If you’ve ever spent time at public pools, in gym locker rooms or even a semester in a college dorm, it’s very likely that you’ve used a shared shower or two. Which means it’s also very possible that you’ve come in close contact with some risky skin conditions, whether you were aware of it or not.
New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp implored HuffPost readers to always wear shower shoes whenever using public shower spaces.
“Skin conditions that may occur after exposure to shared showers
include molluscum contagiosum [a viral infection], warts, fungal infections and bacterial infections,” Camp wrote in an email.
Shower shoes provide a physical barrier between your skin and your external environment, he explained, and this added layer of protection may make all the difference when infectious agents that cause skin disease are present.
And while using a pair of shower shoes is a great start, Camp also said to keep the shoes clean and dry. This is because damp, dark and warm environments encourage the growth of microorganisms.
“Bacteria, viruses, and fungi have a better chance of causing infection if the skin barrier is compromised,” Camp added. “Keeping the skin barrier healthy, moisturized and intact can provide a form of defense against skin infections.”
We gathered a list of fast-drying, non-slip and comfortable shower shoes that everyone should take a look at before heading to that gym, hotel or college dorm shower stall.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts we consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.
A flexible-sole shower slipper
These non-slip shower shoes are soft, flexible and feature cut-outs along the midsole for faster drying. Made with a waterproof EVA material, these friction-enhanced unisex slippers come in 10 colors in women's 6-12/men's 5-12.
A pair of Crocs slides
Made with Croc's proprietary "Croslite" foam footbed and closed cell resin material that's resistant to odor and bacterial and fungal growth, these unisex slides are soft, flexible and ultra-supportive. Grab these slides in women's sizes 6-12 and men's sizes 4-18 and in 24 colors that range from vibrant to neutral.
Perforated cushioned cloud slides
These shower mules offer an ergonomic design with a supportive hollow footbed and a thick, shock-absorbing sole. The wavy traction on the outer sole promises to be non-slip, and they are available in four colors and unisex sizing from women’s 5-11.5 to men's 6-11.5.
A pair of foldable flip-flops
Perfect for travel or for dorms with limited storage space, these EVA flip-flops detach in order to fold completely flat. They have a gripped and texture outer sole to prevent slipping and come in two colors and one unisex size that is equivalent to women’s 8–10.
A pair of perforated flip flops
Perfectly dubbed "Shower Shoez," these slip-resistant sandals have the design and feel of traditional flip flops, but with a quick-drying and ventilated sole. They have a soft rice bed-textured insole for added slip protection and a comfortable strap. They come in both sizes for both men (6-13) and women (5-12) and 19 colors.
A pair of quick-drying sandals
Made with an ergonomic foot bed that features large drainage holes for fast drying, these flexible and shock-absorbing unisex slides provide arch support and come 14 colors in sizes from women's 5/6 to men's 11.5/12.5.
Internet-loved cushioned cloud slides
These lightweight cloud slides have won themselves a viral internet following for their delightfully bouncy, extremely cushioned and cloud-like sole. They also have an anti-skid outer sole and a soft, fully waterproof construction. You can get these in sizes women's 4/men's 3 to women's 16/men's 14.
A pair of anti-slip flip-flops
Available in eight colors and in women's sizes 5-10, these EVA-material flip flops promise a grippy and anti-slip outer sole and a supportive footbed that features small massage nodes for added comfort.