The Most Comfortable Slip-On Shoes For Men And Women

From athletic slip-on walking shoes to more casual slip-on loafers, these picks offer the perfect combinaton of style and comfort.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Skechers-Equalizer-Double-Loafer-Charcoal/dp/B00WR3WC2C?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623dc26ce4b0def9daec9cc6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Skechers men&#x27;s Equalizer Double Play slip-on loafer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623dc26ce4b0def9daec9cc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Skechers-Equalizer-Double-Loafer-Charcoal/dp/B00WR3WC2C?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623dc26ce4b0def9daec9cc6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Skechers men's Equalizer Double Play slip-on loafer</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DNBJSZ2?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623dc26ce4b0def9daec9cc6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Konhill women&#x27;s slip-on shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623dc26ce4b0def9daec9cc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07DNBJSZ2?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=623dc26ce4b0def9daec9cc6,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Konhill women's slip-on shoes</a>
Amazon
Skechers men's Equalizer Double Play slip-on loafer and Konhill women's slip-on shoes

When it comes to picking out a new shoe, comfort is likely a top priority. That’s especially true if you’re looking for a shoe that will hold up during long work shifts when you’re on your feet or a shoe that will be able to keep up with your daily walks outside. And if you have any foot conditions or injuries that make even light walking painful, you know the struggle of finding a quality shoe that won’t further irritate your feet.

That’s where slip-on shoes come in. Comfortable slip-on shoes, to be exact. There are many benefits to wearing a shoe you don’t have to lace up. They’re quicker to put on, you don’t have to worry about washing dirty shoes laces and if you suffer from back pain, you don’t have to lean over as much to secure them on your feet. And depending affordability, you can get a pair in several different colors to match all of your outfits.

To help you decide which pair is right for you, we dug through tons of Amazon reviews to see which slip-on shoes are the best of the best and offer the maximum amount of comfort. Check out our picks below.

1
Amazon
Skechers men's equalizer double play slip-on loafer
Amazon rating: 4.6 out of 5

The gel-infused memory foam insole makes this shoe a super comfortable slip-on option. It's built with engineered mesh with stabilizing panels and cooling ventilation to keep your feet feeling good all day. You can get it men's 6.5-14 with wide options also available, and in multiple colors including gray, navy, taupe and black.

Promising review: "This is the 4th pair that I've ordered for my husband over the last couple of years. He loves them which is saying a lot because it is very difficult to find shoes that are wide enough and comfortable for him." — Andrea
Get them on Amazon starting at $41.04.
2
Amazon
Venuscelia women's natural comfort loafers
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5

For a slip-on shoe that looks less like a sneaker and more like a classic flat, consider this lightweight loafer. It comes in a ton of colors like brown, red, tan, yellow, pistachio, orange and green, and in women's 5-12. These moccasin-style loafers have a padded insole to keep your feet comfy all day and a durable outsole with a massage bottom.

Promising review: "I love these shoes. I bought them immediately in several colors after trying on the first pair I ordered. I have plantar fasciitis in my feet and need the support but don't like heavy bulky shoes. I wear them all the time now have about 8 or 9 different colors to match all my outfits. They will look great with capris for summer as well. Highly recommend these shoes." — Beth Gumtow
Get them on Amazon starting at $24.99.
3
Amazon
Konhill women's slip-on sneakers
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Get the look of a traditional lace-up sneaker without having to actually lace anything up. These slip-on shoes are made of breathable, lightweight materials and have a durable anti-skid outsole for stable traction. The cushioned memory foam insole provide even more comfort and support while you wear them. Color options include dark green, navy, apricot, red, white and black, and they come in women's 5-13.

Promising review: "These shoes are amazing. I wear them for work where I do a ton of walking and I forget I’m even wearing shoes. Easy to put on and take off. Very light on your feet!!" — Brandy M.
Get them on Amazon starting at $19.99.
4
Amazon
Skechers women's Go Walk Joy shoes
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

With over 36,000 five-star reviews, this pair of Skechers definitely earned a spot on this list. Designed with a breathable athletic mesh upper and a cushioned insole, it just screams "comfort." It has a flexible traction outsole, making it ideal for working or walking for long periods of time. It's available in women's 5-13 with narrow and wide options. You can also get it in an array of colors including blue, black, magenta, hot pink, white and red.

Promising review: "I have a bunion on one foot and am always on the hunt for comfortable shoes. These fit the bill. The upper fabric is mesh-like and very malleable. There is no pressure on the painful bunion. They have excellent arch support. The sole has so much cushion I wear these on my daily walks." — Kayakcarol
Get them on Amazon starting at $31.90.
5
Amazon
Skechers men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra shoes
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5

High-rebound insole cushioning and a soft woven mesh fabric upper make this Skechers shoe worthy of your feet. In addition to its slip-on design, it has synthetic toe and heel panel overlays for added durability and longtime wear. It comes in multiple colors including navy, khaki, light gray and black and in men's 6.5-15, with extra wide options available.

Promising review: "Did a lot of homework before deciding on this shoe. This is a perfect shoe for my needs. I am a diabetic, while I don’t have any foot problems as a result, but I’d like to avoid them. I got these shoes for my job as a restaurant host. Of course this involves a lot of walking and standing. These shoes are like walking on air, with a roomy to box and a very good fit. Already thinking about another pair in a different color." — Guy Pellitteri
Get them on Amazon starting at $37.
6
Amazon
Gecko Man men's slip-on shoes
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

With a moisture-wicking, breathable lining and removable arch support suede insoles, these slip-on shoes are great for anyone looking for foot support. They're ideal to help alleviate plantar fasciitis and other related foot pains as they also have a deep heel cup that aligns the feet to ease stress. They come in men's 8-14 in beige, black, brown, gray and navy.

Promising review: "I bought these for my husband who has a hard time finding comfortable shoes. I LOVED the look of them. He was skeptical at first look but he tried them on and really liked them. They are light weight but have a great arch in them. Will definitely get him another pair. Highly recommend!!" — Sheri
Get them on Amazon for $49.99.
shoppingShoesrunningFitness and Exercisewalking

