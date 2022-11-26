While major retailers like Amazon and Nordstrom can make it easy to shop the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, it is often more difficult to find unique or thoughtfully crafted items among the masses. Small businesses that cater to specific needs are ideal for more niche products and smaller-scale, lower-footprint production. And there’s no better time to shop a small business than on Small Business Saturday.

Whether you’re looking for new clothes, want to upgrade your beauty routine, or need new home decor items, these tiny-but-mighty enterprises have you covered. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite small businesses participating in Cyber Week sales, so not only can you feel good about shopping small business, but you save your pennies while you’re at it. Ahead, pick up holiday gifts, treats for yourself or much-needed home goods without breaking the bank.