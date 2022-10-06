Shopping
ShoesWinterfall

The Coziest Slippers With Arch Support That Reviewers Swear By

These cold-weather footwear accessories provide support for high arches and plantar fasciitis.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Orthofeet-Innovative-Orthopedic-Slippers-Men/dp/B09Y3TXYF1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6334b324e4b028164525e762%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Men&#x27;s Orthofeet Asheville orthopedic slipper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334b324e4b028164525e762" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Orthofeet-Innovative-Orthopedic-Slippers-Men/dp/B09Y3TXYF1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6334b324e4b028164525e762%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Men's Orthofeet Asheville orthopedic slipper</a> and <a href="https://kurufootwear.sjv.io/c/2706071/1237669/15235?subId1=archsupportslippers-kristenadaway-092922-6334b324e4b028164525e762&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kurufootwear.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-draft-black-redruby" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kuru Draft house shoe" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6334b324e4b028164525e762" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://kurufootwear.sjv.io/c/2706071/1237669/15235?subId1=archsupportslippers-kristenadaway-092922-6334b324e4b028164525e762&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kurufootwear.com%2Fproducts%2Fwomens-draft-black-redruby" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Kuru Draft house shoe</a>
Amazon, Kuru Footwear
Men's Orthofeet Asheville orthopedic slipper and Kuru Draft house shoe

As a shoe lover, one of the greatest things about the seasons changing is the opportunity to switch up my footwear game. Aside from swapping out my sandals for boots to wear outside, the colder weather means it’s also time to pull out only the coziest of slippers.

And not just any kind of slippers — slippers with arch support. When your feet have pronounced arches, shopping for shoes can be a struggle, and slippers are notoriously unsupportive. A lot of slippers I’ve come across fail to keep my arches in mind and don’t offer the support they need, leaving me limping around my apartment all day.

Thanks to this conundrum and because I’m tired of having achy feet every year, I sought to find the best slippers that offer arch support — and who better to offer recommendations on this topic than other high-arched bipeds like myself? I scoured reviews from fellow slipper-wearers all over the internet to find out which ones are worth buying and which ones to skip. Some reviews even mentioned that certain slippers helped alleviate pain from plantar fasciitis. Check out my findings below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Vionic Pauline slipper
You don't have to compromise on style when it comes to having supportive slippers for the fall and winter. These chic Vionic slippers come in leopard print, charcoal, gray, black and tan. The podiatrist-designed footbed is made to hug your feet and provide comfort in the form of a deep heel-cup, arch support and cushioning on the ball of the foot. They come in women's sizes 5-12.

Promising review: "I can’t walk on flat feet and needed new house slippers that also have some arch support. I love these — they are soft and comfortable but have a good support. My sister saw me wearing them and now she wants them! They also feel like they will last a lot longer than all the cheap/memory foam ones I had been going through. Very happy with this purchase." — Abigail J Reikow
$33.47+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Sollbeam fuzzy house slippers
Whether you're on the hunt for a slipper to lounge around indoors or to take out the trash, this fuzzy option offers both function and comfort. Available in nine colors, this supportive slipper has an arch supportive footbed and deep heel cup to help stabilize your foot. It comes in women's sizes 6-11.

Promising review: "These are my absolute favorite slippers. I bought them while I was pregnant and suffering from plantar fasciitis. These have amazing arch support while still being comfortable. My feet are narrow and I liked that I could adjust the width when my feet were fluctuating between swollen and non-swollen." — Amazon customer
$25.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Unisex Crocs lined clog
Regardless of how you feel about them, Crocs are here to stay — we even spoke with a podiatrist who recommended them as a recovery sandal. The classic clog also comes in fuzz-lined style that makes the perfect slipper for wearing indoors and during errands. It comes in multiple colors, including olive green, yellow, white, lavender and blue. These roomy Crocs offer a snug fit that will hug your foot and reviews mention they're supportive for high arches, as shown below.

Promising review: "This was my first purchase of Crocs. I was looking for a warm slip on with good support to wear at home in winter due to a recent dx of arthritis. I ordered an 8-6 because I generally wear an 8 in slides or summer sandals. They were a perfect fit; plenty of toe space and support for my high arches. By day two the pain in my back was greatly alleviated and they were so comfortable. I definitely will purchase more." — Chris
$22.36+ at Amazon$44.99+ at Crocs
4
Kuru
Kuru Draft house shoe
This lounge-friendly slipper allows you to choose from a mesh, knitted, nylon or fleece top and features a backless style to make it easy to slip on and off. It has built-in arch support and is designed to help those with painful foot conditions like plantar fasciitis, heel pain, bone spurs and fallen arches. It comes in women's sizes 6-12 and men's sizes 7-13.

Promising review: "These shoes are exactly what I have been looking for! I would sleep in them if I could. I can make it through the day now without foot pain. The arch support was what I needed and feels like walking on pillows." — Sheron
Women's: $135 at Kuru FootwearMen's: $135 at Kuru Footwear
5
Amazon
Orthofeet Asheville orthopedic slipper
Built with orthotic insoles, multiple layers of cushioning and arch support designed for the natural shape of your feet, this slipper will definitely get you through the fall and winter months. It even has wide, roomy toe space for wider feet. Color choices are black and brown, with men’s sizes 7-14 and wide options available.

Promising review: “I live in these slippers when I'm at home because they are comfortable yet durable. I wear them for both lounging and chores. I have wood floors and stone tile in my kitchen and it is murder on my high arches. The soles are thick, grip surfaces, and aren't showing any wear after one year. And the inside is plush and provides great support. I do always wear socks to keep the lining clean as these are not machine washable. I do like the style, too. If I didn't need them at home so desperately, I would wear them out and about as a street shoe, too.” — C C
$109.95+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
Walk Hero slippers
This slipper was made with your arches in mind, as it's designed with insoles that have contoured arch support and a deep heel cup to help align your foot. It comes in men's sizes 8-14 and in colors like beige, light olive, brown and blue. You also have the option to choose from either fleece or suede insoles.

Promising review: "Love these slippers. The arch support is perfect — and allows me to wear them all day. The rubber sole let’s me wear them outside. Durable yet very comfortable — especially with the faux wool lining." — Joel & Becky
$42.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of the famous Plaka sandals

You Can Probably Walk 500 Miles In These 28 Pairs of Comfy Shoes

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

Is It Really All That Normal To Feel ‘Normal Marital Hatred’?

Wellness

The One Place You’re Probably Forgetting When You Do A Breast Check

Food & Drink

Hate Getting Up In The Night? Here’s What Time You Should Stop Drinking.

Style & Beauty

‘More Curves, More Work’: Why The Fashion Industry Is Failing Women With Big Breasts

Parenting

Natural Disasters During Pregnancy Have Big Implications For Kids’ Mental Health

Home & Living

This New Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

22 Unique Couples Halloween Costumes You Haven’t Seen A Million Times

Style & Beauty

Gigi Hadid Told Kanye West He's A 'Bully And A Joke' After He Attacked A Critic

Shopping

44 Toys That Reviewers Say Kept Kids Busy For Hours

Wellness

Is It Normal To Have Different-Sized Boobs?

Shopping

This Celestial Night Light Has Glowing Reviews From Parents

Wellness

8 Of The Most Common Types Of Stomach Pain

Shopping

These Are The Car Seats And Booster Seats That Walmart Reviewers Prefer

Shopping

This Top-Rated Home Espresso Machine Is On Sale For A Limited Time

Food & Drink

Dinner And A Booby: Working At A 'Breastaurant' In The Age Of 'My Body, My Choice'

Shopping

Nab This Elegant Marble Candle Holder Before It Sells Out Again

Shopping

Kris Jenner Works Hard, But These 34 Products Work Harder

Home & Living

This Action Thriller is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

This Is What A Breast Lump Actually Feels Like

Style & Beauty

Nips Don’t Lie: The Hypocrisy Behind Censoring Women's Breasts

Shopping

Breast Milk Jewelry Actually Exists And It's Really Beautiful

Food & Drink

This Male Chef Had Breast Cancer At 26. Here's What He Wants Everyone To Know

Shopping

Smut Books Are Taking Over TikTok And It's Just As Sexy As It Sounds

Parenting

When Is It Really Necessary To Give Your Child Antibiotics?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Instagram's 10 Coziest, Most Loved Recipes From September

Wellness

Is it Safe To Mix And Match Your New COVID Booster Shot?

Food & Drink

10 Of The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Grocery Store

Wellness

Love Decorating For Fall? You Might Be A Happier Person. Here's Why.

Shopping

Psychologists Explain Why You May Need A Sunrise Alarm Clock

Parenting

32 Funny Tweets From Parents About School Field Trips

Food & Drink

5 Ways You’re Secretly Annoying The Host Of The Dinner Party

Shopping

From Linen Sheets To Cowboy Boots, Here’s What Our Editors Bought In September

Style & Beauty

The Worst Skin Care Habits That Dermatologists Wish You'd Stop

Wellness

How Long Does COVID Immunity Last With The New Bivalent Booster?

Parenting

This Common Sleep Aid Is The No. 1 Reason Parents Are Calling Poison Control

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Shopping

If You Sleep On Your Side, These Pillows Need To Be On Your Bed

Shopping

The One Thing That Might Be Missing From Your Walking And Exercise Routines

Parenting

This Breastfeeding Condition Makes Moms Feel Dread, Disgust And Despair