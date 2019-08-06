We found slim storage units for tight hallways, easy-to-install workspaces and under-bed storage that doubles as decor. No matter how small your space might be, there’s something in the 2020 guide to help your place work smarter and harder for you. We rounded up our favorite small living items from the new IKEA catalog below.

Take a look, and sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter for more editor-sourced products and reviews.