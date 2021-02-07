The Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In February 2021

The new show on Netflix:

Premise: Tiffany Haddish hosts this showcase of experienced comedians who have not broken through to A-list stardom yet. While the first season featured all female comedians, this season features all Black comics.

The episodes balance backstories of the comedians with a comedy set as a focal point. This second season was filmed during the pandemic, so some of the sets focus on that.

Featured comedians this season include Godfrey and Dean Edwards.

Netflix descriptors: “Raunchy,” “witty” and “irreverent”

Netflix/"Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready" The opening of "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready"

How it starts: Tiffany Haddish sits alone in a venue and talks about how Godfrey is one of her “personal favorites.” Godfrey’s set is the focus of the season’s first episode.

“Godfrey, I consider like family.”

Runtime: Seven episodes of roughly 20 minutes

Bonus: Here’s the trailer for the first season.

Feb. 3