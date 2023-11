Dr. Dennis Gross Drx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask

This high-end cult-fave light mask uses LED lights over the entire face to target the look of both wrinkles and breakouts. Many brands have their own versions, but Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared technology uses a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights that work together to target common skin issues. Red light is said to support natural collagen production, which helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles and diminish visible discoloration, scars and damage, while blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, helping shorten the length of breakouts, calm red skin and prevent future breakouts.When asked what she wants this holiday season, Greta Geiselman (47), HuffPost senior director of global workplace and security, said: "You know it’s that Dr. Dennis Gross mask for me!" Kristen Aiken (41), who heads up HuffPost Life and Commerce, also has this highly-coveted item on her list.