If you’ve ever spent time at public pools, in gym locker rooms or even a semester in a college dorm, it’s very likely that you’ve used a shared shower or two. Which means it’s also very possible that you’ve come in close contact with some risky skin conditions, whether you were aware of it or not.

New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp implored HuffPost readers to always wear shower shoes whenever using public shower spaces.

“Skin conditions that may occur after exposure to shared showers

include molluscum contagiosum [a viral infection], warts, fungal infections and bacterial infections,” Camp wrote in an email.

Shower shoes provide a physical barrier between your skin and your external environment, he explained, and this added layer of protection may make all the difference when infectious agents that cause skin disease are present.

And while using a pair of shower shoes is a great start, Camp also said to keep the shoes clean and dry. This is because damp, dark and warm environments encourage the growth of microorganisms.

“Bacteria, viruses, and fungi have a better chance of causing infection if the skin barrier is compromised,” Camp added. “Keeping the skin barrier healthy, moisturized and intact can provide a form of defense against skin infections.”

We gathered a list of fast-drying, non-slip and comfortable shower shoes that everyone should take a look at before heading to that gym, hotel or college dorm shower stall.