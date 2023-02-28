ShoppingBeautyskin care acne

A tub of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aquaphor-Healing-Ointment-Moisturizing-Protectant/dp/B006IB5T4W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Aquaphor" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aquaphor-Healing-Ointment-Moisturizing-Protectant/dp/B006IB5T4W?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Aquaphor</a> healing ointment, a gentle non-foaming<a href="https://www.amazon.com/CeraVe-Hydrating-Facial-Cleanser-Fragrance/dp/B01MSSDEPK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" cleanser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CeraVe-Hydrating-Facial-Cleanser-Fragrance/dp/B01MSSDEPK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> cleanser</a> and an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/EltaMD-Acne-Prone-Mineral-Based-Dermatologist-Recommended/dp/B002MSN3QQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="oil-free sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/EltaMD-Acne-Prone-Mineral-Based-Dermatologist-Recommended/dp/B002MSN3QQ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63f7eb9fe4b0616708e0aca2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">oil-free sunscreen</a>.
For years, isotretinoin — also currently known by brand names like Absorica and Claravis — has helped people deal with painful cystic acne that doesn’t respond to other types of treatment.

Many dermatologists — including the two that HuffPost spoke to for this story — still commonly refer to the drug as Accutane, isotretinoin’s best-known brand name, despite the fact that Accutane is no longer on the market.

Despite the abundance of misinformation surrounding this powerful retinoic acid, Dr. Monika Kiripolsky, a Los Angeles-based board-certified dermatologist, said that when it’s prescribed correctly, “the benefits usually far outweigh the risk.”

That’s not to say isotretinoin is without its share of potential side effects.

“Accutane shrinks the oil glands in the entire body,” Kiripolsky told HuffPost. “That’s why [it] can be used to treat severe cases of dandruff, too, since excess oil is contributing to dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis.”

This reduced oil production commonly results in chapped lips, dry skin and sometimes even eczema-like rashes, according to board-certified Los Angeles-based dermatologist Dr. Nada Elbuluk.

“When my patients are on Accutane, I recommend they keep their regimen very simple using only gentle cleansers, a sunscreen and moisturizers with ingredients that help keep the skin barrier intact,” Elbuluk said, adding that both physical and chemical exfoliants should be avoided.

Kiripolsky said products should also be oil-free since it’s counterproductive to add what Accutane is trying to decrease. Ingredients like cocoa butter, although moisturizing, can clog pores and continue to worsen acne.

If you haven’t already discussed a skin care regimen with your dermatologist and are currently dealing with Accutane symptoms, keep reading to see a list of products that meet ingredient recommendations provided by these experts.

1
An intensive therapy lip balm
Both Elbuluk and Kiripolsky said that it's more than likely you will need to apply a petroleum-based ointment to lips throughout the day to combat cracking and flaking. This lush balm has the added benefit of sun protection and is formulated with skin conditioners like shea butter avocado oil to keep lips protected and hydrated.
$10 at Sephora$8+ at Amazon$10 at Ulta
2
A hyaluronic acid serum
"For even more hydration, people can add on a product containing hyaluronic acid, which causes a temporary plumping of the skin by increasing the skin's ability to hold onto water," Kiripolsky said.

This fast-absorbing serum from The Inkey List contains a 2% concentration of a multi-molecular hyaluronic acid as well as a peptide complex for added skin plumping benefits.
$9.99 at Sephora$8.49 at The Inkey List
3
A calming serum with glycerin
According to Elbuluk, one of the ingredients that can help keep the skin barrier intact and help skin stay hydrated is glycerin, another humectant that can draw moisture into the epidermis. Aveeno's Calm + Restore triple oat serum contains a number of skin calming and nourishing ingredients like a triple oat complex and, of course, a heavy dose of glycerin.
$27.49 at Ulta$15.75 at Amazon$22.99 at Target
4
An oil-free moisturizer with ceramides
Kiripolsky said that ceramides can be very helpful in restoring the skin's barrier function and can help to soothe Accutane-related dryness. Both oil-free and calming thanks to the addition of niacinamide, this rich prebiotic moisturizer contains ceramide-3, a natural component of the skin barrier. It also contains glycerin and claims to keep skin hydrated for up to 48 hours.
$22.99 at Ulta$25.99 at Target$20.99 at Amazon
5
An oil-free sunscreen
"Accutane will make people more sensitive to the sun," Kiripolsky said, adding that this can be easily remedied with the strict daily application of an oil-free sunblock. This popular option offers SPF46 broad-spectrum protection and is suitable for acne-prone and many sensitive skin types. Lightweight and sheer, it also contains niacinamide and hyaluronic acid.
$38.95 at Amazon$41 at Dermstore
6
A gentle and hydrating cleanser
Elbuluk said that when it comes to cleansers, it's best to stick to something gentle. CeraVe's hydrating facial cleanser is non-foaming and doesn't use any harsh or stripping surfactants in order to remove impurities. This milky cleanser also contains hyaluronic acid and three essential ceramides.
$13.91 at Amazon$14.29+ at Target$16.99+ at Ulta
7
A hydrating healing ointment
"Patients can also experience cracking and dryness around the corners of the mouth. This happens because we drool in our sleep and the dry skin from the Accutane plus the saliva from the drool breaks down the skin in that area," Kiripolsky said. "Applying Aquaphor or Vaseline to the corners of the mouth prior to bed to make a barrier that prevents the skin from breaking down in that area while sleeping."

This popular petroleum-based product often used for "slugging" contains glycerin, provitamin B and lanolin for added hydration and nourishment.
$15.97 at Amazon$18.99 at Target$15.97 at Walmart
8
A multi-functional day moisturizer
Formulated with three essential ceramides, hyaluronic acid and SPF30 sun protection, this oil-free moisturizer meets nearly all of the recommendations laid out by our dermatologists and can be a quick one-step product to use before walking out the door in the morning.
$14.46 at Amazon$14.69 at Target$14.46 at Walmart
