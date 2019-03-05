Photo by Amanda Vick on Unsplash

Stash your ski jackets, put away your parkas and and fold away your faux fur. Spring is around the corner, and that means we’re living in weather limbo. It’s a Goldilocks-level situation: You’re too hot or too cold, but never just right.

For those moments when your favorite Amazon coat is too much but your Levi’s trucker jacket just won’t cut it, you need transitional outerwear that’ll take you from chilly mornings to rainy afternoons to breezy nights.

Take a look below at 20 of our favorite jackets for spring 2019 that’ll get you through weather limbo: