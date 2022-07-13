There’s nothing that improves the your music-listening experience like an external speaker — and luckily, there are a host of top-rated boom-worthy boxes on sale in the waning hours of Amazon Prime Day.
Let’s face it: Head-banging to “I Love It” by Icona Pop on an audio-optimized Bluetooth speaker is much better than playing it from an iPhone sitting inside a metal bowl, and nothing ruins a viewing of “Mad Max: Fury Road” than having to listen to it through the tinny output embedded in your TV.
Upgrade your sonic experience with one of these highly-rated soundbars, analog hi-fi speakers, or portable Bluetooth models. Your ears will thank you.
