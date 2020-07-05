The new show on Netflix:
“Say I Do” (Netflix Original)
Premise: In this reality show from the creators of “Queer Eye,” three expert wedding planners help people surprise gift their significant others the wedding of their partner’s dreams. The show essentially cuts out the transformational aspect of “Queer Eye,” skipping right to the lavish distribution of gifts seen at the end of “Queer Eye” episodes.
The show is far more saccharine than “Queer Eye,” an already saccharine show. But there’s still an inherent joy in watching pure joy happen on screen.
Setting: Across the United States
Netflix descriptors: “Heartfelt,” “feel-good” and “romantic”
How it starts: A wedding with lavish flowers overlooks a river and city skyline. A groom struts to the alter with a big smile.
Text appears as the show switches to B-roll of the wedding couple walking together hand-in-hand over a bridge.
“She thinks this show is about their love story,” the text says. “He has a secret plan... a wedding.”
Notable cast: Gabriele Beraccini, Jeremiah Brent and Thai Nguyen
Runtime: 8 episodes of roughly 55 minutes
Bonus: Ngyuen, one of the hosts, released a reaction video of himself watching the “Say I Do” trailer for the first time. Confusingly, it shows two different angles of him reacting that don’t match up as if one of the angles is staged (or at least a second reaction).
Other Netflix highlights:
“Kingdom” (Seasons 1-3)
“Unsolved Mysteries” (Netflix Documentary)
All the shows that have joined Netflix this month as of the July 4 weekend:
July 1
- “Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt” (Season 2, Netflix Family)
- “Deadwind” (Season 2, Netflix Original)
- “Say I Do” (Netflix Original)
- “Unsolved Mysteries” (Netflix Documentary)
- “A Touch of Green” (Season 1)
- “Abby Hatcher” (Season 1)
- “Cleo & Cuquin” (Season 2)
- “Kingdom” (Seasons 1-3)
July 2
- “Warrior Nun” (Netflix Original)