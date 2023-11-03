These $14 Amazon Socks Look And Feel Like A Splurge-y Boutique Purchase

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Despite being one of the most utilitarian items in a closet, socks can also be surprisingly chic and add some flair to a look. A pair of brightly colored red accent socks, daring fishnet socks or charming knee-highs can all add a major dash of personality. I’m personally more interested in an everyday sock that supports the outfit as a whole, not a statement piece. Unfortunately, I’m also incredibly finicky about sock length. Trouser socks are too high and give my legs a cankle effect, while ankle socks often roll down and slip under my feet.
So when I spotted the perfect pair of crew socks on my devastatingly stylish friend Sarah Kretzu, I was instantly influenced. And when I found out they were available in packs of three for under $14 on Amazon, I couldn’t add them to my cart fast enough.
These mid-weight socks are made with bamboo-blend fabric that is breathable and moisture-wicking. Over the last couple of months, I have found them to be delightfully soft and comfortable while also durable. I walk thousands of steps a day and throw them in the washer/dryer without a care in the world, and neither thickness nor elasticity has been compromised.
There are three pairs of socks included in each pack that comfortably fit feet in women’s sizes 5-10. You can get them in multi-colored packs of black, cream and gray or brown, cream and tan.
I like to pair them with everything from nice leather loafers and ballet flats to casual sneakers and boots. They provide just the right amount of coverage to keep my feet comfortable, hitting slightly above my ankle bone. The elastic ribbing is secure enough to keep the sock firmly in place but never feels too tight, even after an entire day of use.
If, like me, you believe that you can never have too many simple socks in your rotation, then it’s time to add these to your arsenal. Take a look at what a few happy Amazon customers had to say and then pick up a pack for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“Perfect fit. My daughter & I love these socks! They are the perfect midweight, breathable sock!” — Kim Nobly
“Love these socks! These socks are the perfect length, not too thin, very soft and comfy, keeps my feet warm while being breathable, and they look really nice! Will definitely order more pairs in different colors” — strwbrrymanilow
“Better than expected. I ordered these strictly for the purpose of wearing them with my [Birkenstock Boston clogs]. I wanted something cream in color and comfortable while also having some thickness to it. The part where my foot sits in the sock is actually thinner than I expected but in a good way because it’s not suffocating. The ankle/lower shin part is thicker which I love! I’m between a 7.5-8 in shoes and I ordered the 5-10 sock size. Perfect!” — Samantha Crow
“Comfortable and snug. These socks are just the right thickness, folded over once and were comfortable to wear for a long day.” — T E
”Comfortable and a good fit. Just a good quality with basic colors for those of us who like the minimalist look” — Zoya
″they feel like heaven on the foot. they come in lovely colors (match my aesthetic). they survive washing and drying (!!!) and hold up well!!! they are so nicely breathable. they are flattering. perfect thickness. perfect ankle height. perfect. i pray they are sold forever because i would really like to marry these socks.” — Ava Saldaña