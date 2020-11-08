The Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In November 2020

The new show on Netflix:

Premise: In this sketch comedy show from the mid-2000s, Dave Chappelle satirized American culture and politics. The show would often tackle weighty topics such as American racism and social inequality, but with a comedic sensibility that captured the zeitgeist. Beyond the satire, Chappelle would also do impressions that arguably became synonymous with the country’s interpretation of the person, such as with his impressions of the musicians Lil Jon, Rick James and Prince.

“Chappelle’s Show” earned three Emmy nominations in 2004, but now looms as one of the most influential and memorable programs of the 2000s.

This was a surprise addition from Netflix, as the service didn’t announce that the show was joining its library in its initial scheduling plans. Netflix has bought five stand-up specials from Chappelle since 2017. Netflix also released a video on YouTube of his set about the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.

Netflix descriptors: “Raunchy” and “irreverent”

ViacomCBS/"Chappelle's Show" The opening of "Chappelle's Show" on Netflix.

How it starts: A musician on guitar and a musician with a harmonica play an intro song with lyrics that are just the name of the show said over and over again. Dave Chappelle ambles up to the duo and drops some money into a hat on the ground in front of them. He turns to the camera and sings a sort of “woo” wail along with the blues music, but continues walking offscreen. The guitar player looks up and says, “Let’s start the show.”

Runtime: 27 episodes of roughly 25 minutes

Bonus: Comedy Central put together a video of campaign-themed clips from the show, which feels particularly relevant with the presidential election.

Trailers for a couple more shows Netflix added in November:

All the shows that have joined Netflix this month so far:

Nov. 1

“60 Days In” (Season 5)

“Chappelle’s Show” (Seasons 1-3)

“Dawson’s Creek” (Seasons 1-6)

“Forged in Fire” (Season 6)

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (Seasons 1-3)

“M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?” (Season 2, Netflix Original)

“The Garfield Show” (Season 3)

Nov. 4

“Love and Anarchy” (Netflix Original)

Nov. 5

“Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?” (Netflix Documentary)

“Paranormal” (Netflix Original)

Nov. 6