The Best Slip-On Shoes To Wear At The Airport For The Security Line

After you make it through in record time at the airport, you’ll enjoy having these comfortable shoes for the rest of your trip.
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Skechers-Womens-Walk-Joy-15633-Sneaker/dp/B078GSXGWZ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sketchers slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Skechers-Womens-Walk-Joy-15633-Sneaker/dp/B078GSXGWZ?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Sketchers slides</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hey-Dude-Unisex-Adult-Wally-Stretch/dp/B0CBC98PDR?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hey Dudes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Hey-Dude-Unisex-Adult-Wally-Stretch/dp/B0CBC98PDR?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Hey Dudes</a> slip-ons and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Crocs-Unisex-Adult-Classic-Clogs/dp/B0C8BJL1D3?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Crocs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Crocs-Unisex-Adult-Classic-Clogs/dp/B0C8BJL1D3?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6511921de4b06d540f5e91e2%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Crocs</a>.
Amazon
In the Wild West of the TSA line, you want to be quick and stealthy. To stay under the radar and keep the crowd moving, you cannot be the person who needs to unbuckle, un-tie or otherwise unfasten a complicated pair of kicks. You need a pair of highly-rated slip-on shoes that are ideal for going through airport security. And don’t you know it, we’ve found the best options for you.

Per the TSA website, wearing slide-on shoes is recommended for airplane travel. Whether you’re traveling for work or pleasure, no one wants to spend any extra time in the security line. You want to get in and get out, hopefully without your nail clippers or mini travel sunscreen triggering anything. Having a pair of shoes that are comfortable for standing and walking and easy to get off and back on is a great way to save yourself some time and save everyone the trouble of waiting extra time to get to their gates.

Of course, the best shoes for the airport aren’t just comfortable and easy to wear, they’re also versatile enough to wear during your trip. In an effort to keep your bags light and your feet comfortable, we found some highly-rate slide-on shoes, all with reviews that mention how easy they were to wear through airport security.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A classic pair of Crocs
When we spoke to former transportation security officer Jasmain Washington, she said basic Crocs are a travel must. "Crocs are my favorite travel shoes because they are easy to slip on and off," she previously told HuffPost, "[and allow] me to move through security quicker."

They're waterproof and super easy to clean, making them a versatile vacation shoe, and they're made from a lightweight bendy material that can be squeezed into a bag without misshaping them longterm.

Promising review: "Crocs Classics, are my favorite shoes to wear. They are super comfortable, like walking barefoot on a soft cushion. In cool weather I wear them with thick wool socks. Their ease of removal and comfort make them the perfect airport shoe, like wearing slippers. Crocs are designed to float loosely around your foot, so order a size larger than your normal shoe size. I keep my newest pair for travel and "going out", and use my older pairs for hiking, biking, yard work, and almost every activity. If you like taking your shoes off before you come in your home, you will love Crocs step-in/step-out ease (I rarely use the fold-back heal-strap). Think they look funny? I agree, I'm a funny looking guy with very happy feet!" — Alan R Covey
$49.95+ at Amazon (unisex sizing)
2
Zappos
A pair of Birkenstock Boston clogs
With the ease of a slide-on shoe and Birkenstock's known stability and support, these Boston clogs are great for taking on and off and long hours standing or walking. The cork footbed is anatomically correct, with a raised toe bar to help with circulation. It's a versatile clog that you can dress up with slacks or wear with jeans or leggings on long travel days.

Promising review: "These are extremely comfortably. They go with pants/shorts, socks or barefoot. Several times my foot has popped after stepping into them, so the shape is great for proper foot position. I actually use these a lot for traveling since they are easy to slip on/off at the airport screening and on the plane for long flights. Everyone should own a pair."
$155 at Zappos (unisex sizing)
3
Amazon
Skechers Go Walk and Go Max mesh sneakers
These breathable slide-on sneakers are made from a lightweight mesh that will keep your feet fresh on long travel days. They have a cushioned sole that's comfortable and moves with you as you walk. The minimalist shape makes them a super versatile shoe to wear with a bunch of different outfits, ideal for vacation or work travel.

Promising review: "Bought these to travel, easy on and off at airports and comfort while walking. They really worked out great, comfortable right from the start - didn't have to "break them in" Will likely get them in another color!" — djplumb
Women's: $37+ at AmazonMen's: $39.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of Dansko professional clogs with arch support
When we interviewed nurses about their favorite shoes for hours-long shifts, registered nurse Jacquelyn Coles Bielich said Danskos, noting how the specific arch support kept her knees from buckling. However, reviewers also love these shoes for the airport, saying they're easy to kick on and off in security and go well with different types of outfits when traveling. The sole gives you three-quarters of an inch of height, without being too clunky or hard to walk in.

Promising review: "Comfortable, sturdy and cute clogs. I like the gold tooled pattern against the black of the shoe. My foot feels supported and I look forward to wearing them while travelling. Easy on/off when going through airport security!"
Women's: $117+ at AmazonMen's: $139.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Merrell Jungle leather slip-ons
If you're on the sporty side or want an airport shoe that you could also wear on a hike or when sightseeing, these timeless Merrell slip-ons are the perfect thing. The heels absorb shock and give you stability as you walk and stand, and the easy-on shape will have you speeding through TSA.

Promising review: "This is my third pair. I love them, one of the most comfortable shoes. I where mine everyday to work. I am a Facility Manager. I travel a lot for work and am half in the office and half in the field reviewing my location. Slips on and off easily when I have to go through airport security." — Lance
Women's: $51.03 at AmazonMen's: $39.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A casual pair of Hey Dude stretch loafers
While these moccasin-style shoes technically have a shoelace-like closure, it's elastic and doesn't actually require tying. They're incredibly comfortable for long-time wear, have an odor-reducing insole and can go in the washing machine, making them perfect for traveling. They're easy to slide in and out of and will give any outfit a cool casual feel that's still a little elevated.

Promising review: "Very comfortable! Very light. Use it as my travel shoe through airports! Provides the comfort and support ....but isn’t a heavy and laborious shoe to travel through TSA and the hassle of being on my feet for 18 plus hours!" — Robert
$38.99+ at Amazon (unisex sizing)
7
Zappos
Vans classic slip-ons
Effortlessly cool while still easy to wear, these slide-on Vans are a timeless staple for all ages and genders. You can wear them with jeans and shorts or dress them up with dresses or formalwear. There's a padded collar around the heel for extra comfort, with a shock-absorbing sole that feels good when standing or walking. Reviews emphasize how you can take them on and off without your hands, making them great for TSA.

Promising review: "I love these more now than when I was a kid. Can put them on while holding a baby. Awesome for airport security lines, especially if holding a baby. Great daddy shoes." — Zappos customer
$59.95+ at Zappos (women's and men's)

