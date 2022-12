Froggys Fog long-lasting snow fluid

If you're looking to create piles of snow or want the snow to last for a few hours, you'll want to grab a bottle of long-lasting snow fluid. This formula will float up to 75 feet in the air and build up on surfaces like trees, houses and lawns.Amazon user Tammy L McFann says it's worth the $30: "The gallon is a little pricey but the 'flakes' came out of the machine looking just like a blizzard. They accumulated on the ground and the kids made snow angels. It was around 65 degrees that night. It did last longer in the machine than expected. We played well over and hour and only used 1/2 gallon. We live in South Texas with no snow. This was great fun. Ground does get a little slippery but watching them fall was a hoot!" she said.