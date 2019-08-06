HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
IKEA recently unveiled its 2020 U.S. catalog, which is focused on maximizing communal spaces and creating functional family homes. This year’s concept is centered around getting a great night’s sleep, so you’ll find blissful bedding and blackout blinds alongside space-saving storage solutions and compact furniture pieces.
We found slim storage units for tight hallways, easy-to-install workspaces and under-bed storage that doubles as decor. No matter how small your space might be, there’s something in the 2020 guide to help your place work smarter and harder for you. We rounded up our favorite small living items from the new IKEA catalog below.
