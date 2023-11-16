We Asked Women In Their 40s and 50s About The Skin Care Gifts They Actually Want

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=65528006e4b0373d70b33e25&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-water-cream-P418218" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tatcha&#x27;s The Water Cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65528006e4b0373d70b33e25" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=65528006e4b0373d70b33e25&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fthe-water-cream-P418218" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tatcha's The Water Cream</a>, the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Medicube-Age-R-Booster-H/dp/B0BDCRFB9T?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65528006e4b0373d70b33e25%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Medicube Age-R Booster H device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65528006e4b0373d70b33e25" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Medicube-Age-R-Booster-H/dp/B0BDCRFB9T?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=65528006e4b0373d70b33e25%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Medicube Age-R Booster H device</a> and <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=65528006e4b0373d70b33e25&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-c-e-ferulic-with-15-l-ascorbic-acid-vitamin-c-serum-30ml%2F11289609.html&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65528006e4b0373d70b33e25" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=29069&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=65528006e4b0373d70b33e25&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dermstore.com%2Fskinceuticals-c-e-ferulic-with-15-l-ascorbic-acid-vitamin-c-serum-30ml%2F11289609.html&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum.</a>
Tatcha's The Water Cream, the Medicube Age-R Booster H device and SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum.

For those of us who love skin care products, that steadfast devotion can lead to some pretty steep credit card bills. So if you know someone in your life who is a bonafide beauty devotee, consider giving them the gift of skin care products this holiday season. There’s nothing quite like the thrill of unwrapping a holiday present filled with one’s favorite beauty products, especially when it’s a highly-coveted luxury item that they wouldn’t ordinarily feel comfortable splurging on, like a pricey skin care device or elegant cleansing balm.

To find out exactly what beauty-obsessed women really want this holiday season, we asked women in their 40s and 50s about the skin care gifts they’d actually like — and their answers did not disappoint. Keep scrolling to find out just what they’ve been eyeing and stuff your loved one’s stocking to the brim with these must-have beauty goodies. They include items like a popular LED face light, spa-quality at-home treatments, celeb-beloved moisturizers and more.

1
Sephora
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate cleanser
HuffPost's editor-in-chief, Danielle Belton (46), has this beloved cleanser on her list. It's loaded up with AHAs like glycolic and lactic acid and natural enzymes to help refine the look of skin, minimize dark spots and uneven texture and help you maintain your radiant self.
$44 at Sephora
2
Sephora
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor refillable invisible face moisturizer SPF 30 with niacinamide
Like all her faves, Belton uses this SPF daily and loves it. When you know someone has a go-to skin care product, it's so easy to make their life easier by slipping one into the pile of presents. This sunscreen is made with niacinamide, so not only are they getting essential sun protection, but it's nourishing their skin as well.
$39 at Sephora
3
Sephora
Tatcha The Water Cream
Like so many of us, Belton can't get enough of Tatcha's iconic Water Cream. This lightweight moisturizer is the ultimate gift for skin care lovers. It feels glorious on the skin and can help to reduce oil and refine pores.
$72 at Sephora
4
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Drx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask
This high-end cult-fave light mask uses LED lights over the entire face to target the look of both wrinkles and breakouts. Many brands have their own versions, but Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared technology uses a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights that work together to target common skin issues. Red light is said to support natural collagen production, which helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles and diminish visible discoloration, scars and damage, while blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, helping shorten the length of breakouts, calm red skin and prevent future breakouts.

When asked what she wants this holiday season, Greta Geiselman (47), HuffPost senior director of global workplace and security, said: "You know it’s that Dr. Dennis Gross mask for me!" Kristen Aiken (41), who heads up HuffPost Life and Commerce, also has this highly-coveted item on her list.
$455 at Sephora
5
Lyma
Lyma laser
This is a first-of-its-kind at-home medical-grade laser designed to help rejuvenate and revitalize skin. And if she somehow knew a multimillionaire, Aiken said, she would hope they'd get her a Lyma Laser for Christmas. It's a mega-splurge, but for those who want to take the leap, it's a major investment in their skin care. Lyma promises its laser will give skin all the benefits of an in-office treatment, including improving the appearance of wrinkles, skin elasticity, texture, tone and more. It uses a patented lens technology that diffuses micro-dots of invisible light over a large surface. The internal lens emits a cold beam of light that penetrates deeply through the layers of the skin, and promises to “reset” cells without causing irritation or redness.
$2,156 at Lyma
6
Sephora
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging face cream
Aiken wouldn't say no to a gift of this celeb-loved cream, either. It's made with yummy, rich ingredients that can help to plump up wrinkles and smooth and soften the skin. It's got a pretty hefty price tag, but it's definitely a show-stopping gift.
$360 at Sephora
7
Dermstore
Neocutis Lumiere Firm Illuminating Tightening eye cream
45-year-old Janie Campbell, a senior editor at HuffPost, would love to see this popular eye cream in her stocking. It uses growth factors, peptides and caffeine to help boost collagen production, hydrate, reduce puffiness and provide antioxidant protection. Nothing but the best for your sweet peepers.
$108 at Dermstore
8
Jones Road
Jones Road Miracle Balm
Multiple people reported that they had the cult-fave Jones Road Miracle Balm on their wishlist. This light-reflecting, multitasking product is full of skin-loving ingredients and can be used for everything from blush to highlighter, lip balm to eye shadow. Technically it's a makeup, but it's chock-full of skin care ingredients that make it a versatile must-have. HuffPost reader Jenni Miller (51) said that "about two years ago I discovered Bobbi Brown’s new brand, Jones Road Beauty. It is amazing!!! I never thought I could like makeup, let alone love it." It's available in 10 different shades.
$38 at Jones Road
9
Amazon
Olay Regenerist Max wrinkle serum
You can't go wrong with Olay products, especially this wrinkle serum. Facebook user Mary Jeannette (44) is a big fan of this particular product. It's powered by peptides that are great at nourishing the skin and delivering powerful anti-aging results.
$11.89 at Amazon
10
Dermstore
SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum
If you're into skin care, you've likely heard people sing the praises of this cult-favorite serum, and with good reason. The SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serum has been hailed by dermatologists for its ability to help lighten fine lines, firm skin, provide environmental protection and brighten a dull complexion. The stabilized formulation means all ingredients are working at the peak of their powers, in tandem with each other. It's not cheap, but would make a pretty incredible skin care gift. It's on Aiken's luxury skin care wish list as well as that of Facebook user Tricia Arana Mifsud (49), who noted that "it's the best but crazy expensive."
$182 at Dermstore
11
Amazon
Medicube Age-R Booster H device
If you haven't heard of the Medicube device, it's time to add it to your list. It's a wildly popular K-beauty device that claims to help improve product absorption and leave you looking deliciously dewy. Facebook user Jen Cave (41) has two Medicube devices but wants to try them all! If you don't have this one, it's a must. It's ideal for someone who wants to splurge on their skin care-loving pal.
$292.99 at Amazon
12
Sephora
Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting serum
There's a good chance the skin care devotee in your life has been eyeing this popular Murad product for a while now, but has been hesitant to splurge. Make their year by popping one in their stocking stuffer! Facebook user Laura Blough (40) said Murad products are the best, and she's not wrong — especially when it comes to this one.
$83 at Sephora
13
Sephora
Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate
Facebook user Tammy Sarver (55) has been using Clarins products for over 30 years and is keen on all of the brand's products. This powerful concentrate is Clarins' top-rated product at Sephora, with thousands of reviews speaking to its prowess. It's made with powerful and effective plant extracts that can smooth and firm skin, leaving it radiant and renewed.
$92+ at Sephora
14
Sephora
Dr. Brandt Skincare No More Baggage eye gel
This eye gel went viral on TikTok earlier this year for videos of its effectiveness, and Facebook user Charlotte Shaff (52) thinks it "is the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for man or woman!" it quickly tightens and smooths the eye area, making it perfect for someone who is always looking for the perfect eye cream.
$$8 at Sephora
15
Typology
Typology tinted serum
Facebook users Emily Dross Winship and Morgen Peters (46) would both love to see some goodies from Typology's tinted collection in their stockings. Peters uses the serum and loves it. It's made with vegan ingredients including vitamin C, squalane and aloe vera to leave skin hydrated, radiant and clear.
$42.90 at Typology

