The Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In February 2021

The new show on Netflix:
“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” (Season 2, Netflix Comedy Series)
Premise: Tiffany Haddish hosts this showcase of experienced comedians who have not broken through to A-list stardom yet. While the first season featured all female comedians, this season features all Black comics.
The episodes balance backstories of the comedians with a comedy set as a focal point. This second season was filmed during the pandemic, so some of the sets focus on that.
Featured comedians this season include Godfrey and Dean Edwards.
Netflix descriptors: “Raunchy,” “witty” and “irreverent”
How it starts: Tiffany Haddish sits alone in a venue and talks about how Godfrey is one of her “personal favorites.” Godfrey’s set is the focus of the season’s first episode.
“Godfrey, I consider like family.”
Runtime: Seven episodes of roughly 20 minutes
Bonus: Here’s the trailer for the first season.
