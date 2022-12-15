Though snow machines may sound like something from a Hallmark flick or ski resort, they can actually be portable, compact devices. What makes these contraptions even more impressive is their price tag, which hovers around $100 at Santa’s actual workshop (Amazon).
These machines don’t deploy real snow: They’re essentially bubble makers that send off little soapy suds in the shape of flakes, so they won’t be cold or super bulky. Yet if you read reviews and check out the adorable photos and videos happy customers have posted, you’ll see shockingly realistic-looking piles of white, fluffy snow on roofs and lawns. Amazon user Tony, for example, says his snow machine “works like a charm.”
If you’re feeling crafty, you can make your own snow fluid (with the help of YouTube), or you can purchase different types of pre-made fluids (we linked our two customer-favorite options below).
To help make this a winter to remember, we’ve rounded up the two highest-rated and most budget-friendly snow machines, as well as two types of snow-making fluid. One is parent-approved for non-slip fun and easy cleanup and one is intended to make piles of snow that will stay on surfaces for a few hours.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Naturalife snow machine
Simply fill it with fluid, press "on" and watch in awe as realistic flakes fill the air. The machine plugs into a wall outlet and comes with a wired remote control, allowing you to turn it on and off with ease. The carrying handle makes it easy to position or to take with you to parties, backyards or photo shoots. This machine has a built-in 15-minute automatic run time, after which it automatically shuts off.
Amazon reviewer Carly R
says the machine ensured the perfect winter touch to her wedding photos: "My husband and I had a December wedding, and I knew that I needed snow even if the weather wouldn’t cooperate. This snow machine helped us to achieve our perfect snow picture! Easy to use and worth every penny
."
1 By One snow machine
For all the snow at even more of a bargain, the 1 By One remote control snow machine is loved by parents and photographers alike. Ideal for floats and parades as well as making memories with the family, it will fill your space with snow-like suds. This machine needs to be plugged in and comes with a wired remote control as well as a gauge to see how much fluid is left in the machine.
Amazon reviewer A.S.
says this machine was the star of Dec. 25: "When you live where it doesn't snow you have to improvise! This was a hit! All my kids and the kids in the neighborhood absolutely loved waking up on Christmas morning to 'snow' in my front yard!"
Froggys Fog extra dry snow fluid
A water-based formula that evaporates quickly, this snow fluid is a favorite for parents and photo shoots. With over a thousand reviews, buyers say the product isn't slippery or wet, allowing little ones to run around in it safely. It plays nice with plants and grass, and evaporates quickly, meaning it won't stay on the ground or trees for more than a minute.
Amazon user K. RAYBURN
says cleanup was "a snap": "It simply evaporates. We wiped the kids down with towels to get the snow foam off and we were good to go. No messy cleanups for anything or anyone. Love this!"
Froggys Fog long-lasting snow fluid
If you're looking to create piles of snow or want the snow to last for a few hours, you'll want to grab a bottle of long-lasting snow fluid. This formula will float up to 75 feet in the air and build up on surfaces like trees, houses and lawns.
Amazon user Tammy L McFann
says it's worth the $30: "The gallon is a little pricey but the 'flakes' came out of the machine looking just like a blizzard. They accumulated on the ground and the kids made snow angels. It was around 65 degrees that night. It did last longer in the machine than expected. We played well over and hour and only used 1/2 gallon. We live in South Texas with no snow. This was great fun. Ground does get a little slippery but watching them fall was a hoot!" she said.