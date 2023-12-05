The Small Business Gifts You’ll Use All Year Round

A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F387351974%2Fleather-passport-cover-travel-passport&platform=pl" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="personalized passport holder" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F387351974%2Fleather-passport-cover-travel-passport&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">personalized passport holder</a> from Etsy, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=90182&afftrack=6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc&urllink=brightland.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-duo" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Brightland olive oil duo" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=90182&afftrack=6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc&urllink=brightland.co%2Fproducts%2Fthe-duo" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Brightland olive oil duo</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Alimrose-Halle-Ballerina-Darker-Brown/dp/B0CJH6F6BY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Alimrose Halle ballerina doll." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Alimrose-Halle-Ballerina-Darker-Brown/dp/B0CJH6F6BY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6569f058e4b028b0f3cfe7cc%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Alimrose Halle ballerina doll.</a>
A personalized passport holder from Etsy, Brightland olive oil duo and Alimrose Halle ballerina doll.

There’s no denying the convenience of bopping over to the nearest shopping center or big box retailer and knocking out most of your holiday shopping in one go. But if you’re looking for truly unique, thoughtful gifts, shopping small businesses during the holiday season is the way to go. By shopping small, not only are you able to find singular items that you might not be able to get elsewhere, but you can support your community and possibly even give your money to companies that support causes you believe in.

Below, we’ve curated a list of the best small business gifts that your loved ones will be using all year long. They include HuffPost reader faves, beautiful home decor items, kitchen essentials, items for pet lovers and more. Find the one that best fits the bill and watch the delighted expressions on your family’s faces when it comes time to unwrap their goodies.

1
Etsy
An Etsy personalized leather passport holder
If you've got a world traveler on your hands, then you are definitely going to want to upgrade their passport holder to this timeless, chic and elegant option from Etsy seller LifetimeLeatherCo. It's available in a range of colors.
$33.98+ at Etsy
2
Amazon
A Brouk & Co The Capri Everyday Stripe tote
Included on Oprah's list of favorite gifts, this easy tote bag is perfect for a day at the beach, a shopping trip, a daily grocery haul and beyond. It's as lightweight as it is sturdy, features a cute striped handle and leather accents and has helpful interior and exterior pockets to help keep things organized.
$30 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An Ami Colé Desert Date cream multistick lip and cheek tint
There's no better stocking stuffer for beauty lovers than a deliciously nourishing lip and cheek tint like this cult-fave option from Ami Colé. It has a cruelty-free and vegan formula that is hydrating and gives the skin a natural flush thanks to its sheer, buildable coverage. It's made with antioxidant-rich ingredients that make this multitasking product great for your skin.
$17.90 at Amazon
4
Amazon
An Alimrose Halle ballerina doll
If you're shopping for a child this holiday season, then you can't go wrong with one of these lovingly crafted ballerina dolls. They're made by artisans from the Philippines and feature a sweet design with a soft tulle ballet-style dress bedecked with gold stars. The hand-embroidered face and pom-pom yarn hair details give the doll a vintage look that never goes out of style. They aren't cheap, but they're worth it.
$65 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Some Sterling Forever earrings and a travel case
Available in silver or gold plated options, this set includes a selection of four perfect everyday earrings and a case. Jewelry is always a welcome holiday gift, whether it's for your teen or a partner. And it doesn't get much more convenient than the inclusion of its own travel and storage case.
$92.80 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Zach & Zoe raw wildflower and blueberry honey set
Zach & Zoe is a family-owned business dedicated to delicious honey and happy bees. This gift set includes two of their popular honey flavors: one jar of wildflower honey and another of wildflower honey with blueberry. It's indulgent, rich and loaded with vitamins, minerals and amino acids. This set would be great for a mother-in-law, colleague or holiday hostess gift.
$44 at Amazon
7
Brightland
Brightland's The Duo
You can't go wrong with this popular Brightland set of luxuriously infused cold-pressed olive oils. it includes two olive oil flavors: Awake, which is a bold and robust cold-pressed extra virgin olive oil that is ideal for roasting, sauteing, soups and bread; and Alive, which is a smooth and grassy EVOO that pairs perfectly with salads, hummus, greens and baked goods.
$74 at Brightland
8
Amazon
Everyday Oil Warm Feelings Blend face and body oil
Know someone who loves natural and low-maintenance skin care products? Then this facial and body oil will be a great stocking stuffer. It's made with organic and wild-harvested botanical oils like coconut, olive, argan, jojoba and castor that hydrate the skin, along with essential oils like bergamot and blood orange to give it a gentle scent.
$20 at Amazon
9
Etsy
A personalized charcuterie board with utensils from Etsy
Made with elegantly beautiful acacia wood, this board includes four nesting bowls, a cheese knife and a spreader set. Etsy seller ShanikStore also personalizes it by engraving anything you'd like at the center, such as an individual's name or monogram. It's a great hostess or holiday gift for the cheese board-lover in your life.
$94.50+ at Etsy
10
Amazon
Revision Skincare's Youthfull Lip Replenisher
My colleague Janie Campbell swears by this Revision Skincare lip treatment. She was intrigued by the fact that it’s rich in peptides, including palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and palmitoyl tripeptide-38, along with other well-researched ingredients like vitamins E and C, green tea and hydrating ingredients like shea butter. After one overnight application, she could see a difference the next morning. It’s a game-changer for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their lips without going under the needle, and is a nice juicy option for the dry fall and winter months.
$32 at Amazon (regularly $40)
11
Amazon
A Gorjana Lou heart necklace
Being able to shop Gorjana on Amazon is wildly exciting. The brand flawlessly taps into trending styles and infuses them with a timeless quality that makes them a great investment — all at a reasonable price point. This necklace is made with glimmering 18-karat gold plated brass that looks much more expensive than it actually is.
$60 at Amazon
12
Tomboy X
Some Tomboy X pajama shorts
Tomboy X was specifically founded to help fill sartorial gaps for all people on the size and gender spectrums. Famous for their various gender-neutral undies, their collection also includes swimwear like this cute racerback unisuit, bras, activewear and apparel. The brand has a values-forward mission to provide comfortable, well-made clothes for all people in a stylish, accessible way. These sleep shorts are comfy, cozy and look good on every body.
$45 at Tomboy X
13
Boy Smells
Boy Smells LES candle
When I'm in need of a fresh new candle, I always turn to LGBTQ-owned brand Boy Smells. Their fresh, innovative scents and gorgeous vessels look always look and smell elegant. This magnum-size candle is a great holiday gift for one of your in-laws, a BFF or partner. They're romantic, smell like a dream and are a little bit cheeky. It has notes of bergamot, black currant, cardamom, peony, peach blossom, rose, vanilla, cedarwood and jasmine rice.
$88 at Boy Smells
14
Etsy
A floral pendant necklace from Etsy
Etsy seller TomDesign makes gifting jewelry a pleasure. You can customize the size, shape and metal of the necklace, the chain length and the flower you prefer.
$38.40 at Etsy
15
Amazon
An Our Littles Co neutral rainbow wooden ring stacker toy
Calling all grandparents: This Montessori-style stacking toy is perfect for the new babe in your life. It won't take up too much space but it'll provide tons of stimulating and imaginative fun.
$17.99 at Amazon
16
Coming Of Age
A Coming Of Age gingham Everyday bag
Equal parts casual and elegant thanks to its delicate construction, this lovely silk taffeta bag is cool and easy enough to use every day but special enough to pair with dresses and other formalwear. It has a sweet blue and cream gingham pattern that is as cheerful as it is timeless. Who doesn't love a new bag? Coming Of Age is a clothing and accessories line that taps into a playful nostalgia that can be appreciated by all fashion lovers.
$240 at Coming Of Age
17
Haand
A Haand Holiday Coffee for Two set
Haand's beautiful ceramics are handmade in North Carolina, and this set is perfect for a coffee-loving couple. It includes a Winter Spice candle, two mugs and a bag of Cinnamon Anaerobic Coffee from Black and White Roasters.
$135 at Haand (regularly $145)
18
Amazon
The Fly By Jing Essential duo
We all know that person who loves hot sauces, chili crisps and dumplings, and they deserve to have their pantry stocked this holiday season. It doesn't get much better than Fly By Jing's famous condiment duo, which includes the brand's iconic Sichuan chili crisp and Zhong sauce. It's also a great introduction to these unique flavors for those who are new to it but have been wanting to expand their culinary repertoire.
$21.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer
This HuffPost editor-beloved nail concealer is an absolute must for beauty enthusiasts. It comes in four colors that look great on a range of skin tones, so you can find the perfect match. It's made with optical brighteners to give nails a subtle gleam and hide imperfections and discoloration, along with plant extracts and other nourishing ingredients to help heal damaged nails.
$20 at Amazon
20
Material
A Material knife trio
Available in four colors, these knives are sharp, durable and long-lasting. Every dedicated home cook needs their own set of great knives and these are made from cryogenically-tempered Japanese stainless steel and high carbon. Material is an AAPI-owned and founded company that works with organizations like the Korean American Community Foundation, Heart of Dinner and Drive Change that support underserved communities, and has donated over $158,000 to date.
$170 at Material
21
Fable
A Fable Pets walk set
Give the animal lover in your life a delightful new dog walking accessories set from Fable Pets this holiday season. It includes a leash and waste bag holder in one of seven colors and two different sizes. The convenient hands-free leash makes going on a daily walk an absolute pleasure. It's the perfect upgrade for pup and parent alike.
$90 at Fable
22
Bokksu
Bokksu's The Lucky New Year gift box
Know someone who loves Japanese snacks? These carefully curated snack gift boxes from Bokksu are an absolute delight. This gift box is chock full of snacks inspired by Oshogatsu, Japan's New Year. It includes a cloth furoshiki, a pair of Mr. Fuji small places, Daruma bath powder, Manekineko bath powder, Omikuji Fortune Tokoname ceramic cat, a box of Oiwai Daruma Senbei rice crackers, Oiwai Kintaro Ame candy, Genmai rice puff and strawberry chocolate, Karakara Japanese toy fortune cookies, a Hojicha tea box, a Taiyaki mini cake custard and two pieces of white peach mochi.
$79.99 at Bokksu
23
Ceremonia
Ceremonia's scalp power duo
Ceremonia describes itself as "a clean haircare brand rooted in Latinx heritage." They make bath products and hair products, and this two-piece scalp care set is as relaxing as it is nourishing. It includes the brand's signature scalp oil, Aceite de Moska, and a massager. It’s perfect for someone who could use a bit of "me time."
$40 at Ceremonia
24
Caminito
A Caminito Horizonte Dulce blanket
Founded by a Mexican American mother and daughter duo, Caminito designs handcrafted blankets made in Mexico. They're perfect for picnics, beach days, traveling or just warming up your home.
$92 at Caminito

