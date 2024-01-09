A fresh pair of slippers is a must-have, particularly in winter. And if you’re anything like me, you’re in need of a new pair, with your current duo worn thin by wear and its fluff ragged à la the Velveteen Rabbit.

Still, it can be difficult to actually track down the right pair of slippers, since there are countless options across the Internet to choose from. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you, combing through a truly staggering number of reviews to find some of the best slippers available right now. Suffice to say, these reviewers are VERY pleased with their purchase — so much so that their reviews simply speak for themselves. Read on for the slippers that made the cut.