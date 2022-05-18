Shopping

The Best Showerheads To Upgrade Your Bathroom To True Luxury

Relaxing massagers, water-saving showerheads and high-pressure fixtures with built-in filters to turn your shower into a spa.

Turn your at-home shower into your own personal spa with this Bluetooth compatible showerhead, an oversized rain installation and an affordable dual showerhead.
In apartment after apartment, I’d always just accepted as fate the mediocre water pressure that came out of my lime-encrusted showerhead. The idea of installing a better one of my choice was intimidating, especially for someone like me who has no plumbing knowledge and limited experience when it comes to tools.

Turns out, swapping your showerhead for something a little more updated is a simple luxury that anyone can make happen. There are many fancy and multi-feature showerheads available on the market that are compatible with your existing plumbing systems and faucet arm and simply require screwing and unscrewing.

The following list includes these fool-proof installation options, each one with the ability to add a touch of spa to your bathroom at home. Find high pressure showerheads with built-in water filters, environmentally conscious fixtures that track water usage and overhead rain towers with adjustable massage jets.

Hai
A colorful water-saving showerhead with Bluetooth compatibility
Using Bluetooth connectivity that works with an app on your phone, this sustainable smart showerhead helps you track water usage and environmental impact over time. You can set target water and temperature limit and the customizable LED lights built into the showerhead handle will notify you. The removable handheld showerhead is made from stainless steel and easy-to-clean mold-resistant flexible PVC hose while a seamless slider button adjusts the water flow from a high pressure stream to a spa-like mist. The faceplate is available in six different colors and is easy to install without the need for a plumber.

Promising review: “I LOVE my Hai. The installation was super easy, including connecting to the app. The water usage and time spent data helps me stay conscious of my water usage as I live in an area with heavy drought (every little bit helps). I also like the temperature feedback as I have noticed my hair and skin react differently to varying water temperature levels. Lastly, the look of the hai is really sleek, I like the pop of red, a guest even commented to me how cool it looks. Highly recommend it!” – Sarah M.
$249 at Hai
Amazon
An easy-to-install dual showerhead at a great price
This affordable dual showerhead by Hydrolux has over 17,940 five-star ratings on Amazon and offers 24 full and combined flow patterns and five stream settings including rain, massage, pause and full. You can use the lower water diverter in combination or separately. Each is fitted with anti-clog nozzles and three zone lever dials for a reliable high-pressure performance. It’s also easy to install according to the instructions and doesn’t require the help of a plumber.

Promising review: “ I've had many handheld sprayer showers over the years and this one is my favorite so far! The dual heads make it feel like the water is all around you. And the mist setting is AWESOME! It's gentle enough to spray directly on your face and fills the whole shower with steam -- great for clearing sinus/respiratory congestion. Very easy to install. I didn't need any tools, only a washcloth to get a better grip on the parts that needed to be tightened. I'm very happy with my purchase and may well buy a few more for family members!” – K
$24.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A high-pressure showerhead with a built-in filter for healthy hair and skin
The water that comes through your pipes and out of your shower can contain chlorine and sediment, causing hair damage or increased skin sensitivity. The SparkPod high pressure showerhead connects to a replaceable filter that reduces acidity and heavy metals and captures harmful particles while also introducing revitalizing minerals to the water. Over time, this filtered pH-balanced water can lead to improved hair and skin while also minimizing the chance of limescale and showerhead clogs from occurring. This showerhead has tool-free installation and is universally compatible with pre-existing plumbing systems, plus, you can purchase replacement filter cartridges on Amazon, too. Because this attachment is so easy to install, it can be a great option for apartments or semi-permanent residences.

Promising review: “I love love love this shower head! It was super easy to install and use.I brought this shower head after smelling chlorine every time I showered and suffered from issues with my scalp. After discovering a different brand of filter shower heads (which I did not know was even a thing), I ended up going down this long yellow brick road of filtered shower heads.[This] has far exceeded my exceptions! Every time I get in the shower it feels amazing on my skin and instantly relaxes me. My own little Oasis. I have also had some surprising benefits, such as my soap and shampoo instantly washing off, my skin and hair feel so much softer, and my scalp is way less irritated. I have only had it for a short time, but they have my business for life!!!” – Tony
$34.97 at Amazon
Amazon
A multi-mode hand-held showerhead with a built-in tub cleaner
Great for pet owners who wash their animals in the tub or people who hate cleaning, this hand-held showerhead has a built-in top nozzle that can powerwash grime and soap scum off shower walls and an extra-long stainless steel hose for getting to hard-to-reach areas. The power wash feature has two settings: a wide fan to quickly rinse off large areas and a pointed jet to target tougher spots. The high-pressure showerhead itself offers six water stream settings, including a pulsating massage and a soft mist. The face of the showerhead is infused with an antimicrobial germ shield as well as self-cleaning nozzles to prevent the growth of mildew and bacteria.

Promising review: “I just installed this today and I am so thankful for this product. As someone who suffers from a medical condition the fact that it has the cleaning settings on this shower head is enough alone for me to praise this product. It was so easy to install the instructions were very clear and concise. The time-frame in which I installed and cleaned my shower took all of 20 minutes even with a bit of scrubbing. With no awkward bending or twisting that can lead to soreness the next day. I haven't taken a shower with it yet but I did feel and check all the settings by hand and they were very nice. The width of the shower head is a little above average and the hose is a good length. It will be perfect for anyone who uses a chair in the shower.” – Jacqueline H.
$44.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A wall-mounted shower panel with massage jets and temperature indicator
This sleek, modern luxury shower panel is made of stainless steel and features a light-up rainfall showerhead as well as a removable hand-held shower arm that rests in the center of the panel. It also has four adjustable jet streams for a deep massage that can be used in unison with the two showerheads, as well as six different water stream modes. An LED display shows the water temperature and can maintain that same temperature the next time you take a shower. You may not need a professional to assist with installation, however, several users recommend it.

Promising review: “We love this shower from top to bottom. Having a downspout in a walk-in shower stall is an awesome feature. The thermometer is wonderful too - I can set the temperature to my favorite and then just walk in and have it be perfect! The jets are fun too - great way to get a shower if you don't want to wash your hair. Love the little blue light also. And it's really cool looking - very sleek and modern. Definitely recommend this product.” – Carolyn E.
$301.99 at Amazon
Wayfair
An oversized rain shower with a separate shower arm
Available in brushed nickel, polished chrome and bronze, this oversized rain shower hangs overhead and is constructed entirely of metal. A removable shower arm attachment can be used individually or simultaneously and has four water stream functions like flood, massage jet and full. It’s designed for a hassle free installation using pre-existing plumbing, without the need for drilling or damage to tile.

Promising review: “This shower system is terrific. The large (11inches) shower head gives a soft rain effect which is very pleasant but for a strong shower you use the handheld wand. You can use it in place. Very well made.” – Kathy
$384.15 at Wayfair
Amazon
A Kohler Bluetooth showerhead with removable speaker
Made just for all the shower singers out there, Kohler’s Bluetooth showerhead features a removable waterproof speaker that has been constructed by audio experts Harman Kardon and acoustically tuned for a shower space. The quick-charging battery provides nine hours of listening time and convenient buttons allow you to skip songs and adjust the volume right on the speaker. The showerhead has a single-function, full-coverage spray and the silicone spray face is easy to clean. When you’re finished with your shower, you can detach the speaker from its magnetic dock and take your music with you.

Promising review: “Got this for my husband for Christmas and what a huge hit! We both agree that this actually improves the quality of your life and we are so happy to own it. It really makes your showers so much more enjoyable. The acoustics in the shower are so amazing and the quality of the sound is excellent. My favorite feature is how easily the speaker pops out at the end of the shower so I take my music with me as I continue my getting ready routine. Also I’ve had zero trouble syncing my devices to it and it has a press option to kick off any current Bluetooth connections so I don’t need to ask my husband to disconnect if he happens to be connected. This is one of the greatest purchases ever.” – ‘Liv
$79.99 at Amazon
