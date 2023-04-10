Style & BeautyshoppingFashionStyle

The Best Women's Socks To Wear With Loafers, According To A Pro Stylist

Showing a bit (or a lot) of sock is often the key to properly styling a loafer. So what’s the right way to put it all together?

On Assignment For HuffPost

A Paris Fashion Week guest wears embroidered tights from Fendi, white ribbed socks, and black leather Prada loafers in September.
There’s a reason why loafers have stood the test of time. The classic shoes, which have become even more popular in recent years, are extremely versatile, making them an investment-worthy closet workhorse. But styling loafers can get a bit tricky — especially where socks are concerned. Don’t fret, though, because expert help is here.

“The beauty of a loafer is that it can truly be worn for any occasion,” said international pro stylist Zadrian Smith, who is one-half of the celebrity-styling duo Zadrian + Sarah. “Don’t set limitations on yourself when styling loafers.”

Loafers have an inherently androgynous feel, noted Smith, so “sometimes people make the mistake of only pairing them with suits and trousers.” But matching the right loafer with a dress or skirt “can add an unexpected twist to a more feminine outfit, resulting in an interesting and fashion-forward look,” Smith added.

A woman is seen wearing white socks and black Aldo loafers in Berlin in 2022.
Though many people associate loafers with formal or business clothing, they can just as well be dressed down. “They look great paired casually with jeans and casualwear in general,” Smith said. “They come in so many different colors and fabrications — it’s easy to find a style that could potentially work with any outfit.”

Chunky loafers, for example, are especially popular at the moment, and they add a laid-back vibe to an outfit. Similarly easy and casual are loafer mules, which Smith noted hit peak popularity in 2015 thanks to Gucci’s backless fur loafers. On the other hand, the preference for a dressier occasion may be a slimmer silhouette or a loafer with more of a heel.

But what about socks? Unlike a sandal that exposes the whole foot or a boot that conceals the socks entirely, a loafer is somewhere in the middle, bound to show either some sock or ankle. In fact, showing a bit (or a lot) of sock is often the key to properly styling a loafer. So what’s the right way to put it all together?

A woman wears white socks and shiny black loafers at Milan Fashion Week in February 2022.
Here are Smith’s tips for pairing any kind of loafer with the right sock:

1
Anthropologie
For A Sleek Loafer
Smith noted that a “patterned pop sock or white sock” would “add a fun twist” to a loafer with a slimmer silhouette. This above-the-ankle cotton pair adds an eye-catching element to any ensemble thanks to the lime green and tan dot pattern.
$32 at Anthropologie
2
J.Crew
For A Chunky Loafer
“Short black socks just above the ankle can add a softer feel to a chunky silhouette,” Smith said. This cashmere-blend pair is a bit of a splurge, but it's luxuriously soft and unparalleled in warmth.
$59.50 at J.Crew
3
Nordstrom
For A Heeled Loafer
“With a heeled loafer, keep it classic," Smith said. "Either opt for a length sock that goes over the ankle and can be scrunched slightly, or opt for sheer tights." There's some added length on this stretch-cotton pair that allows for a look with a casual ease.
$24.99 at Nordstrom
4
Nordstrom
For A Mule Loafer
“Sockless with a backless shoe is always a go-to. But to add a fun element and another texture to your outfit, add a fishnet sock,” Smith said. “It can seriously elevate the look.” This pair, which is part of a two-pack, has a tighter knit for a subtler version of the style.
$30 at Nordstrom
5
Target
For Loafers And Cropped Pants
When pairing loafers with above-the-ankle pants, pick "a calf-length sock that goes underneath the hem of the pants so there is no skin on show,” Smith said. “This will avoid any awkward proportions and add length to the ankle area.” This budget-friendly three-pack has black, brown and cream options for a variety of outfits. The opaque rib-knit style can be worn with casual or dressier ensembles.
$6 at Target
6
Sheertex
For Loafers And A Miniskirt
Smith said to “style with sheer tights for the ultimate leg-lengthening outfit.” These black tights with a subtle polka-dot pattern are pricey, but the rip-proof fabric may help it last for years.
$89 at Sheertex
7
Bombas
For Loafers And A Midiskirt
This is a great opportunity for a no-show sock, “as you want to be able show a little bit of skin” for “lengthening and good proportions,” Smith advised. Available in five colors, these moisture-wicking socks have an ultralow silhouette, so they’ll remain completely hidden.
$13 at Bombas
8
Anthropologie
For Loafers And Shorts
“A slim over-the-ankle sock, alongside a loafer-and-shorts combination, can add a cool vibe to an outfit,” Smith said. The subtle knit pattern on this cotton pair adds interest.
$25 at Anthropologie
9
Free People
For Loafers And Skinny Jeans
“A thick sock that goes over the hem of the jeans” can add a “chunky feel to the outfit,” Smith said. This cozy, warm pair comes in six colors and will add an intentionally slouchy look to an ensemble.
$14 at Free People

A pair of Oxford loafers

Supportive Loafers For Women That Won't Give You Blisters

