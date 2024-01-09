ShoppingShoesslippers

If You're In The Market For New Slippers, These Enthusiastic Reviews Speak For Themselves

These slippers feel like a warm hug and walking on clouds, according to reviewers.
By 

Shopping Writer, HuffPost

L.L.Bean Daybreak Scuff slippers, L.L.Bean Wicked Good Venetian slippers and Ugg Ascot leather slippers.
L.L.Bean and Ugg
L.L.Bean Daybreak Scuff slippers, L.L.Bean Wicked Good Venetian slippers and Ugg Ascot leather slippers.

A fresh pair of slippers is a must-have, particularly in winter. And if you’re anything like me, you’re in need of a new pair, with your current duo worn thin by wear and its fluff ragged à la the Velveteen Rabbit.

Still, it can be difficult to actually track down the right pair of slippers, since there are countless options across the Internet to choose from. That’s why we’ve done the hard work for you, combing through a truly staggering number of reviews to find some of the best slippers available right now. Suffice to say, these reviewers are VERY pleased with their purchase — so much so that their reviews simply speak for themselves. Read on for the slippers that made the cut.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
RockTone two-tone memory foam slippers
This two-tone pair is understated yet hard-working, made of comfy waffle knit material to keep feet cozy while still letting them breathe. The memory foam molds to the contours of your feet for customized comfort, and its slip-on clog style means easy on and off. The slippers have a sturdy rubber sole so you can wear them outside, plus they promise to be noiseless on tile and hardwood floors. They’re available in six colorways in men’s sizes 5-16.

Promising review: "Don't ever wear slippers but was interested in trying some out during the winter. Got these memory foam ones and have been super happy. Where them all day while at home as great home shoes. The grip on the bottom makes going down my carpeted stairs feel safe. I wear a man's size 10 shoe always and ordered the 9-10. At first I feared I should have gone for the larger size, but they loosen up pretty quickly and now I find the fit to be perfect! Got my wife a pair of the men's that correspond to her smaller size and she loves them too. Can sit on the couch tucked up or in blankets without feeling like you are wearing shoes or something cumbersome. Made me an indoor slipper die hard, that is for sure. Won't be going without slippers any more. Highly recommend these affordable and good value memory foam slippers." — Mugen
Men's: $23.98+ at Amazon
2
L.L.Bean
L.L.Bean Wicked Good Venetian slippers
These cozy, classic Wicked Good L.L.Bean moccasin slippers live up to their name, with one reviewer describing them as "bar none, the best slippers ever." They’re lined with deliciously soft lamb shearling to keep feet warm and luxuriously cozy while wicking away moisture and sweat. L.L.Bean reportedly sells a pair of these every few seconds during their most popular season — they’re that good. They’re available in men’s sizes 7-14, women’s sizes 6-11 and up to five colors.

Promising review: "This is my second pair (9 medium) after I'd thoroughly worn out the first pair from several years of use, and I practically live in them. Warm and comfortable, with a tight fit from the shearling lining, it quickly loosens and conforms to the fit of my feet. I especially like the flexible skid resistant sole, as it lets me wear them for a dash out to the woodpile." — jiminy56
Men's: $89 at L.L.BeanWomen's: $89 at L.L.BeanMen's: $89 at Zappos
3
Amazon
Jessica Simpson faux-fur house slippers
Folks also love these Jessica Simpson house slippers that have a plush, delightfully soft faux-fur lining and a comfy memory foam footbed that molds right to your foot. The fluffy material helps keep feet snug and warm, while the non-skid soles make them practical and durable for everyday wear. An added bonus? They’re machine washable! They’re available in 11 colors in women’s sizes S-XXL.

Promising review: "I just received my delivery for my second pair. I'm nearly over 30 and for all my life I never cared for slippers. I didn't hate them but I could live without them. Someone would buy me a pair, or I'd get them during pregnancy and where them on occasion them forget them. But with these slippers, I never want to take them off. I've always been a bare foot kind of girl; after putting these on my feet, it feels strange letting my feet touch the floor and I keep them by the door when I go out so that the first thing I do when I come home is put them back on my feet." — Tonia Harris
Women's: $11.10+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
Parlovable faux-fur cross-band slippers
Reviewers’ favorite thing about these plush, cozy slippers? Their breathable, open-toe design that keeps feet warm without causing sweat. Reviewers also love the soft, comfy feel of the memory foam insoles — one person wrote that they feel like “walking on clouds" — and appreciate their affordable price point. They come in 16 colors and patterns and are available in women’s sizes 5-10.

Promising review: "Purchased these in November during the holidays/heavy self care time and I absolutely love these slippers. The rich caramel color is gorgeous and they have grip on the bottom which makes them even more comfortable for me. No chance of slipping with these beauties so you can comfortably trek around outside without worry of them slipping off your foot. You do have to break them in though as they are snug when you first receive them but i appreciate that. They wont slip off. They also keep my feet warm and they are such an aesthetic. Definitely a good purchase and I will be purchasing other colors soon." — Angela. A
Women's: $14.99+ at Amazon
5
L.L.Bean
L.L. Bean Daybreak Scuff slippers
Reviewers love these warm slip-ons, with one deeming them “slipper perfection.” With anti-slip rubber soles and a high-pile fleece liner, they’re sturdy yet soft and cozy, so you’ll feel comfy whether you’re taking the dog out, doing chores or lounging. One older reviewer with arthritis especially appreciated their roomy fit. The Daybreak Scuffs are particularly popular for their cute, whimsical designs, which include motifs of cats, dogs, trucks, mushrooms and more. (I’m partial to the llama pattern.) They're available in women's sizes 6-11.

Promising reviews: "Absolutely adore these slippers. I purchased a pair of green slippers with moose applique nearly 10 years ago before they wore out. I was thrilled to see the same slippers carried by LLBean now. They are sturdy (have a firm rubber sole) and now that I'm retired I wear them day and night!" — Kathleen B

"I don’t usually write reviews, but I’ve loved these slippers enough to do it. They’re warm enough for sitting with my feet on cold floors for hours, roomy enough for a pair of socks, and still snug enough to walk without them slipping. The soles are thick enough to chase the dogs or walk down the road to the mailbox, too, which is a big plus. They’re also well made, and I think these will be with me for a number of years." — Anne R
Women's: $54.99+ at L.L.Bean (regularly $69.95)Women's: $54.99 at Zappos (regularly $69.95)
6
Ugg
Ugg Ascot leather slippers
These stylish Uggs are designed to look like loafers and feel like slippers, giving you a put-together look that feels downright leisurely on. They're made with stylish full-grain leather and lined with cozy wool and soft faux-fur. They're also perfect for folks with larger feet, since they come in men's sizing 7-18. They're available in regular and wide sizes and in two colors.

Promising reviews: "My 23 year old daughter said 'dad you should get some UGG's. They are the most comfortable shoes ever.' I tried them and they felt comfortable. I soon found them to be as my daughter had described them 'the most comfortable shoes ever'. I noticed the more I wore them the more comfortable they became. Soon I was wearing these shoes everywhere. They are indeed 'the most comfotable shoes I have ever worn." — jacman

"I've never been happier about a pair of shoes I've purchased. Not only do they have extreme comfort from all angles of my foot but once I put the shoes on I feel like even from the smallest to largest of tasks are possible, including getting food from downstairs once ordered or potentially even doing an extended mile marathon for charity. I just love love love them! I vote- definitely yes!" — Marky
Men's: $130 at Ugg
7
Amazon
Snoozies slipper-style socks
These slipper socks are nothing short of delightful thanks to their extra-fluffy design, which one reviewer described as "extreme comfort." They’re made of cozy, thick shearling fleece that feels heavenly on feet while keeping toes toasty warm. They have anti-skid soles and can even be machine-washed! They come in men's sizes S-XL and in four colors. (They're also available in a similar women's style.)

Promising reviews: "I am in love with these things. They are just spectacularly comfortable. They have a light tread on the bottom to make them non-skid. They are warm enough for my purposes but, they are very lightweight, so they're not going to work well in a very cold environment. They're genuinely 'breathable' and won't make your feet sweaty." — Thomas G. Hanlin

"Bought a pair of these in a gift shop this summer and hubby loves wearing them while riding in the car because they're soft and warm. Good for neuropathy. They're also great around the house because while they are easy to get on and off, they're still snug without being floppy and unsafe and have grippy dots on the bottom. Great for those with back pain or mobility challenges to be safe while walking. Son borrowed hubby's for a day and demanded his own pair. 🤣 Maybe Santa will bring me a pair too." — Karen
Men's: $16.99 at AmazonWomen's: $12.99+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
Ugg Scuffette II Slipper
This iconic Ugg slipper is as cute as it is decadently cozy. Reviewers love its fluffy collar and super-soft sheepskin lining; one reviewer said they are so soft and warm, they feel like a hug. The style is available in women's sizes 5-12 in 11 colors. (Ugg also has a similar men's scuff slipper without the collar.)

Promising reviews: "Once you've had UGG slippers, you’re spoiled and can never go back to regular slippers. I LOVE these! They are warm and comfortable and cozy. The softness just molds to your feet and they last forever! To me, they are worth every penny." — PDR

"No other slippers compare to these. I just love them. Beyond comfortable. Warm, but don't make your feet too hot and even if your feet sweat, there isn't a stinky feet smell that develops." — Annie
Women's: $89.95+ at AmazonWomen's: $94.95 at Zappos

Before You Go

A "Cup Cozy Pillow"

33 Calming, Cozy And Cuddly Necessities For Anyone Planning On Hibernating Until Next Summer

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING