The Best Slip-On Shoes To Wear At The Airport For The Security Line

In the Wild West of the TSA line, you want to be quick and stealthy. To stay under the radar and keep the crowd moving, you cannot be the person who needs to unbuckle, un-tie or otherwise unfasten a complicated pair of kicks. You need a pair of highly-rated slip-on shoes that are ideal for going through airport security. And don’t you know it, we’ve found the best options for you.

Per the TSA website, wearing slide-on shoes is recommended for airplane travel. Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, no one wants to spend any extra time in the security line. You want to get in and get out, hopefully without your nail clippers or mini travel sunscreen triggering anything. Having a pair of shoes that are comfortable for standing and walking and easy to get off and back on is a great way to save yourself some time and save everyone the trouble of waiting extra time to get to their gates.

Of course, the best shoes for the airport aren’t just comfortable and easy to wear, they’re also versatile enough to wear during your trip. In an effort to keep your bags light and your feet comfortable, we found some highly-rate slide-on shoes, all with reviews that mention how easy they were to wear through airport security.