The Best Signs From The Climate Change Rallies Around The World

Millions of protesters are taking to the streets of thousands of cities and towns around the world on Friday to demand urgent action on
climate change.
And many ―
from Australia, America to Berlin and beyond ― are coming armed with wittily worded signs. Some placards take aim at political figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Many lament the current climate crisis. Others pay tribute to 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose weekly school strikes in her native Sweden have partly inspired the latest round of demonstrations.
Check out photos of the signs below and look for climate events near you
here.
This story will be updated with more photos as the protests develop.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gauhati, India
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Gdynia, Poland
IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU via Getty Images
Nicosia, Cyprus
Jenny Evans via Getty Images
Sydney, Australia
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Warsaw, Poland
NurPhoto via Getty Images
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Bangkok, Thailand
THOMAS SAMSON via Getty Images
Paris, France
SERGEI SUPINSKY via Getty Images
Kiev, Ukraine
Maja Hitij via Getty Images
Berlin, Germany
Florian Gaertner via Getty Images
JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
London, England
SOPA Images via Getty Images
Krakow, Poland
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Athens, Greece
Maja Hitij via Getty Images
Gleb Garanich / Reuters
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Jakarta, Indonesia
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Istanbul, Turkey
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Athens, Greece
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Melanie Burton / Reuters
Melbourne, Australia
Baz Ratner / Reuters
Nairobi, Kenya
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images
Mumbai, India
Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images
London, England
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Glenn Hunt via Getty Images
Brisbane, Australia
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kolkata, India
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Munich, Germany
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
London, England
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Melbourne, Australia
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images
Melbourne, Australia
Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images
Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images
JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images
Cambridge, England
JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images
Frankfurt, Germany
JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images
Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images
Frankfurt, Germany
INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images
Mumbai, India
Dan Kitwood via Getty Images
London, England
Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images
AXEL SCHMIDT via Getty Images
Berlin, Germany
Mark Evans via Getty Images
Sydney, Australia
Brook Mitchell via Getty Images
Sydney, Australia
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Gdynia, Poland
NurPhoto via Getty Images
NurPhoto via Getty Images
NurPhoto via Getty Images
NurPhoto via Getty Images
