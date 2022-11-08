Shopping
The Best Singles Day and Early Black Friday Sales in 2022

Don't sleep on the lesser-known Singles Day holiday, featuring big savings on beauty essentials, kitchen appliances, electronics and more.

Although the holiday may sound like Valentine Day’s archnemesis, Singles Day actually has nothing to do with Feb. 14 and everything to do with shopping — while being single, of course.

The pre-Black Friday shopping event falls on Nov. 11 every year. It originated in 1993 in China to celebrate people who aren’t in relationships. And what better way to commemorate flying solo than by spending in the name of self-care? But even if you aren’t single, that doesn’t mean you can’t join in on the savings that this unofficial holiday brings.

In addition to several major retailers offering early Black Friday deals, like Target, Wayfair and Walmart, many smaller brands are also participating in the shopping fun by offering amazing Singles Day discounts and November deals, including Lumin Skin, Monrow, This Dog’s Life and Thousand Fell.

Below, we rounded up the best Singles Day deals you can find online from kitchen appliances to electronics, clothing, pet accessories and more.

1
Caraway
Caraway (20% off)
Until Nov. 30, get 20% off sitewide at Caraway when you use the code CYBER22. Stock up on kitchen essentials like colorful food storage containers, ceramic cookware sets, bakeware sets and more.
Storage containers: $245 at Caraway (originally $305)Shop the sale at Caraway
2
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell (20% off)
Until Nov. 14, take 20% off sitewide and get a free pair of laces when you use the code GIFT20 at Thousand Fell, a shoe brand that makes water-resistant, stain-proof and odor-resistant footwear.
Shoes: $124 at Thousand Fell (originally $155)Shop Thousand Fell
3
This Dog's Life
This Dog's Life (20% off)
Don't forget about your precious pup this season. Show them how much you care with a brand new cashmere sweater from This Dog's Life that will surely be the focus of this year's Christmas card.And be sure to use the code BF2022 to get 20% off sitewide from Nov. 10-30.
Sweater: $76 at This Dog's Life (originally $95)Shop This Dog's Life
4
Sur La Table
Sur La Table (up to 60% off)
Sur La Table's early Black Friday sale and cookware sale is happening right now and offering up to 60% off on bakeware, cookware, kitchen tools, small appliances and more.
Staub cocotte: $299.96 at Sur La Table (originally $571)Shop the cookware saleShop Black Friday deals
5
Wayfair
Wayfair (up to 70% off)
Get up to 70% off during Wayfair's Black Friday sneak peak sale. From lighting to dining table sets to living room furniture, there's tons of major deals to add to your cart.
Table set: $500 at Wayfair (originally $799.97)Shop the sale at Wayfair
6
Target
Target
Target's early Black Friday Deals are live right now and include savings across several categories, including wireless earbuds, toys, TVs, smart home devices and more.
AirPods: $119.99 at Target (originally $129.99)Shop the sale at Target
7
Blueland
Blueland (up to 20% off)
Until Dec. 12, get 15% off sitewide on orders $55+ and 20% off orders $75+. The discount is auto-applied in your cart at checkout (no code needed).
Cleaning kit: $71.20 at Blueland (originally $89)Shop Blueland
8
Amazon
Roborock (up to 39% off)
If you haven't hopped on the robot vacuum wave yet, today's your chance. Roborock is currently offering a variety of deals on its vacuums, including 23% off the Q5 model, 17% off the Q7 Max model and 14% off the Q5+ model. These discounts end on Nov. 19.
Q5+ vacuum: $599.99 at Amazon (originally $699.99)Shop Roborock on sale at Amazon
9
Billie
Billie (20% off)
Known for its clean beauty essentials, including a cult-favorite razor and moisturizing body lotion, Billie is offering 20% off your order of $20+ with code SHOP20 until Dec. 7.
$23 at Billie (originally $29)Shop the deals at Billie
10
Koio
Koio (20% off)
Koio's high-quality leather shoes are handcrafted in Italy and make perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones who love a life of luxury. Until Nov. 30, you can get 20% off sitewide.
Boots: $316 at Koio (originally $395)Shop Koio
11
Boutique Rugs
Boutique Rugs (10% off)
On top of Boutique Rugs' existing regular sale prices, you can get an additional 10% off when you use the code VET10.
Rug: $35.10 at Boutique Rugs (originally $39+)Shop Boutique Rugs
12
Best Buy
Best Buy
Though not technically a Singles' Day sale, Best Buy already has tons of early Black Friday deals for you to check out, including major discounts on headphones, laptops, smart TVs, kitchen appliances and more.
Sony headphones: $228 at Best Buy (originally $349.99)Shop the sale at Best Buy
13
Walmart
Walmart
While supplies last, Walmart's early Black Friday deals are live now and ready to be added to your cart. Save on kitchen appliances, floor care gadgets, furniture, home decor and more.
Keurig: $35 at Walmart (oriignally $49.90)Shop the sale at Walmart
14
Amazon
23andMe (50% off)
23andMe is a popular genetic testing kit that provides users with meaningful insights into their DNA used to connect people with their origins and provide information on their genes. Until Nov. 23, you can get 50% off the health and ancestry kit, no code needed.
Health and ancestry: $99 at Amazon (originally $199)Shop 23&Me on sale at Amazon
15
Monrow
Monrow (10% off)
Through Nov. 11, get 10% off shirts, sweatpants, scarves, cardigans, dresses and more from Monrow with code SINGLE10.
Scarf: $129.60 at Monrow (originally $144)Shop the deals
16
Rellery
Rellery (up to 20% off)
With gift-giving season around the corner, one popular option is to give your loved ones jewelry pieces they'll love — and Rellery's early Black Friday sale is where you should start looking. To get 10% off your order, enter BF10 at checkout, for 15% off your order of $250+, enter BF15 at checkout and for 20% off your order of $450+, enter BF20 at checkout. These deals end on Nov. 26.
Necklace: $85.50 at Rellery (originally $95)Shop Rellery
17
Recess
Recess (10% off)
If sparkling water infused with hemp extract and adaptogens sound like your idea of a good, calming drink, you'll want to check out Recess. Until Nov. 30, when you use the code CHEERSTOCALM, you can get 10% off sitewide.
6-pack: $27 at Recess (originally $29.99)Shop Recess
