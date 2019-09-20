The Best Signs From The Climate Change Rallies Around The World

Millions of protesters are taking to the streets of thousands of cities and towns around the world on Friday to demand urgent action on climate change.

And many ― from Australia, America to Berlin and beyond ― are coming armed with wittily worded signs. Some placards take aim at political figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump. Many lament the current climate crisis. Others pay tribute to 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, whose weekly school strikes in her native Sweden have partly inspired the latest round of demonstrations.

Check out photos of the signs below and look for climate events near you here.

This story will be updated with more photos as the protests develop.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Gauhati, India

NurPhoto via Getty Images Gdynia, Poland

IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU via Getty Images Nicosia, Cyprus

Jenny Evans via Getty Images Sydney, Australia

NurPhoto via Getty Images Warsaw, Poland

NurPhoto via Getty Images Warsaw, Poland

NurPhoto via Getty Images Bangkok, Thailand

THOMAS SAMSON via Getty Images Paris, France

SERGEI SUPINSKY via Getty Images Kiev, Ukraine

Maja Hitij via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

Florian Gaertner via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images London, England

SOPA Images via Getty Images Krakow, Poland

NurPhoto via Getty Images Athens, Greece

Maja Hitij via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

Gleb Garanich / Reuters Kiev, Ukraine

NurPhoto via Getty Images Jakarta, Indonesia

NurPhoto via Getty Images Istanbul, Turkey

NurPhoto via Getty Images Athens, Greece

ASSOCIATED PRESS Nicosia, Cyprus

Melanie Burton / Reuters Melbourne, Australia

Baz Ratner / Reuters Nairobi, Kenya

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images Mumbai, India

Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images London, England

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Glenn Hunt via Getty Images Brisbane, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

ASSOCIATED PRESS Kolkata, India

ASSOCIATED PRESS Kolkata, India

ASSOCIATED PRESS Munich, Germany

ASSOCIATED PRESS Munich, Germany

ASSOCIATED PRESS London, England

ASSOCIATED PRESS London, England

ASSOCIATED PRESS London, England

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

Asanka Ratnayake via Getty Images Melbourne, Australia

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images Cambridge, England

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images Frankfurt, Germany

JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

Thomas Lohnes via Getty Images Frankfurt, Germany

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images Mumbai, India

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images London, England

Gareth Fuller - PA Images via Getty Images London, England

AXEL SCHMIDT via Getty Images Berlin, Germany

Mark Evans via Getty Images Sydney, Australia

Brook Mitchell via Getty Images Sydney, Australia

NurPhoto via Getty Images Gdynia, Poland

NurPhoto via Getty Images Gdynia, Poland

NurPhoto via Getty Images Gdynia, Poland

NurPhoto via Getty Images Gdynia, Poland

NurPhoto via Getty Images Gdynia, Poland

