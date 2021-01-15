Style & Beauty

9 Pairs Of No-Tie Winter Shoes That Make It Easier To Get Out Of The House

If you're done with shoelaces, these slip-ons, boots, sneakers and sandals are for you.

Of the many coronavirus pandemic-related grievances we all hold, having to bend over and tie our shoelaces is low on the list.

And yet, after a year of largely only leaving our houses for necessities or going on walks, the act has gotten pretty old.

While it may sound trivial, being able to just roll out of bed for an early morning walk without having to lace up our shoes is a true delight. And don’t we all deserve a bit of delight right now?

What’s more, some of the shoes below are lined, eliminating the need to wear socks, too.

Take a look at nine of the best pairs of shoes to throw on and go:

Hoka One One Hupana Slip
Hoka One One
Get the Hoka One One Hupana slip sneakers for $115.
Teva Hurricane Shearling
Teva
Get the Teva hurricane shearling sandal for $90.
Merrell Alpine Moc Strap Polar
Merrell
Get the Merrell alpine moc strap for $90.
APL TechLoom Bliss
APL
Get the APL TechLoom Bliss sneakers for $200.
Allbirds Wool Loungers
Allbirds
Get the Allbirds wool loungers for $95.
Birkenstock Arizona Shearling
Birkenstock
Get the Birkenstock Arizona shearling sandal for $150.
Hunter Insulated Ankle Snow Boots
Hunter
Get the Hunter insulated ankle snow boots for $130.
Ugg Classic Boom Slip-On
Ugg
Get the classic boom slip-ons for $130.
Crocs Classic Lined Clog
Crocs
Get the Crocs classic lined clog for $49.99.

