ShoppingFitness and ExerciseCyclinggym

The Best Smart Bikes For All Your At-Home Cycling Needs

Get your ride in at home with these bikes for every type of cycler and budget.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KBWQ9FJ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d7d91fe4b0c8e3fc7f9e28%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="NordicTrack&#x27;s commercial studio cycle bike" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d7d91fe4b0c8e3fc7f9e28" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KBWQ9FJ?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63d7d91fe4b0c8e3fc7f9e28%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">NordicTrack's commercial studio cycle bike</a>
Amazon
NordicTrack's commercial studio cycle bike

Whether you’re taking a break from cycling at your local gym or looking for a new way to get active at home, a smart exercise bike may just be the thing you need to keep your muscles moving without having to leave your house.

But what makes an exercise bike “smart,” you ask? Well, this type of fitness machinery not only has typical bike components, such as pedals, handlebars and, of course, a seat, but it also has either a built-in screen or a rack to hold your phone or tablet. These bikes make it super easy for you to have a more personalized workout at home — and indoors — all while tracking your cycling progress and helping you achieve your athletic goals.

Although the Peloton bike may be the first one that comes to mind, there are other fitness brands that offer smart exercise bikes at various price points.

Below, we provided more information on the Peloton, if you have your heart set on it, plus four more highly rated stationary smart bikes at a variety of budgets (starting at $799.99).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Best budget smart bike

Amazon
Echelon Smart Connect bike
This high-performance bike gives you access to popular tunes and more than 3,000 live and on-demand fitness classes through Echelon's membership program and Echelon Fit app. With your bike purchase, you'll get a 30-day free trial, then membership is $34.99 per month after the trial ends. Class options in the app include cycling, rowing, kickboxing, pilates and more. Keep in mind that this bike does not come with a screen, so you'll need to use your phone or tablet on the handlebar rack.

Promising review: "This bike is AWESOME!!! It was very easy to assemble. I think my fiancé and I put it together within 30 min. This is my first spin bike. It is sturdy and a very smooth ride. The wheels on the front make it very easy to move around. We stream the echelon app on our tv from our phones for workouts. Now that I have this bike, I don’t see why someone would pay so much for a Peloton. I LOVE THIS!!!!!" — Brooke Barfield
$799.99 at Amazon$799.99 at Target

Best smart bike with free coaching

Target
Stamina Muuv bike
A polished design meets smart audio coaching with this integrated bike that syncs with your device to give you a supreme at-home workout experience. Simply place your phone or tablet on the mount and it will automatically connect to the (free!) Muuv app to provide personalized coaching. This option is unlike most other smart bikes, which have a membership program as an added cost.

Promising review: "I will say the package was heavy but that only meant the bike was sturdy! It was easy and straightforward to put together. I used both the manual and the video in the app. I love my bike and I love that it comes with a heart rate monitor and app to use it with. The app is free too! This is the first bike I own and I have to say I'm a big fan!" — lizzz
$1,299.99 at Target

Most versatile smart bike

Amazon
NordicTrack commercial studio cycle bike
Equipped with a 22-inch rotating HD touchscreen that streams on-demand iFit workouts (you get a free 30-day membership for iFit with your purchase), this quiet bike is perfect for working out if you live with other people and don't want to disturb them. The iFit membership fee is $39 per month after the trial. It has 24 resistance levels, a 10-20% incline and the option to immerse yourself in landscapes around the world while you ride. You can easily pair your headphones or earbuds with the bike via Bluetooth.

Promising review: "In building a family gym, this quickly became a key feature/focal point. My husband likes to ride so this checked his box. My daughter likes to vary her work-out. Our oldest son loves spin cycle classes and middle son loves the music. And, I love yoga. A win-win because we each have an IFIT profile. #WOFM (work-out from home)!"— kk66
$1,499.99 at Amazon

Best smart bike for full-body workouts

Amazon
Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC bike
Purchasing this bike includes a one-year free membership to JRNY, Bowflex's adaptive fitness app that works in conjunction with the machine. The cost after the year is up is $19.99 per month. You can also use other cycling apps like the Peloton app or Zwift with your JRNY account to keep up with your workout progress. The 22-inch screen also lets you watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu while you work toward your fitness goals. But the coolest feature? You have the option of riding upright or using the leaning mode, which leans side to side as you pedal.

Promising review: "I researched many stationary bikes and found this to be the best value for the money. It was so easy to put together! I have used it now a few times and absolutely love it. I signed up for the free trial of JRNY and used some workouts and they are challenging. Love the leaning side to side it really engages the core. I give this bike a 10/10." — JennaD
$2,199 at Amazon

Best interactive classes

Amazon
Peloton bike
With a variety of mind-blowing features like a multi-touchscreen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything you need for a full workout. It’s a membership-based machine, so you’ll need to purchase that separately (it’s $44 a month) and then you’ll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors.

Promising review: “I actually look forward to my workouts. The instructors keep the classes engaging and I always get a good workout in no matter how limited I am on time. I love the stats the bike keeps and emails me monthly. I am impressed by the quantity and quality of content available and more comes out daily. I could never run out of new workouts to try. I like how I can toggle between using the screen on my bike and apps on the TV. It’s all very convenient. I am the healthiest and most fit I have been in years. I love this product and cannot recommend it enough!” — Jessica Stafford
$1,445 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An adjustable weighted fitness hoop so you can crank up your favorite workout bops playlist and break a sweat recess-style

25 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Should You Really Let Your Browser Save Your Passwords?

Wellness

You’re Probably Working Out Harder Than You Need To Be

Parenting

Marie Kondo Is Embracing The Mess Of Parenthood. Here’s How You Can Too.

Food & Drink

Being Vegan Doesn’t Change Your Experience Of Blackness

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year

Wellness

This Alternative To White Noise May Help You Magically Sleep Better

Shopping

We Plucked A Few Genuinely Good Kitchen Buys From Amazon’s Sale

Food & Drink

Don't Miss Out On The Best Instagram Recipes From January

Shopping

This Cheap Viral Tool Claims To 'Erase' Your Body Hair, So I Tried It

Shopping

28 TikTok-Famous Products To Help Give Your Home A Makeover In 2023

Food & Drink

Bob Born, 'Father Of Peeps' Marshmallow Candies, Dies At 98

Shopping

Buy A Space Heater On Sale Before The Arctic Snap Sets In

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Relationships

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Food & Drink

The Best (And Worst) Times To Use Frozen Vegetables

Shopping

Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Shopping

36 Beauty Products Reviewers Hope Never Stop Getting Made

Shopping

42 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter

Shopping

This Vogue Editor's Target Collaboration Will Help You Forget It's Winter

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The 5-Minute Habits That Help Sleep Experts Fall Asleep Faster

Style & Beauty

FYI, You Shouldn't Be Using Retinol The Same Way In The Winter

Shopping

These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

Travel

The Next Step For Your Wellness Routine: Travel

PAID FOR BY HILTON
Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Relationships

If You're 'Infla-Dating,' Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don't Suck

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Food & Drink

He Created A Bar Where People Can Connect... Without Alcohol

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Wellness

9 Quick Ways To Refocus If You're Distracted At Work

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They'd Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists