The Best Small Business Saturday Sales Worth Shopping 2022

Get deals on makeup, home decor and more from these fabulous small businesses.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

While major retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom can make it easy to shop the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it is often more difficult to find unique or thoughtfully crafted items among the masses. Small businesses that cater to specific needs are ideal for more niche products and smaller-scale, lower-footprint production. And there’s no better time to shop a small business than on Small Business Saturday.

Whether you’re looking for new clothes, want to upgrade your beauty routine, or need new home decor items, these tiny-but-mighty enterprises have you covered. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite small businesses participating in Cyber Week sales, so not only can you feel good about shopping small business, but you save your pennies while you’re at it. Ahead, pick up holiday gifts, treats for yourself or much-needed home goods without breaking the bank.

1
Pattern
Pattern
From kitchens to entryways, offices to bedrooms, Pattern has you covered. Save up to 30% right now.
Shop Pattern brands
2
Sakara
Sakara
Wellness brand Sakara is offering 25% off their entire site through November 28th, including meals. You can also shop all Sakara nutrition programs from the start of the sale through the end of December (meaning you can get up to five weeks of meals at 25% off!) This kind of sale is almost unheard of for Sakara, so get it while you can.
Shop Sakara
3
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective is a sustainable and size-inclusive women’s and men’s activewear and lifestyle brand designed to fit every body, with sizes ranging from XXS-6XL. Get 35% off sitewide with additional markdowns up to 70% on sale items, outerwear, swim, sleep and more from now through December 9.
Shop Girlfriend Collective
4
Thousand Fell
Thousand Fell
Pick up a pair of recyclable sneakers at Thousand Fell. Get 30% now through November 28 then enjoy 20% off the rest of the week.
Shop Thousand Fell
5
Meridian
Meridian
Grab Meridian's handy hair trimmer and save. Get 20% off sitewide when you use the code HOLIDAY20 at checkout right now.
Shop Meridian
6
Our Place
Our Place
Now through November 28, save up to 30% off all cookware, 25% off on tableware and get up to $125 off on bestsellers and up to $150 off bundles.
Shop Our Place
7
Fly By Jing
Fly By Jing
Give the gift of spice to the hot sauce lover in your life and pick a few goodies up for yourself. From now through November 28, get 50% off sets, up to 30% off all sauces and up to 20% off all dumplings.
Shop Fly By Jing
8
Brightland
Brightland
Brightland is the AAPI-owned, female-founded premium pantry essentials brand that tastes divine. They're known for making the freshest, highest quality olive oils, honeys and vinegars on the market. The more you spend, the more you save plus free shipping on all tiers. From now through November 28, get tiered buy more, save more discounts of up to 30% off.
Shop Brightland
9
Silver & Riley
Silver & Riley
From now through November 30, save 30% off all classic-size convertible executive bags with the code BFCM30 and get 25% off everything else with the code BFCM25.
Shop Silver & Riley
10
La Ligne
La Ligne
Shop La Ligne's sale and receive 50% off select styles from now through November 28th.
Shop La Ligne
11
Tanya Taylor
Tanya Taylor
Pick up one of Tanya Taylor's stunning dresses during the brand's Cyber Week sales. Get 30% off sitewide from now through November 28.
Shop Tanya Taylor
12
Act + Acre
Act + Acre
Act + Acre is a cold processed hair care brand that focuses on your scalp, created by celebrity hairstylist and certified trichologist Helen Reavey. Get 25% off sitewide from now through December 4.
Shop Act + Acre
13
Material
Material
Material is the AAPI-founded brand that makes consciously designed goods to enhance the experience of cooking, dining and hosting. Get 20% off sitewide from now through November 29, with the opportunity to donate a portion of your discount to the Lower East Side Girls Club.
Shop Material
14
Cloud Paper
Cloud Paper
Cloud Paper is a sustainable paper and home products startup on a mission to end deforestation. 20% off their newest product, Swish Cloths, with code BF2022 from now through November 28.
Shop Cloud Paper
15
Tower 28
Tower 28
From now through November 28, shoppers can save 20% off orders up to $49 and 28% off orders over $50. This TikTok-favorite brand creates makeup and skincare products that are formulated for sensitive skin and made for all.
Shop Tower 28
16
Ceremonia
Ceremonia
The more you buy, the more you save this week at Ceremonia. Get the tresses of your dreams with this clean hair care brand. From now through November 29, get tiered buy more, save more discounts of up to 25%.
Shop Ceremonia
17
Rowan
Rowan
Whether you're a fan of big dangly hoops or tiny studs, you'll definitely find something love in Rowan's lineup. Get 25% off sitewide now through November 28 with code BF25.
Shop Rowan
18
By Rosie Jane
By Rosie Jane
If you are looking for a gift for a fragophile, then look no further than By Rosie Jane's gorgeous scents. From now through November 28, get up to 30% off full-size products and up to 30% off of sets and travel sprays.
Shop By Rosie Jane
19
Merit
Merit
Up your makeup game with just a few essentials at Merit. Save 20% on everything, excluding sets, from now through November 28.
Shop Merit
20
Printfresh
Printfresh
Pick up a pair of the cutest jammies around at Printfresh. Get 25% off sitewide including sale items with code PEACE.
Shop Printfresh
21
Package Free Shop
Package Free Shop
Package Free's sustainably made, ethically produced items are perfect for the eco-conscious person in your life. From now through November 27, get 40% off sitewide with the code HOLIDAY.
Shop Package Free Shop
22
Haand
Haand
Haand's pottery, ceramics and other home decor items are every bit as beautiful as they are functional. Haand is having a buy more, save more sitewide sale from now through November 28 with savings of up to 25%, depending on how much you spend.
Shop Haand
23
Caminito
Caminito
Caminito was started by a mother and daughter team designing gorgeous blankets made in Mexico. Their blankets and accessories make wonderful gifts this season. Caminito will be running a 20% off sitewide from now through November 28, along with free shipping on orders over $250.
Shop Caminito
24
Catbird
Catbird
In an unprecedented move, Brooklyn-based indie jewelry brand beloved by fashion girls everywhere, Catbird, is having a 20% off almost everything sale. Run, don't walk, to get yourself these precious baubles.
Shop Catbird
25
The Six Bells
The Six Bells
The Six Bells is a country-inspired homewares and interior design store that's perfect for gifts and adding cute touches to your home for the holidays. From now through November 28, get 20% off all orders over $150 — no code needed at checkout.
Shop The Six Bells
26
Goldbelly
Goldbelly
Goldbelly makes it easy to ship your favorite foods from anywhere in the country. And now you can get 20% off with the code JINGLEBELLY from now through November 28.
Shop Goldbelly
