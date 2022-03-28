When it comes to picking out a new shoe, comfort is likely a top priority. That’s especially true if you’re looking for a shoe that will hold up during long work shifts when you’re on your feet or a shoe that will be able to keep up with your daily walks outside. And if you have any foot conditions or injuries that make even light walking painful, you know the struggle of finding a quality shoe that won’t further irritate your feet.

That’s where slip-on shoes come in. Comfortable slip-on shoes, to be exact. There are many benefits to wearing a shoe you don’t have to lace up. They’re quicker to put on, you don’t have to worry about washing dirty shoes laces and if you suffer from back pain, you don’t have to lean over as much to secure them on your feet. And depending affordability, you can get a pair in several different colors to match all of your outfits.

Advertisement

To help you decide which pair is right for you, we dug through tons of Amazon reviews to see which slip-on shoes are the best of the best and offer the maximum amount of comfort. Check out our picks below.