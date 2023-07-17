These Are The Best Footwear Deals From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom

AllSaints Tori lug sole combat boots

I have a controversial theory: Combat boots are all-season shoes. While it might seem counterintuitive to wear these lug sole boots when the weather is hot, there is truly nothing cooler than pairing them with a sundress or shorts and a tee. Tap into your inner angsty teen with these devastatingly chic boots and ride them into fall and through the winter as well. They're more versatile than you might think, and the lug sole trend is going nowhere, so you can rest assured that they'll be worth the investment. They're available in sizes 5–10.