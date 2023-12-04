The Best Beauty Gifts According To People Who Really Know Skin Care

NaturaBisse

A splurge-worthy rich cream

"I discovered this moisturizer last year and I am truly, honestly obsessed with it," Westbay said of NaturaBisse's Diamond Extreme Cream, a luxurious concoction that Westbay called an anti-aging and nourishing powerhouse that provides visible skincare benefits after a few applications, but also works to fight skin aging over time.



"The formula features a blend of ingredients that work in sync with the skin’s natural circadian rhythm — daytime replenishment and nighttime rejuvenation — as well as herbal extracts that minimize skin laxity and plumping lipids that boost hydration," she said. She explained that this custard-like cream is packed with a cocktail of prebiotics and antioxidants to fight free-radical damage, plus a peptide ingredient that helps soften the appearance of lines and wrinkles.