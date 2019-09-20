WORLD NEWS

The Best Signs From The Climate Change Rallies Around The World

Activists are getting their messages across with some funny, angry and wittily worded placards.

Millions of protesters are taking to the streets of thousands of cities and towns around the world on Friday to demand urgent action on climate change.

And many ― from Australia, America to Berlin and beyond ― are coming armed with wittily worded signs. Some placards take aim at political figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Many lament the current climate crisis. Others pay tribute to 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose weekly school strikes in her native Sweden have partly inspired the latest round of demonstrations.

Check out photos of the signs below and look for climate events near you here.

This story will be updated with more photos as the protests develop.

Gauhati, India
Gdynia, Poland
Nicosia, Cyprus
Sydney, Australia
Warsaw, Poland
Warsaw, Poland
Bangkok, Thailand
Paris, France
Kiev, Ukraine
Berlin, Germany
Berlin, Germany
Berlin, Germany
Berlin, Germany
Berlin, Germany
London, England
Krakow, Poland
Athens, Greece
Berlin, Germany
Kiev, Ukraine
Jakarta, Indonesia
Istanbul, Turkey
Athens, Greece
Nicosia, Cyprus
Melbourne, Australia
Nairobi, Kenya
Mumbai, India
London, England
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Brisbane, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Kolkata, India
Kolkata, India
Munich, Germany
Munich, Germany
London, England
London, England
London, England
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Melbourne, Australia
Berlin, Germany
Cambridge, England
Berlin, Germany
Frankfurt, Germany&nbsp;
Berlin, Germany&nbsp;
Frankfurt, Germany
Mumbai, India
London, England
London, England
Berlin, Germany&nbsp;
Sydney, Australia
Sydney, Australia
Gdynia, Poland
Gdynia, Poland
Gdynia, Poland
Gdynia, Poland
Gdynia, Poland
