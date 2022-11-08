Although the holiday may sound like Valentine Day’s archnemesis, Singles Day actually has nothing to do with Feb. 14 and everything to do with shopping — while being single, of course.

The pre-Black Friday shopping event falls on Nov. 11 every year. It originated in 1993 in China to celebrate people who aren’t in relationships. And what better way to commemorate flying solo than by spending in the name of self-care? But even if you aren’t single, that doesn’t mean you can’t join in on the savings that this unofficial holiday brings.

Advertisement

In addition to several major retailers offering early Black Friday deals, like Target, Wayfair and Walmart, many smaller brands are also participating in the shopping fun by offering amazing Singles Day discounts and November deals, including Lumin Skin, Monrow, This Dog’s Life and Thousand Fell.

Below, we rounded up the best Singles Day deals you can find online from kitchen appliances to electronics, clothing, pet accessories and more.