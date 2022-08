Tovala smart oven

This smart oven comes with an unusual add-on: the option of a meal-kit delivery. For simpler cooking in general, Tovala's smart oven offers 5 functions: steam, bake, broil, reheat and toast. Using the Tovala app, you can control the cook mode and time, in addition to using the automated cook cycles so you don't have to worry about adjusting it yourself. You can also use the chef-crafted recipes on the app to try new dishes for dinner every night and each purchase of this oven comes with a food subscription credit for 3-5 Tovala meals."The oven itself is incredible: it can cook whatever you put into it automatically. Use the app for any groceries, scan barcodes, etc. I also like that you can make your own custom settings for things I cook regularly. The Tovala food you buy separately is also very delicious and so convenient, it takes 30 seconds to prepare a home cooked meal. You can choose not to buy the meals, but I highly recommend it!" — KW