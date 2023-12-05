There’s no denying the convenience of bopping over to the nearest shopping center or big box retailer and knocking out most of your holiday shopping in one go. But if you’re looking for truly unique, thoughtful gifts, shopping small businesses during the holiday season is the way to go. By shopping small, not only are you able to find singular items that you might not be able to get elsewhere, but you can support your community and possibly even give your money to companies that support causes you believe in.
Below, we’ve curated a list of the best small business gifts that your loved ones will be using all year long. They include HuffPost reader faves, beautiful home decor items, kitchen essentials, items for pet lovers and more. Find the one that best fits the bill and watch the delighted expressions on your family’s faces when it comes time to unwrap their goodies.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.