Derms Say These Shower Water Filters Can Actually Improve Your Hair And Skin

Jolie Filtered shower head filter system

There's a good chance you've seen ads on social media for this cult-fave shower head filter recommended by Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified dermatologist. This high-pressure shower head is available in four colors to match your existing bathroom hardware and can be easily installed to fit all U.S. shower heads. You can adjust the angle seamlessly.: "I rarely leave reviews but have to review this. This didn’t immediately show results for me but it started to show results after week 2.5. I have long healthy Asian hair and was skeptical I could really benefit that much more from anything except for maybe a keratin treatment. And wow was I wrong. I had no idea my already-nice hair could use this type of a boost. It made my shiny black hair SHINIER AND BOUNCIER…by a lot! It looks as if I ran shimmering shine spray from my roots down to the very ends of my hair, top to bottom. I couldn’t believe it. At first I thought I was imagining it, it seemed too good to be true. And oh, the bounce. I didn’t realize my hair needed bounce but now I don’t think I can live without it. As for my skin, it’s only been 2.5 weeks but I noticed that the pores on my nose are smaller." — Jade "Saved my hair! I was using a different brand of water filter and shower head and after 2 years of living in Florida with it my hair was frizzy and breaking at the nape of my neck. I just installed this new version last night and took my first shower with it. It was my last ditch effort before chopping all my hair off again. My hair turned out amazing! It didn’t feel gummy or frizzy and when I blow dried it, it fell straight like it should! I have a hard time growing my hair to begin with and this filter will definitely help save what I have! I thought the price point was expensive but investing in yourself is worth it! Also a few hours later my skin still feels soft and moisturized. I put on some shower oil when I got out and my skin soaked it all in instead of just laying on the surface." — Mari Beeghly