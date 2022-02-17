Shopping

The Best Snow Brushes And Ice Scrapers To Keep In Your Car, Per These Amazing Reviews

Extendable brushes, heated scrapers and more gadgets that'll keep you safe and de-iced.

Staff Writer

After shoveling your walkway, digging out your car feels about as fun as doing your taxes or going to the DMV. While you may never enjoy removing snow and ice from your car, having a solid snow brush or ice scraper makes the chore slightly less terrible.

Whether you live in a high snow area and need a full-on snow broom or you just keep a tiny ice scraper in your glove box, these brushes range in size and functionality for all types of cars and weather. There are smaller, basic brushes that can easily fit in a compact’s backseat and expandable necks to reach the top of huge trucks and SUVs.

How much else is there to say about snow brushes and ice scrapers for your car? According to these reviewers, quite a lot. From novel-length descriptions of the weather to personal anecdotes, these snow brush reviews cover all the snowy bases. Shopping for an ice brush sounds about as sexy as a pile of half-melted dirt snow, but these reviews are performance art MoMA would envy.

So if you’re in the market for an ice scraper or snow brush to keep in your car, we’ve rounded up the best options with incredible reviews.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A colorful ice scraper that will keep your hand from getting all wet
With a cube shape and little extra height, this ice scraper keeps your hand up from and off the snowy windshield. It's 4 inches wide and 5 inches high, so it will fit in even the smallest cars.

Promising review: "A few days ago in the Boston area we had the worst ice storm in a year, with ice caked up to 3/4 inch. In a few minutes, this icescaper was able to breakthrough all the ice on my windshield and side windows with more ease than anything i had every used (meaning 4 decades). It worked much better than either scrapers that I had used for years. Also my wrist didn't get tired, or ache afterwards. The curved scraper piece really cut through the ice that many friends complained about. You can scrape easily in reverse with the rear-scraper. It's incredibly cheap, and very durable -- I could use it to hit at the ice on the windshield wiper base [and] neither broke or got scratched." — Robert Krim
Get it at Amazon for $12.99.
2
Amazon
A snow brush with a detachable ice scraper
With a detachable ice scraper, this gives you some two-in-one action in a smaller brush. At 24 inches, it can easily fit in your backseat, and the layered bristles will help with stubborn snow removal.

Promising review: "How many of you have used a spatula when it snows? I always buy the cheep 5-inch scrapers and they end up in the bottom of some bag inside my house. Then it snows and I'm out and where is it? Inside!! I also don't want to spend $30 on something I may use 2 times a year. This is perfect! It is large enough and the handle telescopes but also comes apart. The brush is not too course or stiff so it wont mark up my paint. Thanks for a great find." — Janet64
Get it at Amazon for $13.38.
3
Amazon
An extendable swivel-head snow broom
Get the snow off the top of your car with this extendable snow broom. The pivoting head lets you turn the bristles vertical or horizontal, and the neck expands up to 42 inches. Reviews say it's ideal for bigger cars and trucks.

Promising review: "So many times I've tried to find a sturdy/quality snow removal brush and this is the end of my quest. This design is great, much easier to reach the top of my truck's roof and removed a wide swatch of snow with one pass. Almost able to reach side to side on my Tonneau cover. And it is very strong, believe this will outlast my truck..." — Arnie Weingart
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
4
Amazon
The best extendable brush, broom and scraper trifecta
Brush, scrape and squeegee your entire car with this all-in-one snow broom that extends up to five feet. With bristles on one side and a squeegee on the other, you can move snow off your car, then clear your windows from melted ice. Reviews say it's better for SUVs and trucks and may not fit in the backseat of a smaller compact vehicle.

Promising review: "I am Canadian and lived in Minnesota for almost 14 years. Now live in New England. I know winter. And this all-in-one brush can handle winter. The handle extends you I can get the roof of my vehicle. The squeegee handles light frostings. And the ice scraper takes care of the nasty stuff. Even better - after a horrible ice storm, when the scraper broke, they sent me a replacement one ASAP. Other companies can learn from Hopkins in terms of both product quality and customer service!" — Michael the Canadian
Get it at Amazon $26.94.
5
Amazon
A heated ice scraper with a flashlight for easy ice removal
Work smarter, not harder with this heated ice scraper. Plug it into your car's cigarette lighter charging port, and use the 11.5-foot cord to get all the ice around your car. The LED light lets you remove ice easily at night or on dark mornings.

Promising review: "It is perfect because we live in CO. Buddy of mine works in the mountains and it is a 30 degree/icy/snowy difference and it helps so much in being able to hit the road sooner with less work getting iced over windshield scraped!" — Liz
Get it from Sharper Image for $49.99.
6
Amazon
An ice scraper with an attachable mitt to keep your hands warm
Slip on this ice scraper mitt to get ice off all the finicky sections of your car and to keep your hard warm as you clear your car. The scraper itself is a normal scraper with a handle, and the mitt has a hole on the top that to which it attaches.

Promising review: "Keep the ice off your hand... love it!!! Before I was freezing my hand off when scraping off the windows on the car, now I love cleaning them. A great product." — Ashley Reynolds
Get it at Amazon for $13.96.
7
Amazon
A $12 basic brush with 16,000 positive reviews
If you're looking for that classic, compact half-brush/half-scraper that can clear light snow from your car but won't take up your whole back seat, you found her. It's 26 inches long, so you can store it easily, and the bristles and scraper work on fresh snow and more icey bits. Of course, at $12, this is more of a budget brush, and reviews say it's probably not the brush for people that live in super snowy areas.

Promising reviews: "I've had this for a year and have barely had to use it. Well, we've been dealing with a nasty ice storm the past week. My car hadn't moved in days and was buried underneath several layers of snow, ice and sleet. Today I spent around 30 minutes removing 6 inches of snow and ice off my entire car. All I kept thinking was, 'Man, I'm glad I bought this!' I mostly used it to hack at the thick ice slabs to break them up. Then I would flip it over to use it like a crowbar to lift up the big slab of ice and then chuck it onto the ground. Then I would hack that ice slab into smaller pieces. I even used it to hack and scrape at some ice on the pavement in front of my tires. The brush is great for removing ice and snow. I was able to squeeze it between the wipers and the hood, reach the very middle of my roof, etc to remove a lot of ice. Also ergonomically it's designed well, I can hack or scrape with one hand and use the other hand for support and balance. I live in the south and this kind of weather does not happen often. This was definitely a remarkable experience for me and I'm quite proud of myself for literally digging myself out of an ice trap. I couldn't have done it without this product. Remember to always remove all ice from your car before beginning your commute. As your vehicle picks up speed, bits of ice can fly off and damage another vehicle on the road. These are called ice missiles and they can be very dangerous!" — Sam
Get it at Amazon for $11.75.
8
Amazon
A budget hand scraper that works better than a debit card
Small and mighty and under five bucks? Sign me up! This scraper is 10 inches long so it can easily fit in your glove back or backseat pocket. Reviewers say it's great on cars and when scraping ice from freezer chests.

Promising review: "I ordered this ice scraper for my granddaughter in Florida when they had a cold spell and she was using her debit card to try to scrape ice. She received it in a couple of days and said it works great." — Amazon customer
Get it at Amazon for $4.87.
9
Home Depot
The best snow broom for pushing massive amounts of heavy snow
If you live in an area with heavy snow, you need more than just a brush. Cue the snow broom. It looks almost like a Swiffer, and is used to push massive amounts of snow off big cars and trucks. It extends up to 48 inches and reviewers say it's also great for clearing snow from solar panels or hot tub covers.

Promising review: "It turns out I bought this product because my sister had received it as a gift from one of her neighbors. So I did not go into this purchase blind - I knew exactly what I was getting and how it would perform. It is a great device and very effective at cleaning snow off a car." — Bill
Get it from Home Depot for $18.95.
