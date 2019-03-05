Stash your ski jackets, put away your parkas and and fold away your faux fur. Spring is around the corner, and that means we’re living in weather limbo. It’s a Goldilocks-level situation: You’re too hot or too cold, but never just right.
For those moments when your favorite Amazon coat is too much but your Levi’s trucker jacket just won’t cut it, you need transitional outerwear that’ll take you from chilly mornings to rainy afternoons to breezy nights.
Take a look below at 20 of our favorite jackets for spring 2019 that’ll get you through weather limbo:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
Everlane Mac Coat
Everlane
2
Junarose Tie-Waist Trench Jacket
Asos
3
Asos Design Utility Washed Cotton Jacket
Asos
4
Badgley Mischka Faux Leather-Trim Long Trench Coat
Nordstrom
5
Asos Design Crepe Coat
Asos
6
Capulet Cleo Button-Front Chore Coat
Urban Outfitters
7
Everlane Chore Jacket
Everlane
8
Everlane Drape Trench Coat
Everlane
9
Asos Design Frill Jacket
Asos
10
Asos Design Curve Cord Boyfriend Coat
Asos
11
Asos Design Button-Through Jacket With Cord Detail
Asos
12
Something Navy Easy Oversize Trench
Nordstrom
13
Asos Design Curve Denim Girlfriend Jacket
Asos
14
Halogen Drape-Front Lightweight Jacket
Nordstrom
15
Badgley Mischka Water-Repellent Anorak With Stowaway Hood
Nordstrom
16
J.Crew Dion Trench
Nordstrom
17
Everlane Shrunken Denim Jacket
Everlane
18
Topshop Brushed Long Coat
Nordstrom
19
London Fog Removable Hood Rain Coat
Nordstrom
20
Rains Waterproof Jacket
Asos