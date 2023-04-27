13 Skin Care Products Under $50 That Actually Deliver Results

Incorporating “active” ingredients (like AHAs, BHAs and antioxidants) into your skin care routine can make a big difference and improve the overall appearance and health of your complexion.

That said, it can be easy to fall into the trap of thinking that the more expensive the beauty product, the more effective it is — these days, that’s simply not the case. There are myriad skin care brands and products at lower price points that are just as effective as pricey luxury items.

But while there are plenty of affordable beauty brands around, not all of them are made equally. It takes a lot of trial and error to find the ones that are as effective as they are low-cost, and the last thing you want to do is wreck your skin in the process.

That’s why we’ve made it easy for you to figure out what’s best for your skin (and budget) by finding the very best affordable, effective skin care products that won’t break the bank.

Below, we’ve curated a list of skin care products under $50 that actually work. Each of these is tried-and-true — with devoted cult followings, recommendations from dermatologists and glowing reviews. It includes brands like Paula’s Choice, The Inkey List, Maelove and more. Keep reading to find the one that best fits your skin’s needs while staying on budget.