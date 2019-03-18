The Best Pillows For Side Sleepers To Prevent Neck, Shoulder And Back Pain

Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm via Getty Images

Chances are good that you or someone you know is in search of better Zs and fewer morning aches.

The Better Sleep Council recommends the side-sleeping position for people with bad backs, since it can ease pain in the hips and lower back area. That’s good news for a lot of people ― side sleepers make up 70 percent of the population, according to a survey by Consumer Reports.

Still, having the right pillow for your sleeping position can mean the difference between a restful sleep or a night of tossing, turning and pillow-adjusting. A pillow should be about 4 to 5 inches high to properly support your heck, neck and shoulders. This is especially important when lying on your side, because the curve of your neck and spine is at the mercy of your pillow. (Adding a side sleeper pillow for the legs can help, too.)

Side sleepers should typically look for a firm pillowwith a gusset, which is the extra side paneling around a pillow to give it extra height, structure and loftiness. Most gussets are about 2 inches, giving the head and neck the ache-free support they need.

That said, there are plenty of firm pillows without gussets that’ll also provide plenty of loft and support, depending on material, design and fill power, which is the measure of fluffiness of a down product. There are side sleeper pillows with arm holes, cervical pillows for side sleepers (they aren’t what they sound like), and side-sleeper body pillows for shoulder, arm and neck pain. Basically, no one pillow fits all sleep styles, so look for what is most comfortable to you.

If you’re in the market for a new side-sleeper pillow but aren’t sure where to start, we’ve rounded up 10 of our favorite styles out there right now that don’t cost a fortune.

Take a look below: