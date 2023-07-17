These Are The Best Footwear Deals From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

We are in the thick of sales season, and right now Nordstrom is coming through with its famous Anniversary Sale. It’s the ideal time to shop for all manner of items and save. I happen to be in the market for new shoes, and if you are too, then you’re in the right place. Nordstrom has deeply discounted prices on beloved brands for both men and women, including Adidas, Cole Haan, Teva, Sperry, Ugg and many more.
Below, I’ve rounded up the very best footwear deals happening at Nordstrom right now. From sandals to booties, running shoes and beyond, there’s something for everyone.
Monday marks the first day that the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is open to everyone and runs through August 6, giving you plenty of time to take a gander and make the choice that feels best in your spirit. Nothing perks up a wardrobe like a new pair of shoes, and this is the exact right time to add a new pair to your closet without breaking the bank.