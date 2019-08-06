HuffPost Finds

All The Best Small-Space Finds In The IKEA 2020 Catalog

Even more small-space solutions for apartment living and family life.

IKEA recently unveiled its 2020 U.S. catalog, which is focused on maximizing communal spaces and creating functional family homes. This year’s concept is centered around getting a great night’s sleep, so you’ll find blissful bedding and blackout blinds alongside space-saving storage solutions and compact furniture pieces.

We found slim storage units for tight hallways, easy-to-install workspaces and under-bed storage that doubles as decor. No matter how small your space might be, there’s something in the 2020 guide to help your place work smarter and harder for you. We rounded up our favorite small living items from the new IKEA catalog below.

IKEA KVISTBRO Storage Table
IKEA
Store your throw blankets and games in plain sight. Find it for $60 at IKEA.
SVALNÄS Wall-Mounted Workspace
IKEA
Any space can be a workspace with this wall-mounted desk. Find it for $101 at IKEA.
LILLÅNGEN Mirror
IKEA
Keep your counter clutter-free with this mirror that features plenty of shelving and a towel bar. Find it for $50 at IKEA.
RÖMSKOG Underbed Storage Box
IKEA
Keep your shoes and sheets tucked away under your bed in this trendy rattan baskets. Find it for $50 at IKEA.
TJUSIG Hanger
IKEA
Keep your jackets, hats, accessories and shoes organized with this hanging tree. Find it for $13 at IKEA.
TRONES Shoe/Storage Cabinet
IKEA
This slim storage unit is perfect for hallways and small spaces. Find it for $25 at IKEA.
SKÅDIS Pegboard
IKEA
Customize your storage for kitchen utensils, cosmetics, exercise equipment and more with this pegboard. Find it for $10 at IKEA.
FRIHETEN Sleeper Sectional With Storage
IKEA
This three-seater sectional transforms into a double bed with pull out drawers and even has storage space for extra sheets. Find it for $600 at IKEA.
INGATORP Drop-leaf Table
IKEA
Quickly expand your table to seat more people with this drop-leaf table. Find it for $130 at IKEA.
VENNESLA Floor Mirror
IKEA
Perfect for setting aside your clothes for the next day and then taking those outfit selfies. Find it for $150 at IKEA.
What's Worth Buying From The Ikea 2020 Catalog
