'Mom Shoes' Are The Comfortable Treat Your Feet Have Been Begging For

Moms are chefs, coaches, chauffeurs, playmates, confidants, medics, monster-slayers and personal assistants — and because so much of this work is done on the feet, they must be protected at all costs.
Dr. Kristy Golden, a mother of four and a podiatric surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in Largo, MD, knows how important it is to select the right footwear. She looks for factors like good arch support, a wide and deep toe box, and shoes that bend at the toes are important for comfort and foot health.
Moreover, she hears from many moms who find that shoes that worked for them pre-pregnancy may not be practical or comfortable after having kids. “The hormone relaxin, which circulates during pregnancy, [loosens] the ligaments in the arches,” causing them to lower, Golden said. Many people also experience an increased shoe size during pregnancy because their feet may widen. “These changes related to pregnancy are often permanent,” and may require different types of shoes “to prevent pain and discomfort,” she explained. As a result, the first thing you may want to do after having kids is reassess your shoe size.
When it comes to shoes to avoid, Golden said, “Moms should be cautious with shoes that lack structural support, such as ballet flats or very flat sandals” because “these types often offer minimal arch support, which is crucial for maintaining foot health.” Golden also said that “heels and wedges are generally not the best choice,” for active mothers due to “due to the increased risk of discomfort and instability.”
But this doesn’t mean mom-shoes need to be frumpy. “Regardless of style, a shoe should provide a snug but comfortable fit, adequate arch support, and a sole with enough thickness and tread to prevent slipping,” Golden recommended. She added that “a heel height of approximately a half-inch to 1 inch” is a good idea, “as this slight elevation helps in distributing pressure evenly, which can alleviate stress on the Achilles tendon and the arch.”
Golden recommends visiting The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) website to find a list of footwear that has received the APMA Seal of Acceptance.
We rounded up some tried-and-true shoes that work well for moms in all stages of motherhood, based on the guidance above.
