The Best Beauty Gifts According To People Who Really Know Skin Care

A skin cell-renewing serum

Board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Rachel Westbay of New York City's Marmur Medical suggested this "potent and worth-the-splurge" serum containing growth factors for any skin care connoisseur that already has a shelf filled with classic anti-premature-aging products."[The TNS+ Advanced+ serum] actually pumps two serums out of two different chambers that work synergistically. The first chamber is filled with a growth factor blend that maximizes cellular metabolism," Westbay explained. "The other chamber releases a blend of botanicals and marine extracts that contain peptides and hydrators to further help diminish the appearance of lines and wrinkles."According to Westbay, growth factors make the skin stronger over time by giving it more structural support. Tink of them as the building blocks necessary for other skin care stars like retinol, peptide serums and creams to do the most they can do, she said.