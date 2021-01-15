9 Pairs Of No-Tie Winter Shoes That Make It Easier To Get Out Of The House

Of the many coronavirus pandemic-related grievances we all hold, having to bend over and tie our shoelaces is low on the list.

And yet, after a year of largely only leaving our houses for necessities or going on walks, the act has gotten pretty old.

While it may sound trivial, being able to just roll out of bed for an early morning walk without having to lace up our shoes is a true delight. And don’t we all deserve a bit of delight right now?

What’s more, some of the shoes below are lined, eliminating the need to wear socks, too.

Take a look at nine of the best pairs of shoes to throw on and go: