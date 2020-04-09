HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You might be using social distancing as an excuse to wear your fanciest pajamas all day, spend the day in fuzzy slippers, and not wear any makeup — but that can get old quick.

For many of us, it can be difficult to feel productive and our best when we’re out of our regular routine. In fact, there are even studies that prove that when people look good, they feel better.

If you’re having a harder time than usual feeling productive for the day, you might reconsider your footwear of choice. One of the tips that people who work from home all the time swear by is putting on real shoes during work hours to train your brain that it’s time to be productive.

In fact, the kind of shoes you wear now might affect your foot health in the future. A pair of sneakers might be your best bet if your feet are screaming for support after a few weeks of wearing nothing but flat sandals and slippers.

But you might not want to lace up a pair of clunky sneakers to wear around your home. And you definitely don’t want to lace up some kicks you’ve been wearing outdoors.

Instead, there are a lot of lightweight slip-on sneakers — some you can even wear without socks — that are suitable for wearing around the house when you just want to kick your slippers habit. Because slip-on sneakers are the epitome of effortless, and that’s what we’re all looking for right about now.

Below, we’ve rounded up a few slip-on sneakers that are perfect for wearing around the house while you work from home.