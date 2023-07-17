ShoppingStylesalesnordstrom

These Are The Best Footwear Deals From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Save on beloved brands for both men and women, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Teva, Sperry, Ugg and many more.
Steve Madden booties, Birkenstock sandals, Sperry boat shoes.

We are in the thick of sales season, and right now Nordstrom is coming through with its famous Anniversary Sale. It’s the ideal time to shop for all manner of items and save. I happen to be in the market for new shoes, and if you are too, then you’re in the right place. Nordstrom has deeply discounted prices on beloved brands for both men and women, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Teva, Sperry, Ugg and many more.

Below, I’ve rounded up the very best footwear deals happening at Nordstrom right now. From sandals to booties, running shoes and beyond, there’s something for everyone.

Monday marks the first day that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to everyone and runs through August 6, giving you plenty of time to take a gander and make the choice that feels best in your spirit. Nothing perks up a wardrobe like a new pair of shoes, and this is the exact right time to add a new pair to your closet without breaking the bank.

Women's shoes

1
Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Frisnell peep toe sandal
Love a heeled sandal but want a bit more coverage and ankle support? This tapered heel gives you all the height you crave without feeling too wobbly. It is made of soft leather with a rear zipper that makes it easy to get the shoe on and off. It's a versatile shoe that will look great even as the seasons change. It's available in two colors in sizes 5–12.
$89.99 at Nordstrom (originally $139)
2
Nordstrom
New Balance 990v5 sneaker
Feel safe and stable on your feet with this ultra-comfy and versatile sneaker from New Balance. It has a flexible, removable cushioned insole, side support and a durable, strong outer rubber sole that will keep you from slipping. It's as cool and classic as it is supportive. Get it in three colors in sizes 5–13.
$149.99 at Nordstrom (originally $184.99)
3
Nordstrom
Lafayette penny loafer
Penny loafers are a timeless look, and are more versatile than you might think. Wear these Nordstrom label shoes to the office for a polished look or with a more casual outfit while out on the town. Either way, the luxe, smooth leather and rich hue will keep you looking sharp, while the durable rubber sole prevents skids and slips.
$69.99 at Nordstrom (originally $99.95)
4
Nordstrom
Birkenstock Arizona big buckle slide sandal
It's the season of the Birkenstock (if you're like me, it always is) and these gorgeous ecru slides look positively opulent. The oversize buckles give these otherwise simple and timeless Birks a glimmering appeal, while the brand's iconic cushioning and molding provides the ultimate in comfort. They're available in sizes 5–10.5.
$129.99 at Nordstrom (originally $170)
5
Nordstrom
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 DNA sneaker
I'm a big fan of the Ultraboost style, and these lovely creamy sneakers are as elegant as they are functional. Most people find that they are true to size, but personally, I like to size up in Ultraboosts. The cushioning is shock absorbant and distributes weight equally, making you feel almost buoyant when skipping around town. The shoe features a pull-on front upper and adjustable laces, while the stretchy webbing around the shoe conforms to your foot for an almost sock-like fit. They're available in sizes 5–11.5.
$149.99 at Nordstrom (originally $190)
6
Nordstrom
Steve Madden Havannah bootie
Available in three colors in sizes 5–11, these cute pointed-toe booties from Steve Madden are a great fashion staple in any wardrobe. They feature notched panels along the side that make them easy to pull on and off, as well as giving you the ability to show off a funky sock. The stacked block heel gives you a few extra inches but is stable enough to wear while on the go.
$89.99 at Nordstrom (originally $129.95)
7
Nordstrom
Toms Diana platform wedge sandal
These earthy suede sandals from Toms are the perfect breezy summer-into-fall sandal. They give you a lovely little lift while still feeling comfy enough to wear while out and about. They're available in two colors in sizes 5–12.
$59.99 at Nordstrom (originally $89.95)
8
Nordstrom
AllSaints Tori lug sole combat boots
I have a controversial theory: Combat boots are all-season shoes. While it might seem counterintuitive to wear these lug sole boots when the weather is hot, there is truly nothing cooler than pairing them with a sundress or shorts and a tee. Tap into your inner angsty teen with these devastatingly chic boots and ride them into fall and through the winter as well. They're more versatile than you might think, and the lug sole trend is going nowhere, so you can rest assured that they'll be worth the investment. They're available in sizes 5–10.
$199.99 at Nordstrom (originally $299)
9
Nordstrom
Teva Universal sandal
Hop on the Teva train with these classic flat-form sandals. They're comfortable, versatile and the perfect casual summer shoe. Once you switch to the Teva lifestyle, there's no turning back. They're available in sizes 6–11.
$46.99 at Nordstrom (originally $70)
10
Nordstrom
Vionic Mattie flip flops
Available in three colors and sizes 5–11, these easy flip flops aren't your everyday slides. They have orthotic levels of cushy comfort and support, making them ideal for people with foot issues and a dream for everyone else. Best of all, they're surprisingly stylish.
$59.99 at Nordstrom (originally $89.95)
11
Nordstrom
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 sneakers
Made by beloved shoe brand Brooks, these sneakers are ideal for runners and people looking for a pair of comfy kicks alike. They're made with thoughtfully designed cushioning that supports the entire body and keeps your feet comfortable and secure no matter what kind of movement you're doing. They're available in sizes 5–12 in two different color combos.
$109.99 at Nordstrom (originally $140)

Men's shoes

1
Nordstrom
Helm Hynes Chukka boots
Made with sultry, smooth leather and featuring a padded ankle collar, these sophisticated boots are as functional as they are attractive. They are water-resistant and have a durable rubber sole and cushioned footbed so you can wear them for hours on end. Get them in two colors in sizes 7–16.
$169.99 at Nordstrom (originally $250)
2
Nordstrom
Sorel Madson II Moc Toe waterproof boot
Keep the rain off your feet with these seam-sealed waterproof boots from trusty footwear brand Sorel. They have a sturdy tread sole to keep you from slipping, a padded collar and cushy insoles so your feet don't get too tired. They're available in sizes 7–15.
$144.99 at Nordstrom (originally $200)
3
Nordstrom
Sperry Gold Cup authentic original boat shoe
Update your boat shoes with this elegant design by Sperry featuring burnished leather and gold-plate details. They have a classic slim boat shoe silhouette and a no-slip sole. You can't deny their timeless appeal, they'll go with just about everything. Available in sizes 7–15.
$119.99 at Nordstrom (originally $174.95)
4
Nordstrom
Ecco ST.1 Hybrid cap toe derby shoes
Available in three colors in sizes 5.5–14.5, these unexpectedly hip derby shoes are more versatile than expected. Aside from their classic silhouette, they have a bright white sole with a slight lift, adding comfort and giving you a bit of height. They have removable cushioned insoles with arch support that evenly distributes weight with optimal shock absorption.
$169.99 at Nordstrom (originally $249.95)
5
Nordstrom
Allbirds Tree Runner sneakers
If you've never stepped into a pair of Allbirds before, now's your chance. These lightweight, comfy and springy shoes are the very definition of comfy. The simple design is sneakily thoughtful — they're supportive, sustainably produced, shock-absorbing, and breathable. Get them in black or grey in sizes 8–14.
$69.99 at Nordstrom (originally $105)
6
Nordstrom
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally sneakers
Available in five colors in sizes 7–15, these upscale leather sneakers look much more expensive than they are. They have perforated details and a cushioned, orthopedic footbed that is comfortable but looks ultra-chic. They can easily be dressed up or down, making them a fabulous versatile option for your repertoire.
$109.99 at Nordstrom (originally $160)
7
Nordstrom
Vince Reggio Chelsea boots
These unexpectedly rugged ankle boots are made with luxurious suede that is soft to the touch but strong enough to stand the test of time. The rubber sole gives these Chelsea boots firm footing, while the neutral tones make them easy to match with all kinds of aesthetics. They're available in two colors in sizes 7–13.
$269.99 at Nordstrom (originally $395)
8
Nordstrom
Ugg Classic Scuff slippers
Keep your toes nice and warm with these soft and cozy slippers from Ugg. Thanks to their plush, moisture-wicking wool-blend fabric and rubber soles, they're the perfect indoor/outdoor shoe. Enjoy them while lounging around the house or hanging out in the backyard, either way, you're sure to be as relaxed as it gets. They're available in grey or navy in sizes 7–15.
$64.99 at Nordstrom (originally $100)
9
Nordstrom
Vince Flash low-top sneakers
Available in two colors and sizes 7–9.5, this timeless sneaker has a simple, low-key silhouette that makes it the perfect everyday shoe. It has a grippy rubber sole to keep you steady and soft suede fabric that looks a bit more put together than your everyday sneaker.

$169.99 at Nordstrom (originally $250)
10
Nordstrom
Adidas Treziod running shoes
Look as good as you feel while on the run with these dreamy Adidas sneakers. They feature a lot of classic Adidas detailing while the brand's famous high-quality footwear design makes it a must for people who are serious about running as well as those who want a good pair of everyday kicks.
$79.99 at Nordstrom (originally $100)
