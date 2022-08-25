As something many of us do every single day, cooking can become pretty monotonous, even for the most enthusiastic of home chefs. Our go-to comfort meals lose their appeal and those viral TikTok recipes don’t turn out as magically as they did online. When time in the kitchen starts to drag, streamline your everyday meal prep by incorporating a smart oven.
Considered kitchen splurge items because of their typically high price point, smart ovens come with an array of neat features, which is why you’ll often see them boasting “12-in-1” or similarly impressive functionalities. However, they’re called “smart” for a reason. These appliances essentially replace several kitchen devices, and can air fry, reheat, bake, broil, toast, cook whole rotisserie chickens and more. And thanks to their convection technology, you can let them do all of the work without the hassle of worrying about your food being over- or undercooked.
Many popular kitchen appliance brands have their own smart ovens, including Breville, Cosori and Calphalon, so it’s likely that your brand of choice has one you can introduce to your kitchen. Below, we rounded up the 6 best smart ovens you can buy online, according to some reviewers who made the investment — and never turned on their regular oven again.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Best overall smart oven for beginners
Breville Smart Oven Pro
This all-in-one oven has 10 cooking functions that range from toasting bread and bagels to baking, roasting and grilling. But the most impressive feature of this countertop oven is its smart heat technology. The system transfers heat across five quartz elements for precise and stable temperatures so that no matter what you’re cooking, it does so evenly.Promising review:
"This is the one!!! You'll pay somewhat more, but in comparison to others this is the one you'll want to buy. Not too large for the countertop. Retains heat with excellence. Easy to keep clean. Convection feature makes this multi-functional 'toaster oven' all that and a bag of chips. There is no indication that I would need to replace this marvel, but if and when I do, it will be a Breville!" — Anne V. MCConomy-Cohen
Ideal for the perfect rotisserie
Cosori air fryer toaster oven
With 12 functions including baking, roasting, air frying, broiling, cookies and rotisserie, this intuitive oven is a must-have for any kitchen. It's even designed for large cooking tasks as it can fit a 13-inch pizza, 6 slices of bread or an entire rotisserie chicken (psst, Thanksgiving is in a few months!). It also comes with a recipe book and multiple accessories, including a crumb tray, fry basket, food tray and wire rack.
Promising review:
"I bought this a couple of years ago and use it at least twice a day. I haven't turned my oven on in two years. Why should I when this little thing will heat up to 425 in less than 3 minutes and cook just about anything that will fit in here evenly with the convect feature. No more waiting a good 20 minutes for a full size oven to heat up as well as heat up the entire house with it. I have tried the rotisserie feature with a large chicken and it was the best chicken I have tasted." — PearlGirl
An oven with a super useful accessory
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 smart oven
In addition to the usual bells and whistles of a smart oven — like roasting, broiling, baking, dehydration and air frying functions — this extra-large capacity oven also has a Foodi smart thermometer to take the guesswork out of cooking to your desired doneness.
Promising review:
"I've used the heck outta this thing since I bought it. It can do everything and it's so easy to use and clean! I've been staying with my family for a bit and dealing with cooking in a very small mini kitchen area but I'm still able to cook high-quality meals using my foodi! I love ninja products but this was the best one yet!" — Jennifer Cassels
For a polished kitchen aesthetic
Calphalon air fryer oven
Designed with turbo convection for faster cooking times and 11 useful functions (broil, roast, bagel, dehydrate, pizza, reheat and more), this sleek oven is just what you need to refresh your cooking space. Its large capacity can fit a 12-inch pizza and the built-in light lets you easily see how your meals are coming along as they cook. Promising review:
"I live in an apartment so I didn’t get to pick my oven. The one provided unfortunately does not have the most accurate temperature when setting which results in things being either under cooked or burnt! This toaster oven made all the difference by giving me all the control I wanted. It’s easy to clean and all the different settings are great." — Nicholas Van Campen
For anyone who wants to automate grocery-shopping, too
Tovala smart oven
This smart oven comes with an unusual add-on: the option of a meal-kit delivery. For simpler cooking in general, Tovala's smart oven offers 5 functions: steam, bake, broil, reheat and toast. Using the Tovala app, you can control the cook mode and time, in addition to using the automated cook cycles so you don't have to worry about adjusting it yourself. You can also use the chef-crafted recipes on the app to try new dishes for dinner every night and each purchase of this oven comes with a food subscription credit for 3-5 Tovala meals.
Promising review:
"The oven itself is incredible: it can cook whatever you put into it automatically. Use the app for any groceries, scan barcodes, etc. I also like that you can make your own custom settings for things I cook regularly. The Tovala food you buy separately is also very delicious and so convenient, it takes 30 seconds to prepare a home cooked meal. You can choose not to buy the meals, but I highly recommend it!" — KW
A high-tech splurge (or super cool gift) option
June oven
After seeing the June oven in action during a live demonstration, and tasting a delicious rack of lamb and slice of cornbread it cooked, I am in agreement with its glowing reviews. Though it's the most expensive oven in our list, its features, attractive design and impressive technology match the price. The touchscreen oven works with the June app and Alexa voice control to cook your food on its carbon fiber heating elements. It's designed to replace multiple appliances, including a convection oven, toaster, air fryer, dehydrator, grill, slow cooker and pizza oven. But the coolest feature is the built-in HD camera that recognizes the specific food you put in and starts an automated cooking program for it.
Promising review:
"I can’t say enough about this amazing oven. We use it for everything. From proofing dough, reheating left overs like pizza and French Fries. I use the June more than my gas range. I like that I don’t end up heating up the entire house especially in summer." — Elizabeth Capello