The Best Skin Care From Walmart That Dermatologists Love

You don’t need to search high and low for the best skin care products.

Vitamin C, niacinamide, and retinol are just a few of the ingredients you should add to your skin care routine for brighter, supple skin. Believe it or not, all of these top-notch ingredients can be found at Walmart!

We have taken dermatologists’ recommendations and found the best products at Walmart containing these leading ingredients. Take a look, your skin will thank you!

Protect yourself from the sun
“I know sunscreen isn’t ‘sexy,’ but you know all the other skin care products that help to smooth, tighten, brighten and otherwise promote glow? You might as well throw them all in the trash if you’re not using sunscreen every day,” Papri Sarkar, a dermatologist based in Brookline, Massachusetts, told HuffPost in a previous article. If you don’t currently have sunscreen in your routine, we suggest trying Hello Bello Mineral Baby Sunscreen, SPF 55+. This sunscreen doesn’t just provide protection from the sun, but it’s also vegan, cruelty-free and reef safe.
Don’t underestimate the power of masks
From sheet masks to clay masks to everything in between, there is a mask that will help your specific skin care needs. “Whether you are using a mask to treat acne, deliver moisture or calm inflamed skin, think of it as extra TLC for your face,” Annie Gonzalez, a dermatologist at Riverchase Dermatology in Miami, recently told HuffPost. We recommend Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Face Mask. This mask is moisturizing, nourishing, and full of ingredients your skin will love!
Kick acne to the curb with salicylic acid
If acne is your main skin care concern, CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser is the suggestion of Austin-based dermatologist Dr. Adam Mamelak . He recommends it to HuffPost readers because it “has salicylic acid to gently exfoliate the skin, niacinamide to soothe inflammation, as well as hyaluronic acid and ceramides to moisturize and protect the skin barrier.”
Moisturizer that works for all skin types
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Cream is a moisturizer many dermatologists have raved about to HuffPost readers. In this article for acne-prone skin, dermatologist Marie Hayag of Fifth Avenue Aesthetics, explained why it’s such a great product, “[It’s] great for oily and dry skin. It contains a great trio of moisturizing ingredients: hyaluronic acid, glycerin and dimethicone.” No matter what your skin type, this is a great moisturizer to add to your skin care routine.
Keep maskne at bay with niacinamide
Niacinamide, well not necessarily a well-known skin care ingredient, is a game-changer for maskne. Faye Purcell, a product development chemist at Q+A, recently told HuffPost, “Unlike many blemish-busting ingredients, niacinamide is well tolerated by many skin types and it’s the perfect active to use in combination with other active ingredients. It pairs up well with most acids, vitamin C and even retinol, so it can be easily added into your current regimen.” Try out this impressive ingredient using The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%, which delivers results without the high price tag.
Reduce signs of aging with retinol products
Retinol is a powerhouse ingredient that reduces fine lines and wrinkles, while fading discolorations and hydrating the skin. Some people may get retinol using a prescription, but there are over-the-counter (OTC) options. “If you’re going to go OTC, go Differin,” saidPayam Saadat a board-certified dermatologist in Burbank, California. He suggests it because it also contains the retinoid adapalene. “The molecule, adapalene, has been around a while and will probably give people a much better result than other over-the-counter retinols. It’s the best bang for your buck.”
Don’t forget the dermatologist favorite: Cetaphil
One brand that all dermatologist seem to love is Cetaphil. From cleansers to lotions, all their products are safe for sensitive skin. Consider Cetaphil’s moisturizing lotion which is commonly recommended by dermatologists. “This is a classic dermatologist favorite. It’s lightweight, gentle on the skin. It’s formulated with B5 and Vitamin E, and is oil-free and non-comedogenic,” Samer Jaber told HuffPost, a dermatologist located at Washington Square Dermatology in New York City.
Make your dark under eye circles disappear
Dark under eye circles are a common problem for many people. What causes under eye circles and what can you do? “The cause is often multifactorial with genetic predisposition, increasing age, poor sleep, underlying skin and medical issues all playing a role,” Zainab Laftah, a dermatologist at London Dermatology Centre in the U.K., told HuffPost recently. “Ultraviolet light can worsen preexisting pigmentation. Therefore a sunscreen is an essential step in your daily skin care. Murad Essential-C Eye Cream contains in-demand ingredients SPF and vitamin C, both directed at reducing pigmentation.”
Cleanse and hydrate your skin with one product
Gentle on the eyes, Bioderma micellar water is a soothing cleanser that can remove all traces of even the stubbornest of makeup. “It has fatty acids, which really help to cleanse and keep the skin hydrated,” explained dermatologist Debra Jaliman, the author of “Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist.” If you’re looking for a soothing cleanser, this is a good bet for dry and sensitive skin types alike.
Fade the appearance of age spots and discoloration
If uneven skin tone is one of your skin concerns, vitamin C should be in your medicine cabinet. Melanie Palm, a dermatologist out of California has told HuffPost exactly what this ingredient can do. "Vitamin C is a well-known brightening agent," she said. "It is used topically to fade brown spots without altering normal skin pigmentation.” We suggest C + Collagen Brighten & Firm Vitamin C Serum, which not only brightens the skin, but also helps keep it firm.
