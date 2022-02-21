Shopping

Top-Rated Sports Bras For Big Boobs

These are the most comfortable, supportive and secure workout bras for large breasts.

Feel secure while you exercise with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Glamorise-Womens-Performance-Camisole-1067/dp/B07792MRF2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620ea241e4b05706db746805,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="no-bounce cami-style bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620ea241e4b05706db746805" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Glamorise-Womens-Performance-Camisole-1067/dp/B07792MRF2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620ea241e4b05706db746805,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">no-bounce cami-style bra</a>, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yvette-Racerback-Workout-Fitness-Closure/dp/B08PCVQFD5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620ea241e4b05706db746805,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="zip-front closure racerback" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620ea241e4b05706db746805" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Yvette-Racerback-Workout-Fitness-Closure/dp/B08PCVQFD5?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620ea241e4b05706db746805,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">zip-front closure racerback</a> and this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wacoal-Womens-Underwire-Sport-Bra/dp/B001ULCBG4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620ea241e4b05706db746805,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="large cup underwire sports bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620ea241e4b05706db746805" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wacoal-Womens-Underwire-Sport-Bra/dp/B001ULCBG4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620ea241e4b05706db746805,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">large cup underwire sports bra</a>.
No one should feel like their chest size hinders existing in the world comfortably, let alone in a gym or workout class. And if you have a larger bust and cup size, there are a whole new set of factors to consider when it comes to sports bras.

You want to reduce excess “spillage,” mitigate shoulder and neck pain, put an end to that distracting bounce and feel secure without restricting any movement. Although these seem like simple asks, it can be difficult to find options that accommodate larger chests and related sports bra needs.

Whether you’re going on a jog, practicing yoga or simply running some errands, these high- and medium-impact, larger-capacity bras can help you feel supported and comfortable no matter what your bust size is. Keep reading to see some of the highest-rated options out there, plus what some people with larger chests had to say about them.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

A high-support zip-front bra with adjustable comfort straps
The Syrokan high-impact sports bra offers full coverage and has a secure, adjustable elastic under-band with a hook and eye closure. The straps are also adjustable and can be worn crossed or vertical to accommodate a wide variety of cup sizes.

Promising review: “This bra actually covers and supports my large bust! I have literally tried everything. I want to love the Shefit but even though they claim to fit large breasts, I still feel like I am falling out. This one is actually bra sized, so I get way better coverage and support for my 32G frame.” — Nola Mae
Get it from Amazon for $30.
A fully encompassing sports bra with cushioned straps
This underwire sports bra from Panache is designed to help lift and shape breasts while offering support from all sides. The adjustable back can convert to a racerback style and reduces uncomfortable bouncing during exercise, without a restrictive feeling. It's available in 37 different pattern and color variations.

Promising review: “This thing is amazing. No uni-boob, no squished flat boobs, no boobs falling under the band, no industrial undergarment look. It's snug around the rib cage, and I was briefly concerned it would be uncomfortable, but I wore it for four hours and it was a total dream. Super comfy and everything stayed in place. The straps do not cut in or dig and it's easy to get in and out of.” — GreatNorthGirl
Get it from Amazon for $29.38+.
A cooling high-impact sports bra
Yvette's crisscross sports bra offers high-impact support and is made with specially designed cooling fabric, plus it has a breathable mesh panel to reduce cleavage perspiration. It also has sewn-in deep-capacity molded cups for more protection.

Promising review: “I bought one about a month ago and loved it so much, I bought a second! Fit is perfect, follow the size chart and you will be fine as long as you know your true size.I am a 36DD (bought a large) and this holds me in place through my workouts. No more painful bouncing; not smothering either. It holds everything comfortably and moves with you without chafing, rubbing, bunching or slips. The straps stay put no matter what I'm doing. I do weights, planks, jogging, etc. This is amazing!! Best workout bra ever!... It's got great coverage and fits perfectly without revealing everything. Comfortable under shirts as well. I can’t wait to get a third!” — Momof3boys
Get it from Amazon for $28.04+.
A wide-strap sports bra with a zip-front closure
Made from sweat-wicking material, this zip-closure racerback bra by Yvette offers high impact support and full surrounding coverage beneath the arms and around the back. The wide straps are padded to keep them from digging into shoulders or leaving painful indents.

Promising review: “I am a first-time nursing mother. This bra is a lifesaver. Whenever I get the time to exercise, which is not often, I find it tough as I might have milk in my breasts and running/weights with that uncomfortable feeling is so difficult. This bra helps with it. It supports and helps me in exercising. The zipper is much easier than buttoning it at the back. I went from I don't want to exercise to I exclusively [want to] because of this bra.” — Harini Balasubramanian
Get it from Amazon for $32.98+.
A breathable, non-spillage sports bra
This lightweight full-coverage sports bra by Wingslove is available up to size 45G and uses a formfitting and flattening design to provide a seamless shape when worn. It also has adjustable cushioned straps that help to disperse pressure on the shoulders without digging into skin.

Promising review: “This is by far the first bra to do what it says. I have a hard time working out comfortably or doing things like jogging or playing basketball without worrying of 'falling out' or feeling like my boobs are going to rip off my chest. I'm a 38 DDD and it is very discouraging to have to use three or four bras in order to be active, [which] causes a lot of pain and discomfort to your shoulders and back. With this bra, I can perform extensive cardio, jog, and even wear at work 8+ hours without adjusting or worrying. I absolutely love this bra!!!” — Jamie P
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+.
A buttery smooth medium-support yoga bra
For lower intensity support, this silky soft crisscross sports bra from Lululemon is low friction on the skin and goes up to E cup size.

Promising review: “I've had a hard time finding a bra to fit my (40 DD) chest comfortably. I'm so happy I gave this a go! I love this bra, it's supportive enough but doesn't feel like it's crushing my upper body, the buttery soft fabric! I find some bras are cut weirdly around the underarm and aren't comfortable, but this bra is designed in a way where that is not an issue! It's perfect for all the hiking, yoga, and skating I do! Thank you Lululemon!” — Vee
Get it from Lululemon for $52+.
A cleavage-happy bra with molded foam padding
Made from 100% cotton, this medium support sports bra by Champion features a plunging neck design and non-restrictive support. Plus, integrated molded cups and breathable side panels help to smooth and shape.

Promising review: “I very rarely give a 5 star review, but finally, a sports bra with sewn in pads! As someone with pretty prominent nipples, it's important to have a little padding, especially for those colder day workouts. I've struggled with bra after bra where the pads are not sewn in and dreaded pulling the bra out of the laundry just to spend 20 minutes putting the pads back into place. But with this bra, I struggle no more! I bought 5 and threw out all my other sports bras. And yes, as an added bonus, this bra makes your breasts look wonderful.” — Laura S
Get it from Amazon for $17.59+.
A seamless racerback with a whopping 35,000 five-star ratings
This classic racerback sports bra offers moderate to high-impact support and has removable molded cups for shaping. The moisture-wicking "climacool" fabric also helps manage body temperature and maximize comfort.

Promising review: “Love this sports bra! For reference, I am 5'4" and 210 pounds. I ordered the XXL and it fit great! I have a hard time finding sports bras that are supportive, and this bra was a pleasant surprise! Because of the price, I didn't expect it to be very high quality. However, it fits, lifts my breasts and provides just the right amount of coverage/protection. My breasts are heavy, so they tend to sag in bras that don't have underwire. But in this bra, they don't sag at all! I will be buying more colors.” — Natalie O.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+.
A large-cup underwire sports bra that gets rid of the “uniboob”
Ideal for separating and supporting larger breasts, this wire-framed sports bra provides high-impact protection and comes in both G and H cup sizes.

Promising review: “This sports bra is outstanding. I am a 32H, which is an exceptionally difficult size to fit for a sports bra. I am finally able to engage in high-impact workouts. The total full coverage, stay put straps, exoskeleton underwire, and sturdy construction all serve to prevent bounce. I have run a 5k, do bouncy spin cycling, and high impact plyometric workouts and am totally satisfied with this bras performance. Which is why I now own 10.” — Sarah T.
Get it from Amazon for $40.80+.
An underwire-free, no-bounce cami bra
The camisole design of this high-performance sports bra is ideal for upper bust containment and bounce reduction during exercise. The hook and eye closure is wire-free for comfortable and customizable support.

Promising review: “Amazing and comfortable fit! I hate doing any type of running or jumping exercises since I feel uncomfortable having my boobs jumping up and down lol. This bra is the absolute best for me, I can run and do jumping jacks without feeling uncomfortable! Great bra, very soft fabric on the breast area and is comfortable for the back and the shoulders! I am very pleased with this bra. I purchased a 38D and I am 5’5” tall and 183lbs. Fits great, however, 36D would be good too. Definitely purchasing more!” — Juliana Soto
Get it from Amazon for $27.80+.
An underwire sports bra that's great for running
You can wear the straps of this high-impact underwire bra horizontally or in a racerback style for even more support. A specially designed seamless wire frame stabilizes the chest to minimize bouncing, and the cups are lined but not padded for a fit that isn't bulky.

Promising review: “I've been running for 30 years and have always had a hard time finding a good running bra. I'm a 36D. This bra does fit snugly but that's what provides the needed support. I'm 5'4" and the wires don't cut into my underarms. This is the second one I've bought.” — Rhonda Hyde
Get it from Amazon for $65.60+.
A crisscross everyday sports bra with removable padding
This medium-support yoga bra provides good chest coverage without restricting movement or breath. The moisture-wicking fabric has a four-way stretch and is ultra soft for comfortable long-term wear. It also features removable padding.

Promising review: “I loved this sports bra so much I had to get another one. The straps are thick therefore very good for those of us with a big chest. It provides the perfect support and keeps things in place. I don’t get extra skin overflowing from my back as the material is stretchy enough and the straps accentuate my back. I have used the sports bra for running and high intensity workouts. I haven’t had any issues and they are comfortable.” — Yessenia
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
A full-coverage sports bra with adjustable comfort straps
Instead of wire, this high-impact sports bra by Syrokan uses a slightly cushioned under-band for comfortable support and wide solid straps that lift and mitigate shoulder and back pressure. The two-layer limited stretch cups also help reduce bounce.

Promising review: “The best sports bra I’ve ever worn. I'm 38DD and I work out five days a week, Crossfit mainly. Lots of jumping around and I also run. I have always worn two sports bras and still needed more support, even with $100 Lululemon bras. I’ve gone through all the major sports brands. Nothing has ever come close to this bra. Today I ran two miles with this bra. No second bra. No pain. No embarrassing bounce. No tugging the straps up over my shoulder and pulling the back down in hopes of securing a tighter fit. No pain later in the day. This is a miracle for busty runners.” — Sherese H.
Get it from Amazon for $26.
A double strap racerback with padding and shock control
This full-coverage, high-impact racerback is padded and slightly compressive for a secure, held-in feel. The double strap design helps to take pressure off shoulders and back, while a hook and eye closure at the base of the bra provides a customized under-band fit.

Promising review: “I'm a busty gal, there's no way around it. So ordering a bra online without a fitting room was risky, but I'm SO GLAD I took that risk!!! I normally have back and shoulder problems because of my bust and this literally changed all of that! I can even breathe better! My husband said my posture even seems better! My shoulders have stopped aching and my back pain is easing up and I've only had it on for an hour! THANK YOU!!!! I'LL ORDER ANOTHER!!!!” — Meaghan Jayne Trivette
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
