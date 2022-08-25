Shopping

These Highly Rated Smart Ovens Will Simplify Cooking For Good

Upgrade your everyday cooking routine with a versatile appliance from Breville, Cosori or Calphalon.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV845BSS-Convection-Toaster-Stainless/dp/B00XBOXVIA?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6304f598e4b0f7df9bb41794%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville smart oven Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6304f598e4b0f7df9bb41794" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BOV845BSS-Convection-Toaster-Stainless/dp/B00XBOXVIA?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6304f598e4b0f7df9bb41794%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Breville smart oven Pro</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/COSORI-Fryer-Toaster-Oven-Smart/dp/B0895GS9NW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6304f598e4b0f7df9bb41794%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cosori smart air fryer toaster oven" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6304f598e4b0f7df9bb41794" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/COSORI-Fryer-Toaster-Oven-Smart/dp/B0895GS9NW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6304f598e4b0f7df9bb41794%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Cosori smart air fryer toaster oven</a>
Amazon
The Breville smart oven Pro and Cosori smart air fryer toaster oven

As something many of us do every single day, cooking can become pretty monotonous, even for the most enthusiastic of home chefs. Our go-to comfort meals lose their appeal and those viral TikTok recipes don’t turn out as magically as they did online. When time in the kitchen starts to drag, streamline your everyday meal prep by incorporating a smart oven.

Considered kitchen splurge items because of their typically high price point, smart ovens come with an array of neat features, which is why you’ll often see them boasting “12-in-1” or similarly impressive functionalities. However, they’re called “smart” for a reason. These appliances essentially replace several kitchen devices, and can air fry, reheat, bake, broil, toast, cook whole rotisserie chickens and more. And thanks to their convection technology, you can let them do all of the work without the hassle of worrying about your food being over- or undercooked.

Many popular kitchen appliance brands have their own smart ovens, including Breville, Cosori and Calphalon, so it’s likely that your brand of choice has one you can introduce to your kitchen. Below, we rounded up the 6 best smart ovens you can buy online, according to some reviewers who made the investment — and never turned on their regular oven again.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Best overall smart oven for beginners

Amazon
Breville Smart Oven Pro
This all-in-one oven has 10 cooking functions that range from toasting bread and bagels to baking, roasting and grilling. But the most impressive feature of this countertop oven is its smart heat technology. The system transfers heat across five quartz elements for precise and stable temperatures so that no matter what you’re cooking, it does so evenly.

Promising review: "This is the one!!! You'll pay somewhat more, but in comparison to others this is the one you'll want to buy. Not too large for the countertop. Retains heat with excellence. Easy to keep clean. Convection feature makes this multi-functional 'toaster oven' all that and a bag of chips. There is no indication that I would need to replace this marvel, but if and when I do, it will be a Breville!" — Anne V. MCConomy-Cohen
$279.95 at Amazon

Ideal for the perfect rotisserie

Amazon
Cosori air fryer toaster oven
With 12 functions including baking, roasting, air frying, broiling, cookies and rotisserie, this intuitive oven is a must-have for any kitchen. It's even designed for large cooking tasks as it can fit a 13-inch pizza, 6 slices of bread or an entire rotisserie chicken (psst, Thanksgiving is in a few months!). It also comes with a recipe book and multiple accessories, including a crumb tray, fry basket, food tray and wire rack.

Promising review: "I bought this a couple of years ago and use it at least twice a day. I haven't turned my oven on in two years. Why should I when this little thing will heat up to 425 in less than 3 minutes and cook just about anything that will fit in here evenly with the convect feature. No more waiting a good 20 minutes for a full size oven to heat up as well as heat up the entire house with it. I have tried the rotisserie feature with a large chicken and it was the best chicken I have tasted." — PearlGirl
$169.99 at Amazon

An oven with a super useful accessory

Amazon
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 smart oven
In addition to the usual bells and whistles of a smart oven — like roasting, broiling, baking, dehydration and air frying functions — this extra-large capacity oven also has a Foodi smart thermometer to take the guesswork out of cooking to your desired doneness.

Promising review: "I've used the heck outta this thing since I bought it. It can do everything and it's so easy to use and clean! I've been staying with my family for a bit and dealing with cooking in a very small mini kitchen area but I'm still able to cook high-quality meals using my foodi! I love ninja products but this was the best one yet!" — Jennifer Cassels
$349.99 at Amazon

For a polished kitchen aesthetic

Amazon
Calphalon air fryer oven
Designed with turbo convection for faster cooking times and 11 useful functions (broil, roast, bagel, dehydrate, pizza, reheat and more), this sleek oven is just what you need to refresh your cooking space. Its large capacity can fit a 12-inch pizza and the built-in light lets you easily see how your meals are coming along as they cook.

Promising review: "I live in an apartment so I didn’t get to pick my oven. The one provided unfortunately does not have the most accurate temperature when setting which results in things being either under cooked or burnt! This toaster oven made all the difference by giving me all the control I wanted. It’s easy to clean and all the different settings are great." — Nicholas Van Campen
$269.99 at Amazon

For anyone who wants to automate grocery-shopping, too

Amazon
Tovala smart oven
This smart oven comes with an unusual add-on: the option of a meal-kit delivery. For simpler cooking in general, Tovala's smart oven offers 5 functions: steam, bake, broil, reheat and toast. Using the Tovala app, you can control the cook mode and time, in addition to using the automated cook cycles so you don't have to worry about adjusting it yourself. You can also use the chef-crafted recipes on the app to try new dishes for dinner every night and each purchase of this oven comes with a food subscription credit for 3-5 Tovala meals.

Promising review: "The oven itself is incredible: it can cook whatever you put into it automatically. Use the app for any groceries, scan barcodes, etc. I also like that you can make your own custom settings for things I cook regularly. The Tovala food you buy separately is also very delicious and so convenient, it takes 30 seconds to prepare a home cooked meal. You can choose not to buy the meals, but I highly recommend it!" — KW
$199.99 at Amazon

A high-tech splurge (or super cool gift) option

Amazon
June oven
After seeing the June oven in action during a live demonstration, and tasting a delicious rack of lamb and slice of cornbread it cooked, I am in agreement with its glowing reviews. Though it's the most expensive oven in our list, its features, attractive design and impressive technology match the price. The touchscreen oven works with the June app and Alexa voice control to cook your food on its carbon fiber heating elements. It's designed to replace multiple appliances, including a convection oven, toaster, air fryer, dehydrator, grill, slow cooker and pizza oven. But the coolest feature is the built-in HD camera that recognizes the specific food you put in and starts an automated cooking program for it.

Promising review: "I can’t say enough about this amazing oven. We use it for everything. From proofing dough, reheating left overs like pizza and French Fries. I use the June more than my gas range. I like that I don’t end up heating up the entire house especially in summer." — Elizabeth Capello
$849 at Amazon$899+ at June
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A rapid egg cooker with tons of five-star-ratings

9 Kitchen Gadgets That Will Help Cook Your Morning Eggs So Fast

shoppingcookingkitchenkitchen appliances

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

How To Know If You’re The Toxic One In A Relationship

Home & Living

13 Amazing Home Hacks From TikTok That Will Make Your Life A Little Bit Easier

Wellness

How To Tell If Your Heart Rate Is Healthy During A Workout

Parenting

Signs Your Mom Friend Is Toxic, And What To Do About It

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To Doctors

Parenting

7 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Hiring A Babysitter

Travel

How To Take A Delicious And Relaxing Vacation In New Orleans

Relationships

Does Your Partner Snore? Try These 9 Tips To Get Some Sleep

Shopping

Run, Don’t Walk: The Peloton Bike Is Now Available On Amazon

Food & Drink

TV Chef Mario Batali Settles 2 Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault

Shopping

Don't Wait, The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush Is Only $26 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

Shopping

I Went On A Two-Week Road Trip And Here’s What I Used Every Day

Shopping

Get A Head Start On Savings With These Early Labor Day Sales

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Bras At Target, According To Reviews

Shopping

Work Bags That'll Fit Your Laptop And Still Look Chic

Food & Drink

Can Drinking French Press Coffee Actually Raise Your Cholesterol?

Wellness

How To Tell If You Were Vaccinated For Certain Illnesses As A Kid

Shopping

Highly Rated Ladder Bookshelves That People Love To Have In Their Homes

Shopping

I Put This Foldable Desk Together In 5 Minutes, And It's Perfect For Small Spaces

Parenting

New, Faster Prenatal Test Could Save IVF Patients Thousands Of Dollars

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

22 Funny Tweets About The Songs Parents Make Up

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Should We All Be Squatting More?

Work/Life

11 Of The Wildest, Most Ridiculous Requests Assistants Have Gotten From Their Bosses

Food & Drink

The Only Instructions You'll Ever Need To Grill The Perfect Burger

Home & Living

5 Ways To End Spam Texts Once And For All

Wellness

10 Heart Health 'Rules' You Should Actually Ignore

Wellness

This Is The Best Time To Get Your Flu Shot This Year

Shopping

15 Portable Products For Feeling Put Together On The Go

Shopping

Everything You Need To Get TikTok’s Sexy Siren Eye

Shopping

My Vet Recommended These New Dental Chews And Now My Picky Dog Is Obsessed

Shopping

8 Of The Best Strollers You Can Get At Target

Shopping

These 42 Travel Products Are Actual Lifesavers

Shopping

10 Mascaras Reviewers Say Are Just As Good Or Better Than False Lashes

Shopping

Journals And Planners From Target To Stay Focused This Year

Shopping

This Instagram-Famous Mushroom Lamp Is $25 At Walmart

Shopping

The Highest-Rated Bedding At Target For Under $50

Shopping

Reformation's Rare Summer Sale Is Now Up To 50% Off