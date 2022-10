Orthofeet Asheville orthopedic slipper

Built with orthotic insoles, multiple layers of cushioning and arch support designed for the natural shape of your feet, this slipper will definitely get you through the fall and winter months. It even has wide, roomy toe space for wider feet. Color choices are black and brown, with men’s sizes 7-14 and wide options available.“I live in these slippers when I'm at home because they are comfortable yet durable. I wear them for both lounging and chores. I have wood floors and stone tile in my kitchen and it is murder on my high arches. The soles are thick, grip surfaces, and aren't showing any wear after one year. And the inside is plush and provides great support. I do always wear socks to keep the lining clean as these are not machine washable. I do like the style, too. If I didn't need them at home so desperately, I would wear them out and about as a street shoe, too.” — C C