There’s no denying the convenience of bopping over to the nearest shopping center or big box retailer and knocking out most of your holiday shopping in one go. But if you’re looking for truly unique, thoughtful gifts, shopping small businesses during the holiday season is the way to go. By shopping small, not only are you able to find singular items that you might not be able to get elsewhere, but you can support your community and possibly even give your money to companies that support causes you believe in.