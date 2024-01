RockTone two-tone memory foam slippers

This two-tone pair is understated yet hard-working, made of comfy waffle knit material to keep feet cozy while still letting them breathe. The memory foam molds to the contours of your feet for customized comfort, and its slip-on clog style means easy on and off. The slippers have a sturdy rubber sole so you can wear them outside, plus they promise to be noiseless on tile and hardwood floors. They’re available in six colorways in men’s sizes 5-16."Don't ever wear slippers but was interested in trying some out during the winter. Got these memory foam ones and have been super happy. Where them all day while at home as great home shoes. The grip on the bottom makes going down my carpeted stairs feel safe. I wear a man's size 10 shoe always and ordered the 9-10. At first I feared I should have gone for the larger size, but they loosen up pretty quickly and now I find the fit to be perfect! Got my wife a pair of the men's that correspond to her smaller size and she loves them too. Can sit on the couch tucked up or in blankets without feeling like you are wearing shoes or something cumbersome.. Won't be going without slippers any more. Highly recommend these affordable and good value memory foam slippers." — Mugen