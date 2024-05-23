Style & BeautyShoesMomsfootwear

'Mom Shoes' Are The Comfortable Treat Your Feet Have Been Begging For

Use this podiatrist-guided list to find your perfect pair.
By 

Writer

Charix slides, $175
Charix
Charix slides, $175

Moms are chefs, coaches, chauffeurs, playmates, confidants, medics, monster-slayers and personal assistants — and because so much of this work is done on the feet, they must be protected at all costs.

Dr. Kristy Golden, a mother of four and a podiatric surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in Largo, MD, knows how important it is to select the right footwear. She looks for factors like good arch support, a wide and deep toe box, and shoes that bend at the toes are important for comfort and foot health.

Moreover, she hears from many moms who find that shoes that worked for them pre-pregnancy may not be practical or comfortable after having kids. “The hormone relaxin, which circulates during pregnancy, [loosens] the ligaments in the arches,” causing them to lower, Golden said. Many people also experience an increased shoe size during pregnancy because their feet may widen. “These changes related to pregnancy are often permanent,” and may require different types of shoes “to prevent pain and discomfort,” she explained. As a result, the first thing you may want to do after having kids is reassess your shoe size.

When it comes to shoes to avoid, Golden said, “Moms should be cautious with shoes that lack structural support, such as ballet flats or very flat sandals” because “these types often offer minimal arch support, which is crucial for maintaining foot health.” Golden also said that “heels and wedges are generally not the best choice,” for active mothers due to “due to the increased risk of discomfort and instability.”

But this doesn’t mean mom-shoes need to be frumpy. “Regardless of style, a shoe should provide a snug but comfortable fit, adequate arch support, and a sole with enough thickness and tread to prevent slipping,” Golden recommended. She added that “a heel height of approximately a half-inch to 1 inch” is a good idea, “as this slight elevation helps in distributing pressure evenly, which can alleviate stress on the Achilles tendon and the arch.”

Golden recommends visiting The American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) website to find a list of footwear that has received the APMA Seal of Acceptance.

We rounded up some tried-and-true shoes that work well for moms in all stages of motherhood, based on the guidance above.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Allbirds
Allbirds "Wool Runner Mizzies" sneakers
Don't have time to put on socks? Allbirds solves the problem by making breathable shoes with soft insoles that resist odors. These water-repellant Wool Runner Mizzies will help you handle rain, puddles and all kinds of terrain without missing a beat. These are available in a wide range of colors.
$100 at Allbirds (typically $125)
2
Charix
Charix slip-on shoes
Charix loafers and mules are made with soft leather uppers that mold to your feet. Thanks to a memory foam insole that feels like wearing a slipper, every step is cushioned and comfy. Charix's simple styles match nearly every outfit, giving you one last thing to think about. Even better, all Charix shoes are slip-on, which can save precious moments when trying to get out the door. Maybe best of all, these come in a whopping 28 color options.
$175 at Charix
3
Sans Matin
Sans Matin "Tata" sneakers
Sans Matin sneakers are made with a triple-layer footbed with arch support. These shoes are comfortable without looking bulky. We love the white-and-black Tata that goes with just about everything. Plus, Sans Matin’s outsoles are made from 60% natural tree rubber, making them a more sustainable choice than many other sneakers.
$195 at San Matin
4
Famolare
Famolare "Summer Daze" sandals
Famolare's vintage-inspired sandals are an easy way to look chic all summer long. The secret to Famolare's sandals is their soles — they're made from a bouncy rubber compound, which is formed into a unique wave pattern. This helps cushion each step and reduce foot pain. Summer Daze sandals have a lower sole and snug straps, which work well for being on the go. These come in four colors.
$148 at Famolare
5
Brooks
Brooks "Ghost 16" sneakers
Everyone needs a classic sneaker, especially when you need to literally run after kids. Brooks Sneakers are a great choice for those who trend towards classic sneakers that look cute and perform well. The Ghost 16 has extra cushioning and a glide-roll rocker design that provides heal-to-toe support with every step. These come in eight colors.
$140 at Brooks
6
Kamik
Kamik "Islander 2" sandals
Kamik's sandals and boots can take anything life (or kids) throws at them, from muddy hikes to walks and the beach and beyond. The Island 2 sandals have waterproof uppers and quick-drying, cushioned insoles. These come in four colors.
$59.99 at Kamik
7
Samuel Hubbard
Samuel Hubbard penny loafers
Samuel Hubbard shoes, made from buttery soft leather that molds to feet for extra comfort, can help ease the beating your feet take. These versatile slip-on penny loafers come complete with cushioned leather lining. The sole is made from an EVA sole that provides good resistance, shock absorption and bounce. These come in five colors.
$125 at Samuel Hubbard (originally $265)
8
Naot
Naot "Agatis" Mary Janes
Naot's shoes, sandals and boots don't just look good. They also have incredibly comfortable footbeds. Some styles, like the Mary-Jane-inspired Agatis, are recognized by the American Podiatric Medical Association for promoting good foot health. That's essential for busy moms who can't miss a beat. Even better, the shoe's ultra-comfortable cork and latex footbed is replaceable, which can extend their life considerably. This style comes in six colors.
$189.95 at Naot
9
Calla
Calla "Star" sneakers
Calla shoes were created by a mom of two who was tired of having to sacrifice comfort for style, and moms on the go will appreciate the extra attention Calla pays to comfort. Their sneakers have an insole that is cushioned with extra arch support and a wide toe box with no seams. The Star Sneaker is a great choice with a versatile style that comes in a variety of colors.
$270 at Calla
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN LIFE