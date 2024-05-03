12 Shorts For Men That Aren't Too Long And Don't Look Dumb

Shorts are an essential closet item for all during the hot summer months, but they can be a tricky sartorial item for men to nail. Too baggy and you might look frumpy or sloppy. Too short and they may not be appropriate for everyday activities or feel restrictive. Finding the balance between comfortable, stylish and cool is possible — it’s all about finding the best inseam and silhouette for your unique physique.

Below, we’ve curated a selection of shorts that cover all essential fashion bases. They are made with long-lasting fabrics and beautifully constructed to ensure a timeless look and effortlessly cool. You can probably even get away with wearing a few of these to the office! Stop suffering through swelteringly hot days in long pants and pick up a pair (or two) to look fresh and cool all summer long.

