As something many of us do every single day, cooking can become pretty monotonous, even for the most enthusiastic of home chefs. Our go-to comfort meals lose their appeal and those viral TikTok recipes don’t turn out as magically as they did online. When time in the kitchen starts to drag, streamline your everyday meal prep by incorporating a smart oven.

Considered kitchen splurge items because of their typically high price point, smart ovens come with an array of neat features, which is why you’ll often see them boasting “12-in-1” or similarly impressive functionalities. However, they’re called “smart” for a reason. These appliances essentially replace several kitchen devices, and can air fry, reheat, bake, broil, toast, cook whole rotisserie chickens and more. And thanks to their convection technology, you can let them do all of the work without the hassle of worrying about your food being over- or undercooked.

Many popular kitchen appliance brands have their own smart ovens, including Breville, Cosori and Calphalon, so it’s likely that your brand of choice has one you can introduce to your kitchen. Below, we rounded up the 6 best smart ovens you can buy online, according to some reviewers who made the investment — and never turned on their regular oven again.

Best overall smart oven for beginners