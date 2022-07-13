Shopping

The Best Speaker Deals On Amazon Prime Day

We found soundbars, waterproof Bluetooth speakers, and hi-fi bookshelf models from brands like Sony, Marshall, Klipsch and JBL.

There’s nothing that improves the your music-listening experience like an external speaker — and luckily, there are a host of top-rated boom-worthy boxes on sale in the waning hours of Amazon Prime Day.

Let’s face it: Head-banging to “I Love It” by Icona Pop on an audio-optimized Bluetooth speaker is much better than playing it from an iPhone sitting inside a metal bowl, and nothing ruins a viewing of “Mad Max: Fury Road” than having to listen to it through the tinny output embedded in your TV.

Upgrade your sonic experience with one of these highly-rated soundbars, analog hi-fi speakers, or portable Bluetooth models. Your ears will thank you.

FYI: Deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery tas up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.

1
Amazon
Klipsch speaker set (23% off)
These high output woofers from Klipsch can be used for surround sound or as front speakers depending on what you are listening to and the vibe you’re after. The modern finish is elegant and works with a wide variety of aesthetics, but it has a bit of a retro flair. Make note of the fact that these speakers have to be connected to a receiver or amp for audio signal and power. They’re great for music lovers and musicians who already have a nice setup going and want to grow it. Get it now for 23% off.
$149.50 at Amazon (originally $192.50)
2
Amazon
JBL FLIP 5 waterproof speaker (23% off)
This compact wireless Bluetooth streaming speaker has 12 hours of playtime and pairs with other models to give a party boost. It has that high-quality JBL sound that fans have come to love and is also waterproof. Get it now for 23% off.
$99.95 at Amazon (originally $129.95)
3
Amazon
Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) portable Bluetooth speaker with handle (30% off)
Get 360 degrees of consistent sound with this cylindrical futuristic Bose speaker. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery allows for up to 17 hours of use. It also has a built-in microphone and pairs easily to all kinds of devices. Get it today for 30% off.
$228.99 at Amazon (originally $329)
4
Amazon
Samsung Soundbar with Dolby audio (41% off)
Keep things sleek and smooth with this wireless subwoofer soundbar from Samsung. It features a bass boost, Bluetooth TV connection, game mode so you can sync your directional audio to the game, a convenient remote and surround sound compatibility. Get it today for 41% off.
$117.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
5
Amazon
Marshall Stanmore II wireless Bluetooth speaker (34% off)
This Marshall subwoofer speaker has a big bold sound that anyone from a professional musician to a layperson can truly appreciate. It has a wireless Bluetooth connection and sound htat can be customized via the app or analogue controls on the top panel. We love how it offers multi-host functionality so you can easily connect and switch between two Bluetooth devices. Get it now for 34% off.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $379.99)
6
JBL GO2 waterproof speaker (16% off)
Amazon
This portabler Bluetooth speaker is as cute as it is well-made, sturdy and powerful. The battery has a five hours of playtime that is crystal clear. You can also use it as a speakerphone, and if you don’t have Bluetooth capabilities you’re covered with the cable input. It’s available in three different colors today for 16% off.
$33.49 at Amazon (originally $39.95)
7
Amazon
Altec Lansing Jacket H2O waterproof Bluetooth speaker (24% off)
Not only is this speaker from Altec Lansing waterproof, but it’s shockproof and even snow-proof for the most unexpected weather events. Best of all, it floats! It has a strong battery life so you can keep the party going all day and all night long. It’s available in five different colors and you can get it now for 24% off.
$38.24 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
8
Amazon
Sony 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi Bluetooth wireless speakers (50% off)
Drench your home in sound with Sony’s immersive wireless speakers. They’re Wi-Fi enabled with Chromecast built in and Spotify connect so you can have access to your favorite music streaming services on demand. It’s also Alexa and Google assistant compatible so you can control the speaker with your voice. It’s available in two didfferent colors and you can get it right now for 50% off.
$198 at Amazon (originally $399.99)
shoppingAmazonhomeprime dayprime day 2022

