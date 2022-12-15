kool99 via Getty Images

Though snow machines may sound like something from a Hallmark flick or ski resort, they can actually be portable, compact devices. What makes these contraptions even more impressive is their price tag, which hovers around $100 at Santa’s actual workshop (Amazon).

These machines don’t deploy real snow: They’re essentially bubble makers that send off little soapy suds in the shape of flakes, so they won’t be cold or super bulky. Yet if you read reviews and check out the adorable photos and videos happy customers have posted, you’ll see shockingly realistic-looking piles of white, fluffy snow on roofs and lawns. Amazon user Tony, for example, says his snow machine “works like a charm.”

If you’re feeling crafty, you can make your own snow fluid (with the help of YouTube), or you can purchase different types of pre-made fluids (we linked our two customer-favorite options below).

To help make this a winter to remember, we’ve rounded up the two highest-rated and most budget-friendly snow machines, as well as two types of snow-making fluid. One is parent-approved for non-slip fun and easy cleanup and one is intended to make piles of snow that will stay on surfaces for a few hours.

