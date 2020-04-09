HuffPost Finds

The Best Slip-On Sneakers You Can Wear Indoors

We found men's and women's slip-on shoes that won't be weird to wear around the house.

While you might not want to lace up a pair of clunky sneakers to wear around your home, there are a lot of lightweight slip-on sneakers &mdash; some you can even <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/10-of-the-best-shoes-to-wear-without-socks-that-wont-sweat-or-smell_l_5cc09bd6e4b0764d31dbe80a" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">wear without socks</a> &mdash;&nbsp;that suitable for indoors.
You might be using social distancing as an excuse to wear your fanciest pajamas all day, spend the day in fuzzy slippers, and not wear any makeup — but that can get old quick.

For many of us, it can be difficult to feel productive and our best when we’re out of our regular routine. In fact, there are even studies that prove that when people look good, they feel better.

If you’re having a harder time than usual feeling productive for the day, you might reconsider your footwear of choice. One of the tips that people who work from home all the time swear by is putting on real shoes during work hours to train your brain that it’s time to be productive.

In fact, the kind of shoes you wear now might affect your foot health in the future. A pair of sneakers might be your best bet if your feet are screaming for support after a few weeks of wearing nothing but flat sandals and slippers.

But you might not want to lace up a pair of clunky sneakers to wear around your home. And you definitely don’t want to lace up some kicks you’ve been wearing outdoors.

Instead, there are a lot of lightweight slip-on sneakers — some you can even wear without socks — that are suitable for wearing around the house when you just want to kick your slippers habit. Because slip-on sneakers are the epitome of effortless, and that’s what we’re all looking for right about now.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few slip-on sneakers that are perfect for wearing around the house while you work from home.

Take a look:

1
Rothy's The Sneaker
Rothy's
These slip-on women's sneakers are made from recycled plastic bottles and are machine-washable. Find them for $125 at Rothy's.
2
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes
Adidas
These sporty slip on women's sneakers have a cushy sole. Find them for $70 at Adidas, currently on sale for $49.
3
Sanuk Pick Pocket Slip-On Sneaker
Zappos
These slip-on canvas men's sneakers have a thick rubber sole. Find them for $31 at Zappos.
4
Skechers Elite Flex Wasik Slip-On Sneaker
DSW
These knitted slip on men's sneakers have a memory foam footbed. Find them for $60 at DSW.
5
Allbirds Tree Loungers
Allbirds
These airy women's sneakers are made from eucalyptus tree fiber with wool insoles and are machine-washable. Find them for $95 at Allbirds.
6
Vans Slip Ons
Vans
These canvas slip on sneakers have padded collars and elastic sides. Find them for $50 at Vans.
7
Keds Champion-Canvas Slip-On
Zappos
These classic women's sneakers are made with breathable canvas for everyday wear. Find them for $40 at Zappos.
8
Mark Nason Modern Jogger - Abbe
Zappos
Hey all you cool cats and kittens. These mesh slip-on women's sneakers have a funky animal print. Find them for $60 at Zappos.
9
Nike Epic Phantom React Flyknit
Nike
These slip on women's sneakers have a snug, sock-like fit. Find them for $122 at Nike, currently on sale for $110.
10
TOMS Classic
Zappos
For every pair of these lightweight canvas sneakers you purchase, a pair is donated to a child in need. Find them for $48 at Zappos.
11
Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) Techloom Bliss
Zappos
These pull-tab women's sneakers have an elastic panel for a secure fit. Find them for $200 at Zappos.
