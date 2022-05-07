Shopping

The 15 Best Spring Fashion Finds From Target

Linen blazers, teal clutches and other spring-ready finds you'll want to wear this season.

On Assignment For HuffPost

It’s that special time of year when we begin to pack away our parkas in favor of more weather-appropriate outfits: midi dresses, floral tops, sandals, sunnies and more. But if you’re stuck in a rut and don’t know what to wear this spring, not to worry!

We’ve curated our favorite fashion picks from Target to give you a bit of guidance when it comes to what your wardrobe might be craving. From structured linen blazers and teal clutches to denim overalls and mini dresses, here are our favorite spring-ready picks.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A pair of versatile denim overalls
If you're looking for a tried-and-true staple for every season, look no further than these denim overalls. Pair them with a button-down and heels for dinner or with sneakers for more casual affairs. They're available in sizes 14-30.
Get them for $39.99
2
Target
A pair of bow flip flops
Sandal season has arrived and what better way to celebrate than with a pair of "fancy" flip flops? These are designed with a punchy bow and nautical stripes for a fun deviation to the plain black sandals you wore for the entirety of last summer. Available in sizes 5-12 and in five colors.
Get them for $24.99
3
Target
A chic striped linen blazer
You'll find yourself reaching for this striped linen blazer every single day of the week. It's perfectly versatile and pairs well with most anything in your wardrobe, plus the structured shape makes any plain outfit look instantly professional. Available in sizes XS-3X and in two colors.
Get it for $34.99
4
Target
A pair of tortoise shell sunglasses
Sunny weather is great for the spirit, but not so easy on the eyes. These tortoise shell sunnies offer UV protection for minimal squinting and are shatter-resistant, meaning you can toss them in your purse without fear of breaking them.
Get them for $15
5
Target
Tapered light blue joggers
If you're looking to give your athleisure a spring upgrade, these high-rise woven pants are guaranteed to fit the bill. They graze at the ankle and are available in multiple weather-appropriate hues; think light blue, cream, and blush. Available in sizes XS-4X and in nine colors.
Get them for $27.99
6
Target
A black mini dress
While spring is synonymous with light colors and pastels, the power of a little black dress is strong throughout any season. This sleeveless mini is an ideal basic that can be worn for errands, dinners and every activity in-between. Available in sizes 0X-4X and in three colors.
Get it for $25
7
Target
A geometric teal clutch
Available in a stunning teal color, this geometric clutch will become your go-to clutch for both spring and summer. It's large enough to fit your essentials and the double wood handle guarantees that said essentials stay put.
Get it for $25
8
Target
An oversized striped shirt
Consider this oversized button-up the plain white tee of your wardrobe — it's perfect with straight leg jeans, tailored pants, denim shorts, and essentially any other bottom you intend on wearing this spring. Available in sizes XS-4X and in eight colors.
Get it for $24.99
9
Target
A puff sleeve tie-back top
This top is a sophisticated version of your most cherished white tee. With puff sleeves and a subtle bow-tie back, this is the perfect "plain" item that can easily be dressed up with heels, statement jewelry, and a clutch. Available in sizes XS-4X and in four colors.
Get it for $18
10
Target
A pair of high-rise straight jeans
Quality denim can be difficult to find without forking over a ton of cash, but these high-rise straight jeans are loved by reviewers — and they cost less than $30. The fabric has slight stretch for comfort and hit right at the ankle. Available in sizes 00-24 and in three colors.
Get it for $29.99
11
Target
A pair of comfy heeled sandals
These heeled sandals are designed with a 3.25-inch basil heel, which is proof that comfort and style can indeed go hand-in-hand. These slip-ons are perfect for day-long events as they won't begin to ache after a mere few seconds of wear. Available in sizes 6-12 and in six colors.
Get them for $34.99
12
Target
A sleeveless cotton sundress
This sleeveless sundress is made from 100% cotton fabric, which makes it perfect for the balmy days of spring when humidity makes outfit-choosing feel especially difficult. Available in sizes XS-4X and in three colors.
Get it for $29.99
13
Target
A breathable utility jacket
Utility jackets are the ideal layer for both spring (and fall, if we're being honest), and this one from Target is perfection. It's equipped with a drawstring tie to accentuate your waist, flap pockets for easy storage, and a breathable fabric. Available in sizes XS-4X and in two colors.
Get it for $40
14
Target
A quilted caramel-colored handbag
If you're looking for an everyday purse that will go with any spring outfit, check out this quilted handbag (it comes in caramel, beige, coral orange, taupe and black). The silhouette is simple but the chain detailing adds a unique touch.
Get it for $35
15
Target
A sleeveless wide-leg jumpsuit
This sleeveless tank jumpsuit delivers if you're trying to look polished but feel comfortable. A wide-leg silhouette makes this feel as flow-y as your favorite midi dress, the fabric is ultra soft, and you won't have to worry about coordinating a top and bottom. Available in sizes XS-4X and in three colors.
Get it for $30
Opaque high-rise leggings

I Hate The Gym But I Love These 10 Pieces Of Target Athleisure

Popular in the Community

shoppingFashionStyletarget

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Mixologists Spill The Secrets To Making The Perfect Mint Julep

Parenting

Being A Good Mom Doesn’t Mean Being A Martyr

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Austin

Work/Life

Netflix’s ‘Drive To Survive’ Is The Most Fun Dysfunctional Work Drama You’ll Ever See

Wellness

Protesting? Here’s What To Wear, Bring And Do To Protect Yourself.

Parenting

Meet Isa, The New Gerber Baby Contest Winner

Shopping

Here’s An Impactful Way To Support Women’s Shelters Right Now (And Always)

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

What To Do When You Forget Someone's Name

Wellness

'Everyone Has A Family Abortion Story, Whether They Know It Or Not'

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2021

Parenting

The Name 'Brandon' Is Tanking In Popularity

Shopping

This Deodorant I Was Gifted Is So Good, I Keep Buying It For Myself

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

Style & Beauty

Best Ways To Treat And Prevent Fine Lines Around Your Eyes

Shopping

13 Comfortable Jeans That Are Actually Made For Tall Women

Shopping

Save Your Suede Shoes With This Game-Changing Tool

Shopping

24 Wedding Guest Dresses Under $30 That You Can Wear Practically Anywhere

Wellness

Still Wearing A Mask? Here's What To Do If Someone Confronts You About It.

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Wellness

8 Things Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

Food & Drink

Are You Baking With The Wrong Kind Of Butter?

Shopping

Why You Shouldn't Sleep On This Drugstore Skin Care Product

Parenting

Which Type Of Parent Are You? You Likely Fall Into One Of These 4 Styles

Shopping

36 Bathing Suits You 100% Need For Your Next Vacation

Style & Beauty

Skin Care With Caffeine Claims To Reduce Cellulite And Perk Up Your Face, But Does It Work?

Wellness

New Data On Youth Mental Health Is Here ― And It's Not Good

Shopping

How To Recreate This Year's Most Unexpected Met Gala Trend, In Real Life

Shopping

This New Skin Care Brand Offers Highly Effective Ingredients At Wildly Low Prices

Shopping

This Lash Growth Serum Actually Lives Up To The Hype

Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line At Walmart Is A Gold Mine. But Seriously.

Style & Beauty

25 Black Dresses That Are Perfect For All The Weddings You Have To Attend Now

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Critically Acclaimed Crime Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

It's Settled: THIS Is The Best Way To Make A Margarita

Shopping

TikTok's Favorite Belt Bag Is $38 And Worth All The Hype, I Promise

Shopping

My Secret To A Long-Lasting Manicure Is This Brand You Can Buy At Target

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Lewisburg, West Virginia

Shopping

29 Skincare Products That Prove They Don't Need To Be Pricey To Work Well

Shopping

36 Products Parents Of 4-Year-Olds Swear By