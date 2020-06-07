The Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In June 2020

Netflix Karamo Brown and Nate McIntyre on "Queer Eye."

The new show on Netflix:

Premise: In this reality makeover show, five gay men help people improve their lives through self-love and physical improvements in such areas as fashion and home design.

Earlier seasons of “Queer Eye” featured the crew making over lives in the American South, including an element of combating prejudice against the LGBTQ community. This season heads north to Philadelphia, which has a famously robust gay culture.

The rebooted series has won seven Emmys and earned 10 total nominations.

Setting: Philadelphia

Netflix descriptors: “Heartfelt” and “irreverent”

Netflix/"Queer Eye" The opening shot of "Queer Eye," Season 5.

How it starts: Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom” plays over an establishing shot of Philadelphia. After showing a couple of city landmarks, the camera finds Karamo Brown dancing with a mop in a beautiful room with big windows and wood floors. In a montage, the cast members dance while cleaning and preparing different facets of this space ― their headquarters for the season.

Notable cast: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness

Runtime: The fifth season runs 10 episodes of roughly 50 minutes.

Bonus: MTV made a reaction video of Brown watching old footage from the season when he was a cast member on “The Real World: Philadelphia,” which aired in 2004 and 2005. The video features “The Real World” clips of cops harassing Brown and a white cast member telling him to calm down.

