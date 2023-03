Tozo T6 wireless earbuds

4.4 out of 5 starsFor a pair of wireless earbuds that can reportedly survive being accidentally washed in the washing machine if you ever lose them in your sheets, look to the Tozo T6 earbuds. They come in six colors: black, blue, green, white, Champagne and rose gold. They're compatible with iOS, Windows and Android. Listening time lasts for over six hours from a single charge and 30 hours total with the charging case, making them ideal for use during slumber."Great little earbuds! I upgraded to these from regular wired earbuds because I like to listen to music/podcasts while I sleep.. Also I find they are great for canceling out ambient noise. When I pause what I am listening to to talk to someone I almost always have to take them out because I can't hear what the person is saying. Highly recommend!" — DevonManwell