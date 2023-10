The Best Slip-On Shoes To Wear At The Airport For The Security Line

A classic pair of Crocs

When we spoke to former transportation security officer Jasmain Washington, she said basic Crocs are a travel must. "Crocs are my favorite travel shoes because they are easy to slip on and off," she previously told HuffPost , "[and allow] me to move through security quicker."They're waterproof and super easy to clean, making them a versatile vacation shoe, and they're made from a lightweight bendy material that can be squeezed into a bag without misshaping them longterm.: "Crocs Classics, are my favorite shoes to wear. They are super comfortable, like walking barefoot on a soft cushion. In cool weather I wear them with thick wool socks.. Crocs are designed to float loosely around your foot, so order a size larger than your normal shoe size. I keep my newest pair for travel and "going out", and use my older pairs for hiking, biking, yard work, and almost every activity. If you like taking your shoes off before you come in your home, you will love Crocs step-in/step-out ease (I rarely use the fold-back heal-strap). Think they look funny? I agree, I'm a funny looking guy with very happy feet!" — Alan R Covey