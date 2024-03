A full-coverage lifting bra

Available in 15 colors and sizes, this full-coverage bra has a four-way wireless support system that includes higher sides, fuller cups, wider cushioned straps and a built-up back for a smoothing effect. Additionally, each cup is surrounded by what the brand calls a Magic Ring construction for even greater lift."I’m seeing a lot of negative reviews but this is the most comfortable bra I own. I had one at first and I found myself getting excited when it was clean, [I] bought 4 more. Provides great support despite no underwire and doesn’t show through my clothes." — J. Pulido "When I first received this bra, the band seemed a little too tight, but the rest of the bra fight well, so figured I might need to use an extender. But then I accidentally fell asleep wearing it, and when I woke up realize just how comfortable it was to sleep in. I wear a D size cup and if I don't wear a bra and sleep the wrong way, can end up with bruises. But my normal underwire bras are uncomfortable to sleep in.Also provides comfortable support for casual day wear as well. Not much stretch though, but probably wouldn't be as supportive if it was." — Calvin11