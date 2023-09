HuffPost's favorite Picopresso portable espresso maker

Beloved by the head of HuffPost's Life section (and culinary school grad) Kristen Aiken, this handheld espresso maker fits in the palm of your hand and makes incredible drinks. You put your grounds in the base, pour in boiling water and then pump the water through, hitting the bottom, giving you an instant, single, super fresh shot. Aiken says this baby is more precise than other portable espresso makers and is really made for coffee snobs and people who weigh their beans on kitchen scales. "With 18 bars of pressure, it makes creamy shots with strong flavors and aromas that go beyond what other models can achieve," she said."... So, I got this thing for my camping trip but I ended up just daily-ing this bad boy for my personal use at home. Given its price point I could assume that people might think this is pretty expansive and as did I. But after further research on the web and on youtube and just using this product everyday almost, I could tell you this is probably the most affordable espresso machine you could buy. This actually pulls shots. ..." – Ki Y. Kim