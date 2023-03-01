ShoppingSleephomeheadphones

The Best Earbuds And Headphones For Sleeping, According To Reviews

If you prefer to sleep with music or sound, these earbuds make it easier to get some rest.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Headphones-Perytong-Ultra-Thin-Meditation/dp/B07SHBQY7Z?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63fcbe30e4b08b1402df272b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Perytong sleep headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fcbe30e4b08b1402df272b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Headphones-Perytong-Ultra-Thin-Meditation/dp/B07SHBQY7Z?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63fcbe30e4b08b1402df272b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Perytong sleep headphones</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/JLab-Wireless-Bluetooth-Resistance-Connection/dp/B09HMCQF4S?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63fcbe30e4b08b1402df272b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="JLab&#x27;s Go Air Pop wireless earbuds" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fcbe30e4b08b1402df272b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/JLab-Wireless-Bluetooth-Resistance-Connection/dp/B09HMCQF4S?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63fcbe30e4b08b1402df272b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">JLab's Go Air Pop wireless earbuds</a>
Amazon
Perytong sleep headphones and JLab's Go Air Pop wireless earbuds

While some people may find it impossible to sleep in noisy environments, others (myself included) find it easier to drift into slumber with the sound of ocean waves, rain or similar white noise in the background. But if you share a bed with someone who prefers silence or live with roommates in a thin-walled apartment, it’s not always feasible to blast these natural sounds without disturbing them. That’s where wearing wireless earbuds or headphones come in handy.

If you’re looking for audio accessories that will help you get a better night’s rest without waking or distracting those near you, we found five earbuds and head gear gadgets that reviewers swear by for maximizing their Z’s.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Tozo T6 wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

For a pair of wireless earbuds that can reportedly survive being accidentally washed in the washing machine if you ever lose them in your sheets, look to the Tozo T6 earbuds. They come in six colors: black, blue, green, white, Champagne and rose gold. They're compatible with iOS, Windows and Android. Listening time lasts for over six hours from a single charge and 30 hours total with the charging case, making them ideal for use during slumber.

Promising review: "Great little earbuds! I upgraded to these from regular wired earbuds because I like to listen to music/podcasts while I sleep. These stay in place even with the tossing and turning of sleep. Also I find they are great for canceling out ambient noise. When I pause what I am listening to to talk to someone I almost always have to take them out because I can't hear what the person is saying. Highly recommend!" — DevonManwell
$26.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A sleep headphones-eye mask combo
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Catch quality Z's with this eye mask that doubles as a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones. It has an ergonomic design and claims to block 100% of light. It's made of a breathable, soft material and is perfect for side sleepers who need some gentle tunes to drift off to sleep. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 12 hours.

Promising review: "I have been waking up at 3am for some strange reason and these are exactly what I needed. I put on a motivational speaker on TED talk and fall right back to sleep. I’m a side sleeper and it doesn’t hurt and speakers aren’t falling out of my ears like my other ones did. They also block out light which I’m a fan of too. 5 stars" — Michelle
$17.89 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A sleep headphones headband
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

These wireless and rechargeable sleep headphones have over 27,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They offer up to 10 hours of listening per charge, and the ultra thin over-ear speakers can also help block out ambient noise. The breathable, soft mesh-lined band is also machine-washable.

Promising review: "Got these to listen to my relaxing sleeping music and I must say they are amazing... I am able to hear clearly my music yet also hear my children if they need me. I was worried I wouldn't be able to hear them so I'm so happy with this product." — Ashley
$19.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Apple AirPods (second generation)
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

Apple's iconic AirPods make excellent sleeping accessories. They come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of listening time when recharged so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day (and night).

Promising review: "I enjoy listening to TV on my iPhone in bed for awhile when I go to sleep. I sleep on my side, and I was happy to discover I could just use the AirPod that was on my ear that was 'up' and not the one in the pillow. Also didn’t realize I could use them to hear and talk on my phone all over the house, without having to keep the phone close. Would [buy] them again." — Marilyn Mellor
$99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
JLab Go Air Pop wireless earbuds
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

With over 32 hours of total listening time (including the charge from the earbuds and the charging case) and a dual-connect feature that lets you listen to both at the same time or one by itself, these earbuds are an affordable sleep option. They come in slate blue, black, lilac, red and teal, plus three tip sizes so you can find the one that fits snugly in your ear so it won't fall out while you snooze.

Promising review: "I got these to use while trying to go back to sleep in the middle of the night to listen to sleep recordings and/or music. They work well and rarely come out or are uncomfortable even when sleeping on my side." — J. P. Miller
$19.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Coop Home Goods pillow

The Comfiest Pillows For Side Sleepers, According To Reviews

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Bars Need To Be A Safer Place For Everyone. Meet One Of The Women Making It Happen.

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Style & Beauty

According To This Viral Video, You’re Probably Rolling Your Turtlenecks Wrong

Relationships

25 Relatable Tweets About Not Being A Pet Person

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Should You Replace Your Toothbrush After Being Sick? Here’s The Truth.

Style & Beauty

The Power Of A Black Barbie

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

28 Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Originals But Just As Good

Shopping

The Facial Toning Device Everyone Loves Is Finally On Sale

Shopping

Everything We Know About The $2,600 Skin Laser That’s All Over Instagram

Shopping

Beautiful Tech Storage Cases From Etsy That Will Tame Even The Most Unsightly Cords

Shopping

39 Super Useful Items Reviewers Say 'Never Fail'

Shopping

If You're On Accutane, Dermatologists Recommended Getting These First

Shopping

How Launching A Fragrance Line Pulled This Founder Out Of A Funk

Home & Living

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Under-The-Radar Beauty Brands Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Home & Living

This Teen Mystery Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don't Talk About Nearly Enough

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom's Mental Load That We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Shopping

19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Shopping

34 Inexpensive Products You Probably Want In Your Home This Winter

Shopping

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Shopping

Everyone Is Surprised At How Much They Love These $34 Walmart Jeans

Shopping

38 Products That Are Flawless Dupes For More Expensive Versions

Shopping

44 Amazing TikTok Products With Reviews To Prove It

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Shopping

30 Items With Reviews About Embarrassing Problems That Are Very Normal

Shopping

34 Practical Products That Are So Pretty You'll Love Using Them

Parenting

Teen Girls Are Being Sexually Assaulted In Record Numbers. Here’s What We Can Do About It.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is Putting Your Legs Up On The Wall As Beneficial As Everyone Says?

Travel

This New Travel Trend Might Be The Key To A Better Vacation

Work/Life

The 5 Types Of Influential People You Should Always Befriend At Work

Shopping

TikTok’s ‘Skin Flooding’ Trend Is The Secret To Juicy, Hydrated Skin

Shopping

10 Reviewer-Approved Tools That Actually Remove Pet Hair From Your Stuff

Relationships

This Viral Relationship Ritual Could Help You Fight Less And Connect More

Work/Life

Very Few Veterinarians In America Are Black. This Is What It's Like To Be One Of Them.

Wellness

The Most Unexpected Sign Someone Is Having Suicidal Thoughts