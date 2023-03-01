While some people may find it impossible to sleep in noisy environments, others (myself included) find it easier to drift into slumber with the sound of ocean waves, rain or similar white noise in the background. But if you share a bed with someone who prefers silence or live with roommates in a thin-walled apartment, it’s not always feasible to blast these natural sounds without disturbing them. That’s where wearing wireless earbuds or headphones come in handy.