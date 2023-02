The Best Smart Bikes For All Your At-Home Cycling Needs

Bowflex VeloCore 22 IC bike

Purchasing this bike includes a one-year free membership to JRNY , Bowflex's adaptive fitness app that works in conjunction with the machine. The cost after the year is up is $19.99 per month. You can also use other cycling apps like the Peloton app or Zwift with your JRNY account to keep up with your workout progress. The 22-inch screen also lets you watch Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu while you work toward your fitness goals. But the coolest feature? You have the option of riding upright or using the leaning mode, which leans side to side as you pedal."I researched many stationary bikes and found this to be the best value for the money. It was so easy to put together! I have used it now a few times and absolutely love it. I signed up for the free trial of JRNY and used some workouts and they are challenging. Love the leaning side to side it really engages the core. I give this bike a 10/10." — JennaD