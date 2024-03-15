Shoppingbraspajamas

Shockingly Comfortable Bras That Reviewers Say They Sleep In

These wire-free lounge bras offer just the right amount of support — and reviewers are obsessed.
The need for breast support doesn’t end when it’s time to go to bed. In fact, many people like myself find it incredibly uncomfortable to sleep without wearing a bra of some kind. Choose the wrong one, however, and things can feel even more intolerable than before.

In an effort to source the coziest, ready-for-bed bras out there, we turned to the reliable feedback of reviewers who claim to sleep in their bras. Shop our findings in the list ahead, a collection that includes high-impact sports bras, buttery soft bralettes and legitimately supportive bras that can be worn to bed and beyond.

1
Amazon
A full-coverage lifting bra
Available in 15 colors and sizes, this full-coverage bra has a four-way wireless support system that includes higher sides, fuller cups, wider cushioned straps and a built-up back for a smoothing effect. Additionally, each cup is surrounded by what the brand calls a Magic Ring construction for even greater lift.

Promising Amazon reviews: "I’m seeing a lot of negative reviews but this is the most comfortable bra I own. I had one at first and I found myself getting excited when it was clean, [I] bought 4 more. Provides great support despite no underwire and doesn’t show through my clothes. Comfortable enough to sleep in." J. Pulido

"When I first received this bra, the band seemed a little too tight, but the rest of the bra fight well, so figured I might need to use an extender. But then I accidentally fell asleep wearing it, and when I woke up realize just how comfortable it was to sleep in. I wear a D size cup and if I don't wear a bra and sleep the wrong way, can end up with bruises. But my normal underwire bras are uncomfortable to sleep in. This is an extremely comfortable bra to sleep in, while also providing far more support than other sleep bras. Also provides comfortable support for casual day wear as well. Not much stretch though, but probably wouldn't be as supportive if it was."Calvin11
$14.44+ at Amazon$17.99 at Amazon$29.99 at Target
2
Nordstrom
A buttery soft racerback bralette
This racerback lounger bra by Skims has adjustable straps, a scoop neck design and is made from the buttery soft material for which the brand is best known for. The innovative and highly technical fabric is breathable, moves with you and comes in a wide range of neutral colors and skin-matching tones. It's available in sizes XXS-4X.


Promising Nordstrom reviews: "I wear this all the time. To work out in and even to sleep. It’s that comfortable! I just wish they sold more of them — they run out to fast and I sometimes miss ordering them." Tia Ladner P.

"This is great. Bought in several colors. It stays in place. Doesn’t crawl up. Have even slept in it before. It’s comfortable and fits perfectly. Took some time to figure out the size. Wear a 34F bought a medium. Some of the styles aren’t great with my cup size. But this one is fantastic. And so glad I’m not constantly having to move it around or adjust it. I can put it on and go and not worry about it. Even stayed in place sleeping in it. Love this item. It’s one of the best items Skims offers." Heather A.
$38 at Nordstrom$38 at Skims
3
Soma
A thick-banded bralette
The Enbliss bralette claims to offer a greater level of support than your average wireless bra, thanks to its smoothing and thick-banded design that feels secure, without being restrictive. The brushed fabric promises a cloud-like softness and wearers can customize their desired shape using the removable modesty cup pads. You can find this in 19 colors and sizes S-XXL, though the brand recommends sizing up if you want a less firm feel from the under band.

Promising Soma reviews: "This bra is magnificent for sleeping! Keeps you in place, so soft you can’t even tell you’re wearing it. Like a pillow! Luxurious."Ewesleycowgirl

"I’ve tried multiple different wireless/sleep bras in the past, and none have fit as good as this one! It has just enough support without feeling constricted. I’m a 40G and the 3X fit me great! I ordered two more colors because I really love them!" LaurenH
$48 at Soma
4
Amazon
A cooling fabric plunge bra
You can wear the adjustable straps of this all-around smoothing bra either racerback or regularly while also enjoying the flexible comfort of the wireless under-band. It's made from a cooling and moisture-wicking material and the thin foam cups are soft. It's available in 24 colors and sizes 32B-42DDD.

Promising Amazon review: "I'm heavy chested and I need to sleep in something with support. I've always used tanks with inner bra areas and spots bras. They can get constricting and hot in the summer. I like this bra because It feels like a low cut sports bra. It's cut low enough so I don't feel constricted or smushed. I don't fall out while tossing around in my sleep. It's not hot in the summer. It looks nice with night gowns or tank tops. It doesn't give me the intertube boob look of a sports bra. It's more flattering and functional." T.J.
$19.20 at Amazon$44 at Target$21.99 at Amazon
5
Nordstrom
A lifting and contouring bra
Designed to feel imperceptible yet ultra-lifting, this Wacoal bra has a contouring band to provide support that's also wire-free. The straps are fully adjustable and the bra can be found in up to seven colors and sizes 32C-42DDD.

Promising Nordstrom review: "So comfortable - like you're not wearing a bra, except it does offer support and lift. I would not workout in this, but feel very supported in daily activities and it is comfortable enough tosleep in. It offers full coverage with no spillage and is true to size. I'm 32G. The only weird thing is the band around the ribs in the front is a bit too wide so it folds but it doesn't bother me." 32GAthlete
$49+ at Nordstrom$57.38 at Amazon$70 at Wacoal
6
Amazon
A seamless pull-over bra
Simple, unlined and completely seam-free, this tank-style bra uses strategic knit panels inside the cups and a ribbed under-band to offer mid-level support that's also comfortable. Perfect for hot sleepers, it's made from a cooling and moisture-wicking fabric that's available in seven colors. Find this in size S-3X.

Promising Amazon review: "As soon as I put this on I knew I would be happy with its comfort & support. I bought this to sleep in because I always wear a regular bra but I had having to adjust it before going to bed. My gramma always said, 'never go to bed without one' so here I am, 54 and still doing it but now I can do it in the softest, most comfortable way ever!! I will be ordering more colors. I ordered the grey (per the good reviews for this color and stretchiness they claimed). They were all right. I got a small per the size chart and it fit perfectly. I am 34D, I like whatever I wear to bed to be snug, to hold the girls in & keep them in place." Mellisa Borrelli
$12.55 at Amazon
7
Nordstrom
A convertible longline bralette
Made to be worn either racer back or traditionally, this longline bralette is designed to have a completely seam-free fit that looks invisible under clothes and feels ultra-soft on the skin. It has adjustable straps, a restriction-free neckline and can be purchased in sizes XS-XL. Grab it in five different colors like cream, blush and black.


Promising Nordstrom reviews: "This bra is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned. I even sleep init because I forget I have it on! Worth the price." StephanieMW

"You can wear this bralette comfortably under clothes, workout in it and sleep in it. I love the support, the coverage and the beauty of this piece. I wear a 36D bra and bought this bralette in a large. Fits great!" GMAJUDY
$49 at Nordstrom
8
Victoria's Secret
A push-up T-shirt bra
For anyone that's wanting the cleavage-inducing effect of a classic push-up bra but without any of the troublesome underwire, this T-shirt bra from Victoria's Secret should probably be in your shopping cart. It has a plunging neckline, padded cups and sizes that run XS-XL. Grab this in six colors.

Promising Victoria's Secret review: "This is comfortable and supportive at the same time. You could sleep in it!" Linniem
$30 at Victoria's Secret
9
Amazon
A high-impact sports bra
For a higher level support, you might want to try non-padded this sports bra featuring fully adjustable, cushioned straps and high-rise sides. This bounce-control design is made from a moisture-wicking material and can be bought in 11 colors and sizes 34B-48G.

Promising Amazon review: "Comfortable. Purchased to wear at night. If you are on the large size, you know it can be uncomfortable to go without a bra. I am a 40G. and this bra works for the support needed for sleeping. Not to tight and straps are adjustable." Kellie M.
$24.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A front-closure sports bra
This affordable, lightly-supportive and unlined sports bra can be a good option not just for sleeping but also for post-surgery wear and nursing. Made from 95% cotton, it features wide comfortable straps and a smoothing band. You can grab this in packs of up to three, several colors and band sizes 34-48 (you can use the online size guide to determine the best fit for you).

Promising Amazon review: "This bra is perfect for casual and lounge wear. As a 40D, I struggle with bras pinching, pulling, causing back rolls, armpit bulges, and just general discomfort- all sorts of annoyances. Finding this bra however was like striking oil. You just pull it on, there are hook enclosures in the front but they’re really just for aesthetics. Not having to deal with a back clasp is another huge plus. No rolls, just enough coverage, and comfortable enough to sleep in. The support is good enough, as I said, it’s comfortable, but I would not want to try running while wearing this bra that’s for sure. I’ve bought 4 of them so far." Meg Lee
$6.69+ at AmazonThree-pack: $26 at TargetTwo-pack: $8.46 at Walmart
11
Cosabella
A plunging bralette
This lightweight and semi-sheer bra is designed to accommodate those who need smaller band sizes and bigger cups. It's made from a smooth mesh with extra side slings in the cups for extra support, without the need for wires. Additionally, the wide and no-dig straps are fully adjustable. Find this in three colors and sizes XS-L.

Promising Cosabella review: "I know have 2 of these and several other Cosabella styles. These are so comfortable I actually sleep in them. While I don't get the same 'lift' as a wore bra, working from home, I don't care. They keep things in place and are really comfy! Worth it!!"shanna m.
$55.75 at Cosabella
