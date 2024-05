An affordable pair of orthotic walking sandals, in women's sizing

Despite their deceptively minimalist design and an affordable price point, these synthetic leather sandals offer supreme arch support and a fully covered whip toe design that can conceal bunions while also helping to align toes. You can find these in nine colors, three styles and women's sizes 5-10."I LIVE in these shoes! I was on the fence about buying them, but given the price point I figured I might as well, and I’m so glad I did! They fit true to size (though I don’t like my sandals to be too big so I got the 40 and they fit my 8.5 feet exactly), and are ridiculously comfortable. The leather strap and toe ring are smooth and don’t dig in anywhere, even on my somewhat wide feet. The arch support took a little getting used to - more than the typical support you’d see in a regular footbed sandal, these seem to have a “bump” right under the arch of the foot. I will say that the second day wearing them was a little painful just because of that, but nothing that didn’t eventually get broken in. I also thought I’d mention that I have pretty noticeable bunions that make slide sandals hard to wear due to being too tight or my feet turning them sideways - I don’t have those problems with these at all.And they can be worn anywhere! Dress up some leggings and a t-shirt, wear with some black slacks for work, throw them on next to the pool - they seem to go with everything and I haven’t been disappointed. Just get them!" — V "I bought these sandals because I wanted a neutral color that I could wear with my outfits during the summer months. They are very comfortable with plenty of cushion." — N. Johnson