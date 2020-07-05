Netflix Gabriele Bertaccini, Thai Nguyen and Jeremiah Brent in "Say I Do."

The new show on Netflix:

Premise: In this reality show from the creators of “Queer Eye,” three expert wedding planners help people surprise gift their significant others the wedding of their partner’s dreams. The show essentially cuts out the transformational aspect of “Queer Eye,” skipping right to the lavish distribution of gifts seen at the end of “Queer Eye” episodes.

The show is far more saccharine than “Queer Eye,” an already saccharine show. But there’s still an inherent joy in watching pure joy happen on screen.

Setting: Across the United States

Netflix descriptors: “Heartfelt,” “feel-good” and “romantic”

Netflix The opening scene from "Say I Do."

How it starts: A wedding with lavish flowers overlooks a river and city skyline. A groom struts to the alter with a big smile.

Text appears as the show switches to B-roll of the wedding couple walking together hand-in-hand over a bridge.

“She thinks this show is about their love story,” the text says. “He has a secret plan... a wedding.”

Notable cast: Gabriele Beraccini, Jeremiah Brent and Thai Nguyen

Runtime: 8 episodes of roughly 55 minutes

Bonus: Ngyuen, one of the hosts, released a reaction video of himself watching the “Say I Do” trailer for the first time. Confusingly, it shows two different angles of him reacting that don’t match up as if one of the angles is staged (or at least a second reaction).

Other Netflix highlights: