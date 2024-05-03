ShoppingStyleClothingmens clothing

12 Shorts For Men That Aren't Too Long And Don't Look Dumb

Stop suffering in long pants and pick up a pair (or two).
Shorts are an essential closet item for all during the hot summer months, but they can be a tricky sartorial item for men to nail. Too baggy and you might look frumpy or sloppy. Too short and they may not be appropriate for everyday activities or feel restrictive. Finding the balance between comfortable, stylish and cool is possible — it’s all about finding the best inseam and silhouette for your unique physique.

Below, we’ve curated a selection of shorts that cover all essential fashion bases. They are made with long-lasting fabrics and beautifully constructed to ensure a timeless look and effortlessly cool. You can probably even get away with wearing a few of these to the office! Stop suffering through swelteringly hot days in long pants and pick up a pair (or two) to look fresh and cool all summer long.

1
Lululemon
Lululemon ABC classic-fit shorts
These shorts expertly split the difference between sporty and structured. They have a streamlined silhouette that gives the upper leg plenty of room to move but aren't overly baggy. The recycled poly blend fabric promises to be breathable and stretchy, and the shorts feature front pockets with hidden phone and coin sleeves along with a zippered seam pocket. They're available in six colors and two different inseam lengths in sizes 28-40.
$88 at Lululemon
2
Amazon
Amazon Essentials classic-fit cargo shorts
Cargo pants and shorts are back in a major way, and these are wonderfully designed to showcase the leg pockets without looking frumpy or too casual. They have a ten-inch inseam, are made with breathable cotton twill material and are available in 15 colors in sizes 28-42.
$23.70 at Amazon
3
Bonobos
Bonobos The Chino Short 2.0
These chino shorts will never let you down. It's an enduring style that looks good with everything from a casual tee to a button-down shirt. These shorts are practically customizable — choose from a standard, slim or athletic fit and 13 different colors in sizes 28-40. They're made with a crisp cotton-spandex blend fabric and the Bonobos signature curved waistband that promises to be ultra-flattering on all bodies.
$59+ at Bonobos
4
J.Crew Factory
J.Crew Factory 9-inch flex chino short
If you love a classic fit chino and a slightly longer inseam, then these are the shorts for you. They have that timeless tailored yet relaxed look that makes them versatile and easy to style. You can snag these in 12 colors in sizes 28-40.
$29.95 at J.Crew Factory
5
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Lakewashed stretch 9-inch shorts
Available in seven colors in sizes 30-44, these shorts are another great option for people who prefer a longer inseam and roomier silhouette. They're soft and breathable with a hint of stretch but more structured than other options listed and have a casual, relaxed aesthetic.
$29.99+ at L.L. Bean
6
Amazon
Dockers “perfect” classic fit shorts
Available in both standard and big & tall silhouettes, these classic fit Dockers shorts are a summer staple. They have a 10.5-inch inseam and are made with cotton twill fabric. The shorts also have a few fun pocket details, like a larger smartphone pocket, a hidden security pocket with a concealed zipper and coin compartment and welt pockets. You can get them in 19 colors in sizes 29-60. The Dockers site is currently running a Buy 2, save 40% deal that will be reflected once you add the items to your cart.
$9.59+ at Amazon$48 at Dockers
7
Amazon
Amazon Essentials slim-fit 7-inch shorts
These Amazon Essentials shorts manage to look trendy yet timeless. They have a modern slim fit cut with a tapered leg and a seven-inch inseam. The breathable cotton twill fabric promises to be as durable as it is comfortable and classic, adding to the shorts' versatility and style. You can get them in sizes 28-42.
$7.40+ at Amazon
8
Target
Goodfellow & Co Every Wear 5-inch chino shorts
For a slightly shorter inseam length, check out these chinos from Target. They're made with midweight fabric that has a nice amount of stretch, is breathable and won't restrict movement. They have a slim-fit design and are available in five colors in sizes 28-42.
$24 at Target
9
Nordstrom
Buck Mason Deck Hybrid shorts
Perfect for those laid-back summer days spent enjoying your neighborhood or the outdoors, check out these sneakily sophisticated elastic waist shorts. They're made with comfy stretchy fabric that is quick-drying (ideal for boating) and are made with a soft cotton-blend material. It's available in three colors and sizes 29-38.
$63.70+ at Nordstrom$98 at Buck Mason
10
Nordstrom
Vuori Meta performance chino shorts
Now these are what we call "performance shorts." They're designed to move with you and keep up during outdoor activities but look good enough to wear to drinks or other social engagements. They have anti-odor technology, are moisture-wicking and quick drying. The shorts look like the ideal everyday pant but are made to withstand all manner of adventures. You can get them in eight colors in sizes 28-38 in three different inseam lengths.
$94 at Vuori$94 at Nordstrom
11
Nordstrom
Faherty Movement chino shorts
Available in six colors at Faherty and four colors at Nordstrom, these shorts are just the right amount of elegant. They're made with a hidden elasticated interior waistband for maximum stretchiness and comfort and a breathable and moisture-wicking fabric.
$128 at Nordstrom$128 at Faherty
12
Nordstrom
Peter Millar Salem performance shorts
Look sharp as ever without overheating with these stylish shorts from Peter Millar. They're ultra-crisp, designed with two-way-stretch moisture-wicking fabric that helps ensure you're comfortable and cool all day long. These shorts have a 9-inch inseam and are available in five colors at Nordstrom and 11 colors at Peter Millar in sizes 30-42.
$63+ at Nordstrom$105 at Peter Millar
