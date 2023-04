13 Skin Care Products Under $50 That Actually Deliver Results

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA liquid salicylic acid exfoliant

Similarly to The Ordinary's exfoliating treatment, Paula's Choice uses a potent blend of BHAs to help gently resurface acne-prone, rough and dull skin. It can help to unclog pores, smooth wrinkles and even out skin tone. It's less abrasive than other treatments, and also hydrates and smoothes out skin without causing damage or irritation.: "I had wanted to try this for a long time so I finally got the travel sized bottle to give it a go and it’s been great. I disagree with the reviews saying it’s tiny, it is small but it’s the same ounces as my other serums but without the thick glass bottle and dropper. The travel sized bottle has lasted me a month at this point and has about a third left and I use it once a day. I would say if you used a cotton pad to apply it then it would probably go a lot quicker so I prefer to use my fingers immediately after washing my face. Anyways, this works miracles and hasn’t dried my skin out yet when using with a Hyaluronic acid serum over top. I’ve gotten compliments on my skin a lot and people thinking I’m wearing foundation when I’m not. I tried differin and tretinoin last year for several months each and never got results like this. I also am allergic to so so many cosmetics and this has yet to cause me to get the flaky rash that I so easily get around my mouth and eyes. My only tiny complaint might be that the texture can feel a smidge oily/heavy at first, but it really isn’t too bad and it sinks in after about 10 minutes to where you wouldn’t notice it more than any other skincare product. I also think I notice that less when I use it immediately after washing my face when my skin is still not totally dried out, which maybe helps it sink in quicker, I’m not sure. I highly recommend giving this a try though. For $13 you would definitely have enough product to see some results before deciding to splurge on the full size." — Rhyann Wilson