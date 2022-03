Venuscelia women's natural comfort loafers

4.3 out of 5For a slip-on shoe that looks less like a sneaker and more like a classic flat, consider this lightweight loafer. It comes in a ton of colors like brown, red, tan, yellow, pistachio, orange and green, and in women's 5-12. These moccasin-style loafers have a padded insole to keep your feet comfy all day and a durable outsole with a massage bottom."I love these shoes. I bought them immediately in several colors after trying on the first pair I ordered. I have plantar fasciitis in my feet and need the support but don't like heavy bulky shoes. I wear them all the time now have about 8 or 9 different colors to match all my outfits. They will look great with capris for summer as well. Highly recommend these shoes." — Beth Gumtow