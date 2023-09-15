Derms Say These Shower Water Filters Can Actually Improve Your Hair And Skin

Glasshouse Images via Getty Images

In recent months, I’ve been bombarded with social media ads singing the praises of shower head water filters. My immediate reaction was skepticism, but I have to admit I was intrigued. A beauty product that doesn’t require daily labor on my end but can help to improve my hair and skin sounds too good to be true. But according to Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, shower head filters can be a great investment.

Shower head filters are comparable to filters you use on drinkable tap water, and can remove impurities in municipal water sources such as chlorine and chloramines (which are disinfectants), along with calcium, copper, magnesium and more. “These minerals and chemicals can potentially dry or irritate hair and skin,” Camp said.

Dr. Brandon Kirsch, a board-certified dermatologist at Kirsch Dermatology in Naples, Florida, further explained that water with high concentrations of calcium and magnesium is known as “hard water.” He told HuffPost that “while they’re generally safe for consumption at the levels found in tap water, they can have cosmetic and dermatological effects, such as drying out hair and skin or exacerbating conditions like eczema.”

Both experts agreed that a shower filter can improve the quality and texture of both skin and hair and could potentially also boost the potency of your hair products. “Without a residue of these compounds,” Camp stated, “products may be able to penetrate hair and skin more effectively.”

If you’re not sure whether you really need a shower water filter, you can look for signs that your regular shower head water is causing problems. “If your skin feels excessively dry and itchy after showering, it might be due to the chlorine or hard water minerals,” Kirsch said. “Chlorine and hard water minerals can also strip away natural oils from your hair, leaving it looking dull, and chlorine in particular can cause colored hair to fade faster.”

You can also be on the lookout for warning signs in your shower’s surroundings. Camp noted that scaling, which refers to the buildup of minerals on shower heads or bathroom tiles, might be an indication of a high mineral content in your shower water. He also said that before you purchase a shower head filter, “consider doing an online search to determine if the water sources in your area are considered to contain higher mineral content or hard water.”

If your interest has been piqued, keep reading. Below, you can check out four water filters recommended by Camp and Kirsch. A new shower head water filter might be exactly what you need to up your beauty game without having to adjust your daily routine.

