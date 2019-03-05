HuffPost Finds

20 Of The Best Spring Jackets For 2019

Survive weather limbo with these lightweight jackets, trench coats and denim jackets.

Stash your ski jackets, put away your parkas and and fold away your faux fur. Spring is around the corner, and that means we’re living in weather limbo. It’s a Goldilocks-level situation: You’re too hot or too cold, but never just right.

For those moments when your favorite Amazon coat is too much but your Levi’s trucker jacket just won’t cut it, you need transitional outerwear that’ll take you from chilly mornings to rainy afternoons to breezy nights.

Take a look below at 20 of our favorite jackets for spring 2019 that’ll get you through weather limbo:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Everlane Mac Coat
Everlane
Sizes: 00 to 16Available at Everlane.
2
Junarose Tie-Waist Trench Jacket
Asos
Sizes: 12 to 26Available at Asos.
3
Asos Design Utility Washed Cotton Jacket
Asos
Sizes: 0 to 14Available at Asos .
4
Badgley Mischka Faux Leather-Trim Long Trench Coat
Nordstrom
Sizes: XXS to XXLAvailable at Nordstrom.
5
Asos Design Crepe Coat
Asos
Sizes: 0 to 14Available at Asos.
6
Capulet Cleo Button-Front Chore Coat
Urban Outfitters
Sizes: XS to LAvailable at Urban Outfitters.
7
Everlane Chore Jacket
Everlane
Sizes: XXS to XLAvailable at Everlane.
8
Everlane Drape Trench Coat
Everlane
Sizes: XS to XLAvailable at Everlane.
9
Asos Design Frill Jacket
Asos
Sizes: 0 to 14
10
Asos Design Curve Cord Boyfriend Coat
Asos
Sizes: 12 to 26Available at Asos.
11
Asos Design Button-Through Jacket With Cord Detail
Asos
Sizes: 0 to 14Available at Asos.
12
Something Navy Easy Oversize Trench
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XLAvailable at Nordstrom.
13
Asos Design Curve Denim Girlfriend Jacket
Asos
Sizes: 14 to 24Available at Asos.
14
Halogen Drape-Front Lightweight Jacket
Nordstrom
Sizes: XXS to XXLAvailable at Nordstrom.
15
Badgley Mischka Water-Repellent Anorak With Stowaway Hood
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XLAvailable at Nordstrom.
16
J.Crew Dion Trench
Nordstrom
Sizes: 0 to 24Available at Nordstrom.
17
Everlane Shrunken Denim Jacket
Everlane
Sizes: XXS to XLAvailable at Everlane.
18
Topshop Brushed Long Coat
Nordstrom
Sizes: 0 to 14Available at Nordstrom.
19
London Fog Removable Hood Rain Coat
Nordstrom
Sizes: XS to XLAvailable at Nordstrom.
20
Rains Waterproof Jacket
Asos
Sizes: XS to XLAvailable at Asos.
