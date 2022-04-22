Shopping
The Best Shoes For Standing All Day, According To A Podiatrist

The best way to avoid discomfort when standing all day is to wear shoes that are supportive and cushioned. Here's what an expert recommends for men and women.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=standingshoes-KristenAdaway-042022-625df8cae4b0be72bff95d36&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fhoka-bondi-7-lunar-rock-black-iris%2Fproduct%2F9396276%2Fcolor%2F868473" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hoka Bondi 7" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="625df8cae4b0be72bff95d36" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.kqzyfj.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=standingshoes-KristenAdaway-042022-625df8cae4b0be72bff95d36&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fhoka-bondi-7-lunar-rock-black-iris%2Fproduct%2F9396276%2Fcolor%2F868473" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Hoka Bondi 7</a> and <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=standingshoes-KristenAdaway-042022-625df8cae4b0be72bff95d36&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fbrooks-ghost-13%2Fproduct%2F9400254" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brooks Ghost 13" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="625df8cae4b0be72bff95d36" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-11554337?sid=standingshoes-KristenAdaway-042022-625df8cae4b0be72bff95d36&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fbrooks-ghost-13%2Fproduct%2F9400254" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Brooks Ghost 13</a>.
Zappos
The Hoka Bondi 7 and Brooks Ghost 13.

What you wear on your feet can make all the difference in how comfortable you are throughout the day, especially if you’re on your feet all day.

Whether you have a job that requires you to stand for long periods of time or you’re gearing up to run (or walk) in a marathon, you need durable shoes that will last and do all the heavy lifting. Dr. Chanel J. Perkins, a board-certified podiatrist based in Texas, explained that support is necessary to reduce stress, strain and fatigue on your feet.

“Many foot issues are encountered when there is not enough proper shoe support,” she said. “Common conditions I see are heel pain and arch pain, mainly diagnosed as plantar fasciitis. The plantar fascia ligament is found at the bottom of the foot and can become thickened and inflamed. This is the result of an overuse injury from standing or walking on hard surfaces without proper shoe support.”

There are a few things to look for when choosing a shoe that will be suitable for standing or long periods of time, including firm arch support, a roomy toe box and cushioning.

“When selecting a good shoe for standing, also look for a shoe that is stiffer and more supportive in the arch but has more flexibility in the forefoot. Check the heel height of the shoe and make sure it is low. This will allow for a more natural feel when walking and standing in the shoe,” Perkins said.

Below, you’ll find the best shoes for standing all day, all of which are recommended by Perkins. There’s a men’s and a women’s version for each pick.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Amazon
New Balance 608 V5
The ultra-supportive midsole on this shoe contains premium flexible cushioning for an easy run, walk or long period of standing. The men's version (pictured) comes in sizes 6.5-18 with wide and extra wide options and 11 colors, and the women's version is available in 5-12 with narrow, regular and wide options in 5 colors.
Get the men's from Amazon for $31.99+.Get the women's from Amazon for $39.95+.
2
Zappos
Brooks Ghost 13
With a form-fitting interior that keeps your feet supported and cushioned, you'll want to stand for hours in this shoe. It's made with mesh that provides the stretch needed for when you're doing a lot of walking or running. You'll also appreciate the soft cushioning that goes even beyond the heel for smoother step transitions. For women (pictured), it comes in sizes 5-12 with narrow and wide options; for men, it's available in 8-15 in four different widths. Both come in many colorways.
Get the women's Amazon for $102.64+.Get the women's at Zappos for $129.95.Get the men's at Zappos for $129.95.
3
Zappos
Hoka Bondi 7
Maximum cushioning and a comfort frame heel give you enhanced support in the Hoka Bondi 7. It even has a molded footbed for the ultimate walking or running experience. The beveling on the heel claims to offer smoother stride transitions. It comes in women's sizes (pictured) 5-11 and men's 7-14 in three widths. It comes in 10 or more colors.
Get the women's on Zappos for $160.Get the men's on Zappos for $159.95.
4
Allbirds
Allbirds Tree Dasher 2
This Allbirds running shoe has responsive foam and an angular heel shape to soften the impact while taking steps or strides. Its flexible, cushioned midsole will keep your feet comfortable and supported all day, and the heel collar locks your ankle in place for a secure fit. Men's sizes (pictured) range from 8-14 in five colors; for women, it's available in sizes 5-11 in six colors.
Get the men's at Allbirds for $135.Get the women's at Allbirds for $135.
Vionic Women's Brisk Miles leisure sneakers

The Best Women's Walking Shoes For High Arches

