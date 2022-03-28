Shopping

The Best Products For Falling Asleep, According To Sleep Experts

Sheets that keeps you cool, light-blocking curtains and noise-filtering earplugs to help you fight temporary insomnia.

Enjoy a full night's sleep with with this <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fallasleepproducts-TessaFlores-032422-623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fdeep-sleep-pillow-spray-xlsImpprod18731013" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="herbal pillow spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=fallasleepproducts-TessaFlores-032422-623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fdeep-sleep-pillow-spray-xlsImpprod18731013" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">herbal pillow spray</a> that promotes relaxation, a pair of comfortable <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Headphones-Perytong-Ultra-Thin-Meditation/dp/B07SHBQY7Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sleep headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sleep-Headphones-Perytong-Ultra-Thin-Meditation/dp/B07SHBQY7Z?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sleep headphones</a> and a <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPortable-Mini-Air-Conditioner-Water-Cool-Cooling-Fan-Cooler-Desktop-Fan-Night-Light%2F396097204%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D101031344%26%26adid%3D22222222227463853828%26wl0%3D%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D538745102553%26wl4%3Dpla-1398636848382%26wl5%3D9032908%26wl6%3D%26wl7%3D%26wl8%3D%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D251425852%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D396097204%26veh%3Dsem%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrfCRBhAXEiwAnkmKmW0fWnao1zYjfyOo__JYN1_o4tO7if8ABvdlUh4U9s0IzHfjFitylRoCQ04QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&subId1=fallasleepproducts-TessaFlores-032422-623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cooling water misting personal fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPortable-Mini-Air-Conditioner-Water-Cool-Cooling-Fan-Cooler-Desktop-Fan-Night-Light%2F396097204%3Fwmlspartner%3Dwlpa%26selectedSellerId%3D101031344%26%26adid%3D22222222227463853828%26wl0%3D%26wl1%3Dg%26wl2%3Dc%26wl3%3D538745102553%26wl4%3Dpla-1398636848382%26wl5%3D9032908%26wl6%3D%26wl7%3D%26wl8%3D%26wl9%3Dpla%26wl10%3D251425852%26wl11%3Donline%26wl12%3D396097204%26veh%3Dsem%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwrfCRBhAXEiwAnkmKmW0fWnao1zYjfyOo__JYN1_o4tO7if8ABvdlUh4U9s0IzHfjFitylRoCQ04QAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds&subId1=fallasleepproducts-TessaFlores-032422-623d0388e4b0c0781ab8bf92" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cooling water misting personal fan</a>.
The passage from wakefulness to slumber can be a labored one for some people. Whether you’re having trouble unwinding from a particularly active day or a you have a partner with a tendency to snore, disordered sleep patterns and occasional bouts of insomnia happen to the best of us.

Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehensive Consultation Psychological Services, told HuffPost that it’s important to not only recognize when disrupted sleep becomes habitual, but also assess what may be causing it. Otherwise, larger physical and behavioral issues can arise, such as a weakened immune system, depression or irritability, weight gain and increased blood pressure.

Dr. Abhinav Singh, a faculty director for Indiana Sleep Center and sleep expert at the Sleep Foundation, added that “chronic poor sleep is like pot holes on a road. One or two won’t hurt your car, but if you hit several every day of your drive home, you will eventually need servicing.”

So what exactly constitutes chronic poor sleep? According to Hafeez, anything that extends longer than a week.

“People can tell their quality of sleep is being compromised by considering whether they take more than 30 minutes to fall asleep once in bed, falling asleep too quickly, waking up too often during the night, and chronic fatigue during the day,” Hafeez said.

Singh said that more often than not, these sleep struggles are exacerbated by our bedtime environment.

Things like temperature, brightness, a disruptive sleeping partner, ambient noises and pets can all play a role in a person’s ability to fall asleep and remain asleep throughout the night,” Singh said.

He added that other factors such as medications, pain, stress management, increased alcohol consumption and anxiety can also impact sleep quality.

In addition to creating an ideal environment for sleep, Singh said that you can help yourself combat insomnia by developing good behaviors surrounding sleep ― namely, retraining yourself not to worry about it.

No one sleeps better by trying harder,” he said. “When you are sleepy, you don’t need to look for sleep.”

Singh also suggested stepping away from electronics and sources of blue light earlier in the evening, along with reading, stretching or meditating before bed.

Keep in mind that for chronic sleep problems that last for an extended period of time, seeking help from a sleep specialist is a must for addressing the core issue of your disordered sleep, rather than relying on independent temporary solutions.

If you feel like your sleep space is the problem, there may be a few fixes available. Below, we’ve rounded up mattress toppers, blue light-dimming stickers, temperature-controlled bedding and other items recommended by sleep experts. Transform your bedroom with ease.

1
Walmart
A cooling portable fan to help with body temperature
Singh said having a cooler external temperature can play a large part in how well you sleep, which can be more difficult during the summer months.

This adjustable personal cooling fan, which is available with either a plug or a rechargeable battery, can quietly deliver cool air throughout the night. It emits a delicate mist to ensure that air is moist and uses a rapid cooling system to quickly drop temperature and act similarly to an air conditioning system. You can even add ice to the water receptacle for a greater effect.
Get it from Walmart for $37.99.
2
Amazon
A gel-infused motion isolation mattress pad to limit disturbances
According to the Sleep Foundation, mattress toppers that are made with motion-absorbing and conforming materials like memory foam can have a moderate effect on reducing motion transfer from one side of the bed to another. This can be especially helpful if you have a partner who moves a lot during their sleep.

This gel-infused memory foam mattress topper by Linenspa has over 59,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and adds 3 inches of plush conforming memory foam to your existing mattress. This can diffuse the movements of your sleep partner while also distributing weight and relieving pressure points. The temperature-regulating gel beads infused throughout the pad can help capture and dissipate heat so you stay cool. It's available in nine different mattress sizes.
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+.
3
Amazon
Comfortable sleep headphones for snoozeworthy sounds
If listening to soothing white noise, ASMR or binaural beats sends you off to dreamland, this headphone band can be far more comfortable to wear than hard plastic earbuds that fall out of your ear while you sleep.

These wireless and rechargeable sleep headphones have over 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and offer up to 10 hours of listening per charge. The ultra thin over-ear speakers can also help block out ambient noise. The breathable soft mesh-lined band is also machine washable.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4
Amazon
Insulated blackout curtains to prevent light, noise and temperature disruption
"One of the simplest ways to improve your sleep is by blocking out the light, and the easiest way to do this is by getting some blackout curtains or a sleep mask to keep the light away," Hafeez said.

Available in 31 colors and 13 lengths, these machine-washable light-blocking curtains can seamlessly blend into your bedroom space while helping prevent light pollution, ambient outside noise disturbances and early sunlight from disrupting your sleep. The triple-weave wrinkle-free fabric is also thermally insulated to regulate the temperature of the room and keep spaces cooler in the summer and warm during the winter.
Get it from Amazon for $22.45+.
5
Mattress Firm
An ultra-conforming memory pillow that cools and supports
If you're struggling to fall asleep, Hafeez suggested that you consider your pillow, as it can have a potentially drastic effect on sleep and overall comfort.

The Tempur-Adapt Cloud+ Cooling pillow by Tempur-Pedic is an ultra soft and adaptive memory foam pillow that is both supportive and conforming, no matter what sleep position you are in and even as you move throughout the night. The premium knit cover is machine-washable and cooling to prevent overheating. And unlike traditional pillows, this one won't flatten or lose its shape over time.
Get it from Mattress Firm for $119.
6
Amazon
Moldable noise-canceling earplugs to block out external sounds
Whether you're trying to drown out the sound of a snoring partner or disruptive outside noises, these moldable, medical-grade silicone earplugs can be an affordable and comfortable solution to noise cancellation. The BPA-free material is soft for comfort and is both waterproof and reusable. Each set comes with one case for storage and a smaller one for travel.
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
7
Amazon
An oscillating tower fan for lowering room temperatures, even in bigger spaces
Singh said that cooling your space down to 67 degrees can help prepare your body for sleep and make a better external environment.

This 42-inch oscillating cooling fan by Lasko can quietly provide a powerful cooling flow even in larger spaces, thanks to the high-reaching tower design and wide oscillation. There are three fan speed settings, including an ultra-quiet nighttime setting which automatically decreases fan speed and dims control lights while you sleep. It also comes with a remote so you can control settings from the comfort of your bed.
Get it from Amazon for $74.99.
8
Amazon
A breathable weighted blanket that reduces stress and movement
Hafeez said that another way to minimize distractive movements throughout the night is to try out a weighted blanket.

This highly breathable and calming blanket uses evenly distributed glass beads to deliver a comfortable level of body pressure without causing you to overheat. It's made with a detachable 100% cotton cover and is available in seven different colors, five sizes and nine different weights.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99+
9
Amazon
LED light-dimming stickers to block disruptive lights from household electronics
Hafeez previously told HuffPost that the tiny and overly bright lights commonly found on televisions, WiFi routers and alarm clocks might be impacting your ability to fall asleep at night. This is because they often contain blue light, which may impact your circadian rhythm, keeping you feeling awake and alert.

This variety pack contains over 100 stickers in assorted sizes to help dim between 50% and 80% of light. They can be cut to accommodate particular light sources and don't leave a sticky residue when removed.
Get it from Amazon for $6.49.
10
Ulta
A soothing herbal pillow spray to promote relaxation
Hafeez explained that some people can be relaxed by certain smells. For cases like these, pillow sprays or essential oils might be something useful to try.

This natural pillow spray is formulated with the therapeutic smells of lavender, chamomile and vetiver to help induce calm. Reviewers have said the spray helped them clear their mind and fall asleep.
Get it from Ulta for $29.
11
Eucalypso
A luxurious set of silky, cooling and friction-free eucalyptus sheets
"[Satin-like] fabric tends to be cool to the touch, staying this way throughout the night, making it a good option for hot sleepers," Hafeez said.

These silky hypoallergenic and antibacterial sheets are made using 100% premium lyocell fibers from eucalyptus, which effectively mimic the temperature-regulating quality of satin sheets. This sustainably processed material is three times more breathable than cotton and has moisture wicking abilities to help keep the body cool while also being great for sensitive or acne-prone skin. These sheets by Eucalypso are available in five sizes and seven colors including rust, spring green and light gray.
Get it from Eucalypso for $145+.
12
Amazon
A top-selling white noise machine with 20 built-in sounds
This top-selling white noise machine for sleep uses adaptive sound technologies to offer a spectrum of comforting background noises like pink, white and brown noise. It has 32 volume levels as well as shut-off timer settings for precise and customized listening. The memory function automatically restores the previous volume, time and sounds, which include everything from oscillating fans to crackling fires and soothing streams.
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
