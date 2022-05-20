Shopping

The Best Sports Bras Without Removable Padding, According To Reviews

These supportive sports bras offer great coverage, without pesky removable pad inserts that come out in the wash.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Never hunt for a lost padding insert ever again with this <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=nopaddingsportsbras-TessaFlores-052022-6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.victoriassecret.com%2Fus%2Fvs%2Fbras-catalog%2Fvictoria-s-secret-love-cloud-sport-bra-5000008017%3FgenericId%3D11199341%26choice%3D5IYS%26size1%3DSmall-DD%26cm_mmc%3DPLA-_-GOOGLE-_-VSD_VS_Bras_SSC-_-Ad%2Bgroup%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwj42UBhAAEiwACIhADuOP9vQDW0iP8fTqdXCC7y5hFJbmmOAa_el1Ia1OgpyLYSu41SfVphoCm1gQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="four-way-stretch bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=nopaddingsportsbras-TessaFlores-052022-6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.victoriassecret.com%2Fus%2Fvs%2Fbras-catalog%2Fvictoria-s-secret-love-cloud-sport-bra-5000008017%3FgenericId%3D11199341%26choice%3D5IYS%26size1%3DSmall-DD%26cm_mmc%3DPLA-_-GOOGLE-_-VSD_VS_Bras_SSC-_-Ad%2Bgroup%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwj42UBhAAEiwACIhADuOP9vQDW0iP8fTqdXCC7y5hFJbmmOAa_el1Ia1OgpyLYSu41SfVphoCm1gQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">four-way-stretch bra</a> with hidden cups, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Champion-Womens-Curvy-Sports-Bra/dp/B09RYWQGB4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="deep-V sports bra" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Champion-Womens-Curvy-Sports-Bra/dp/B09RYWQGB4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">deep-V sports bra</a> with molded foam cups and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Yvette-Women-Impact-Sports-Running/dp/B08PCWDM17?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cooling sports bra " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Yvette-Women-Impact-Sports-Running/dp/B08PCWDM17?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6283deb9e4b0c2dce655b86b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">cooling sports bra </a>with integrated support.
Victoria's Secret, Amazon
Never hunt for a lost padding insert ever again with this four-way-stretch bra with hidden cups, this deep-V sports bra with molded foam cups and a cooling sports bra with integrated support.

Whether you’re lounging at home, running errands or partaking in a rigorous workout routine, the last thing you need is a shock of white removable padding migrating out of the side of your sports bra. While removable padding in sports bras can add a nice customizable element for some people, it can also be a source of annoyance for others.

If you’re done with hunting for a lost pad inserts or feeling that awkward bunching along the front of your bra, the list of sports bras below are made without removable padding, but also don’t compromise on support, security and adequate coverage.

Find high-impact racerbacks with integrated cups, cleavage-boosting yoga bras, multi-wear options that use comfortable compression and everyday tank-style tops with built-in support. Plus, read what other people had to say about them.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Victoria's Secret
A four-way-stretch pull-over bra with hidden support cups
The Love Cloud bra from Victoria’s Secret uses 360-degree four-way stretch to allow for a full range of motion, and features hidden molded padding that works to support, shape and separate breasts. It’s made from moisture-wicking fabric that is machine-washable, and the straps are fully adjustable.

Promising review: “Really like this one. It's not uncomfortable like a racer back, it doesn't have stupid removable cups (hate those with a passion), no underwire, and it's slightly lined. Please don't discontinue this one, as you tend to do with my favorite items” – Sydney
$39.95 at Victoria's Secret
2
Amazon
A cleavage-boosting sports bra with built-in molded foam cups
Made from 100% cotton, this medium-support sports bra by Champion features a plunging neck design and non-restrictive support. Plus, integrated molded cups and breathable side panels help to smooth and shape.

Promising review: “I very rarely give a 5-star review, but finally, a sports bra with sewn in pads! As someone with pretty prominent nipples, it's important to have a little padding, especially for those colder day workouts. I've struggled with bra after bra where the pads are not sewn in and dreaded pulling the bra out of the laundry just to spend 20 minutes putting the pads back into place. But with this bra, I struggle no more! I bought 5 and threw out all my other sports bras. And yes, as an added bonus, this bra makes your breasts look wonderful.” — Laura S
$14.89+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A smoothing cross-backed bra with encapsulated built-in cups
This wireless bra uses a snug compression fit and integrated, fixed cups to provide stability and reduce any uncomfortable shifting during exercise. The seam-free design helps this bra look smooth underneath clothing and the widened racerback straps help keep breasts lifted. It’s available in eight different colors and accommodates a wide range of sizes.

Promising review: “I have a connective tissue disease that causes muscle weakness and stretchy skin. I need the around the clock support of a bra, but who wants to sleep in underwire? These are so much more comfortable. They are super stretchy and form fitting, but with the added support of molded cups. I really like the molded cups. Since they are non-removable, you don't have to worry about them moving out of place.” – Darling Nikki
$28.88 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A cooling high-impact sports bra with sewn-in molded cups
Yvette's crisscross sports bra offers high-impact support and is made with specially designed cooling fabric, plus it has a breathable mesh panel to reduce cleavage perspiration. It also has sewn-in deep-capacity molded cups for more protection.

Promising review: “These bras are a huge winner. All of my loves: 1. The pads are SEWN IN. No more searching for my disheveled left boob pad in my dryer. 2. The different layers of material, including mesh, leave me feeling dry after each workout, and mama like that. 3. The super thick under band makes me feel simultaneously supported, and embraced like a soft but snug hug. Not to mention there are clasps so I no longer have to struggle out of it like a high school prom dress. 4. The back criss cross straps also add to the overall support, and a bonus cuteness factor that my sassy self immensely enjoys.” – Sydnie
$32.99+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
A three-pack of basic bras with an extra layer of fabric
Made for light-impact exercise or everyday wear, these basic lounge bras are made with soft cotton and have an extra layer of fabric in the cup area for more coverage instead of any bulky padding. These affordable bras use a combination of compression and a comfort elastic band to provide support and have over 58,300 five-star-ratings on Amazon.

Promising review: “These are awesome! So comfy and with the second layer of fabric in the front to provide a little modesty. I usually wear a 44 but that was pretty snug even pre-washing. Not breathlessly so, and the compression sort of allows you to adjust the girls into a semblance of lift. If you're in a certain age bracket, you know what I mean. So I ordered more in 48 and post washing they are fantastic-- as comfortable as a bra can be that keeps the bounce and jiggle to a decent minimum and still give you enough compression to get the girls in about the right location and keep them there.” – P. Caldwell
$7.55+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pushup yoga-style bra with non-removable extra padding
Using the addition of sewn-in volume-padded cups, this yoga bra offers light to medium support and creates cleavage. The wide racerback straps are made with a breathable fabric that allows for a full range of motion and it is available in 11 different colors.

Promising review: “I loved this bra. The pads are permanent so they don't slide around or bunch up. I am normally a size 4, 34B, and the small fit perfectly. I have washed it twice already (air dry) and the pads didn't wrinkle or bunch like so many bras do. Highly recommend it.” – Brooklyn
$19.95 at Amazon
7
Amazon
An underwire sports bra that accommodates large cup sizes
Ideal for separating and supporting larger breasts, this wire-framed sports bra provides high-impact protection and comes in sizes up to G and H. It's made from moisture-wicking fabric and also uses a hidden inner sling within the cups, rather than removable padding, to help provide an extra layer of support while also preventing the "uniboob" appearance that some sports bras can create.

Promising review: Promising review: “This sports bra is outstanding. I am a 32H, which is an exceptionally difficult size to fit for a sports bra. I am finally able to engage in high-impact workouts. The total full coverage, stay put straps, exoskeleton underwire, and sturdy construction all serve to prevent bounce. I have run a 5k, do bouncy spin cycling, and high impact plyometric workouts and am totally satisfied with this bras performance. Which is why I now own 10.” — Sarah T.
$46.95+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A supportive racerback with lightly padded integrated cups
This high-impact sports bra has wide adjustable straps for customized support, is wire-free and has seamless molded cups that are lightly reinforced with non-removable padding. It’s made from moisture-wicking fabric that is perforated to increase breathability and a hook-and-eye back closure for easy on-and-off.

Promising review: “I love that I won't have to deal with pads that twist and turn in the wash and have to be realigned every time through a tiny hole. The bra is comfortable and fits as expected. I know there's a reason for removable pads, but I've had it with sports bra padding hell after every wash. I will definitely order again. A padded sports bra, without removable pads, is hard to find.” – Tracie
$19.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
A no-bounce wireless camisole bra great for larger breasts
Made with a breathable moisture-wicking mesh fabric, this full-coverage camisole-style bra uses reinforced no-stretch fabric in the insert-free cup area to help provide containment and no-bounce support. It has a hook-and-eye back closure for easy on and off and is available in nine different color variations.

Promising review: “My search for a sports bra is finally over!! No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra - it's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute! I especially like the panel that prevents too much cleavage, which has always been a problem for me. Now I can go to the gym without feeling self conscious. I'll definitely be purchasing more.” – Samantha
$33 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A mid-impact sports bra that can be worn multiple ways
This T-shirt-style bra is wireless and features convertible adjustable straps that can be worn racerback or vertically. The built-in padding is lightweight and creates a contoured molded shape beneath clothing.

Promising review: "I was looking for a bra with support that didn’t look like a sports bra and could be worn under T-shirts. This was perfect and comfortable. I also like that the lining/padding was thin but also sewn in so it is easy to wash." -- Karen Harville
$32.30 at Amazon
A one-shoulder cutout number absolutely no one will believe you bought from Amazon

26 Swimsuits You Can Get From Amazon That People Actually Swear By

Popular in the Community

shoppingAmazonexercisebrassports bras

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

A Paradox: With Anti-Asian Hate Crimes On The Rise, So Is ‘Asianfishing’

Parenting

Stop Saying ‘Breastfeeding Is Free.’ It Absolutely Isn’t.

Work/Life

Everyone Who’s Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift’s Speech

Relationships

How To Politely End A Conversation With A Guest At Your Wedding

Wellness

The One Thing You Should Do If Your At-Home COVID Test Is Positive

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Parenting

What To Do If You Suspect Your Teen Is Getting Radicalized Online

Wellness

A Reminder That Mental Health Disorder Is Not Synonymous With Being Violent

Shopping

The Comfiest High-Waisted Underwear That's Actually Cute

Shopping

Just 13 Car Cleaning Kits To Keep Your Ride Looking Brand-New

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

These 2 Doctor-Backed Items Have Magically Soothed My Aches And Pains

Shopping

The Best Showerheads To Upgrade Your Bathroom To True Luxury

Shopping

A Pregnancy Must-Have That Helps With Stretch Marks And Growing Bellies

Food & Drink

This Son Of 2 Immigrants Turned 20 Acres Of Weeds Into An Award-Winning Winery

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Shopping

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Shopping

12 Practical Gifts That New Graduates Will Actually Use

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New High School Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Crochet Bucket Hats Are One Of This Spring's Biggest Trends

Travel

Why You Should Make This Florida Town Your Next Beach Vacation

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online

Shopping

We Found The Best Insta-Famous Orange Lens Sunglasses

Relationships

Women Are Sharing How Little The Men In Their Lives Know About Reproduction

Relationships

The Rude Wedding Guest Behavior You May Be Guilty Of

Work/Life

7 Unspoken Job Interview Rules That Everyone Needs To Know

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Can't Find Baby Formula During The Shortage? Here's What To Do (And Not Do).

Shopping

These Sandals Look Just Like Birkenstocks, Without The Hefty Price Tag

Shopping

This $15 Makeup Tool Makes Your Skin Look Like Filtered Perfection

Wellness

Uterine Fibroids Are Very Common. Here's How To Tell If You Have Them.

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Relationships

21 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Probably Haven't Seen Before

Shopping

10 Tiny Grills That Are Perfect For Small Spaces And Portable Cookouts

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Shopping

The Best Items To Have If You Leave Your Dog Or Cat Home Alone