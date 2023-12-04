The Best Beauty Gifts According To People Who Really Know Skin Care

Beauty-obsessives might seem like easy people to find gifts for, but as a self-proclaimed obsessive myself, I can attest that we can be pretty finicky about what we decide to include in our skin care and makeup routines.
Rather than blindly snagging what appears to be the most popular face cream or lipstick on the shelf, we sought the expertise of knowledgeable beauty gurus to find out what the skin care and makeup lover in your life actually wants this holiday season.
Celebrity makeup artists, skilled estheticians and some of our favorite dermatologists helped create the following collection of covetable present ideas that include everything from depuffing eye creams, serum-infused highlighters, clinical-grade facial creams and decadent skin butters.
