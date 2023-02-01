The Best Smart Bikes For All Your At-Home Cycling Needs

Whether you’re taking a break from cycling at your local gym or looking for a new way to get active at home, a smart exercise bike may just be the thing you need to keep your muscles moving without having to leave your house.
But what makes an exercise bike “smart,” you ask? Well, this type of fitness machinery not only has typical bike components, such as pedals, handlebars and, of course, a seat, but it also has either a built-in screen or a rack to hold your phone or tablet. These bikes make it super easy for you to have a more personalized workout at home — and indoors — all while tracking your cycling progress and helping you achieve your athletic goals.
Although the Peloton bike may be the first one that comes to mind, there are other fitness brands that offer smart exercise bikes at various price points.
Below, we provided more information on the Peloton, if you have your heart set on it, plus four more highly rated stationary smart bikes at a variety of budgets (starting at $799.99).
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Best budget smart bike
Echelon Smart Connect bike
This high-performance bike gives you access to popular tunes and more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes through Echelon's membership program and Echelon Fit app. With your bike purchase, you'll get a 30-day free trial, then membership is $34.99 per month after the trial ends. Class options in the app include cycling, rowing, kickboxing, pilates and more. Keep in mind that this bike does not come with a screen, so you'll need to use your phone or tablet on the handlebar rack. Promising review:
"This bike is AWESOME!!! It was very easy to assemble. I think my fiancé and I put it together within 30 min. This is my first spin bike. It is sturdy and a very smooth ride. The wheels on the front make it very easy to move around. We stream the echelon app on our tv from our phones for workouts. Now that I have this bike, I don’t see why someone would pay so much for a Peloton. I LOVE THIS!!!!!" — Brooke Barfield
Best smart bike with free coaching
Stamina Muuv bike
A polished design meets smart audio coaching with this integrated bike that syncs with your device to give you a supreme at-home workout experience. Simply place your phone or tablet on the mount and it will automatically connect to the (free!) Muuv app to provide personalized coaching. This option is unlike most other smart bikes, which have a membership program as an added cost. Promising review:
"I will say the package was heavy but that only meant the bike was sturdy! It was easy and straightforward to put together. I used both the manual and the video in the app. I love my bike and I love that it comes with a heart rate monitor and app to use it with. The app is free too! This is the first bike I own and I have to say I'm a big fan!" — lizzz
Most versatile smart bike
NordicTrack commercial studio cycle bike
Equipped with a 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen that streams on-demand iFit workouts (you get a free 30-day membership for iFit with your purchase), this quiet bike is perfect for working out if you live with other people and don't want to disturb them. The iFit membership fee is $39 per month after the trial. It has 24 resistance levels, a 10-20% incline and the option to immerse yourself in landscapes around the world while you ride. You can easily pair your headphones or earbuds with the bike via Bluetooth. Promising review:
"In building a family gym, this quickly became a key feature/focal point. My husband likes to ride so this checked his box. My daughter likes to vary her work-out. Our oldest son loves spin cycle classes and middle son loves the music. And, I love yoga. A win-win because we each have an IFIT profile. #WOFM (work-out from home)!"— kk66
Best smart bike for full-body workouts
Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC bike
Purchasing this bike includes a one-year free membership to JRNY
, Bowflex's adaptive fitness app that works in conjunction with the machine. The cost after the year is up is $19.99 per month. You can also use other cycling apps like the Peloton app or Zwift with your JRNY account to keep up with your workout progress. The 22-inch screen also lets you watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu while you work toward your fitness goals. But the coolest feature? You have the option of riding upright or using the leaning mode, which leans side to side as you pedal. Promising review:
"I researched many stationary bikes and found this to be the best value for the money. It was so easy to put together! I have used it now a few times and absolutely love it. I signed up for the free trial of JRNY and used some workouts and they are challenging. Love the leaning side to side it really engages the core. I give this bike a 10/10." — JennaD
Best interactive classes
Peloton bike
With a variety of mind-blowing features like a multi-touchscreen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything you need for a full workout. It’s a membership-based machine, so you’ll need to purchase that separately (it’s $44 a month) and then you’ll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors.Promising review:
“I actually look forward to my workouts. The instructors keep the classes engaging and I always get a good workout in no matter how limited I am on time. I love the stats the bike keeps and emails me monthly. I am impressed by the quantity and quality of content available and more comes out daily. I could never run out of new workouts to try. I like how I can toggle between using the screen on my bike and apps on the TV. It’s all very convenient. I am the healthiest and most fit I have been in years. I love this product and cannot recommend it enough!” — Jessica Stafford