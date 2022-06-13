Shopping

28 Stain Removers Any Accident-Prone Adult May Want To Own

Vacuum cleaners, mops and other genius cleaning products to help with all your inevitable spills and mishaps.
Kit Stone
Don't panic the next time you make a mess thanks to this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Angry-Mama-Microwave-Cleaner-Temperature/dp/B07MBM3MKC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="steam-cleaner " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Angry-Mama-Microwave-Cleaner-Temperature/dp/B07MBM3MKC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">steam-cleaner </a>made just for eliminating food grime from your microwave, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Braava-jet-Superior-Robot/dp/B019OH9898?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="robot-powered mop" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iRobot-Braava-jet-Superior-Robot/dp/B019OH9898?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">robot-powered mop</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zote-Laundry-Soap-Bar-Pink/dp/B0045DYL8U?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="laundry bar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zote-Laundry-Soap-Bar-Pink/dp/B0045DYL8U?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62a23a40e4b06594c1c5e9a1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">laundry bar</a> perfect for tackling tough stains and making clothes look like new.
Amazon
Spills happen to the best of us, and for those who are particularly prone to messes, it may seem that stained clothing, dingy carpets and grimy kitchen surfaces will always be in our future. Fortunately, there are a lot of clever products on the market that can make things in your home sparkle like new.

The next time your clumsiness strikes, grab one or more of these mess-busting items from this list below. Find non-toxic spot removers that dissolve everything from blood to red wine, a foaming degreaser that fights stubborn grime in your kitchen and a miracle ink-remover that even gets rid of permanent marker.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A cordless wet dry vacuum that works great for cleaning hardwood floors
Promising review: "My kitchen and the basement have always been the high-traffic area with three kids and a dog roaming around. I am so happy I finally got the Dyad to do all the vacuum and mop in one run to keep my floors clean. Dyad came in with all the parts already pre-installed. It was easy to set up took me less than 10 minutes. My kitchen floor is made from natural stone tiles. The surface easily traps dirt and stains. In the past, I had to sweep the floor first, then mop with cleaners several times. Dyad did a great job picking up debris and dirt from the corners and between tile grouts. It also cleaned and removed the dark spots and stains in one mop. I was very impressed. With the full tank of the solution, I was able to clean the kitchen floor multiple times. The battery lasted for a long time. I charged the vacuum to 100% before using it. When I got a voice alert to empty the dirty water container, the battery was at 75%. I like the self-cleaning function in Dyad. All I had to do was empty the dirty water container again after rinsing the rollers. I can't wait to use Dyad in the basement next. :-)" —RC
$449.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A carpet cleaning solution that is great for lifting stubborn stains from high-traffic areas
This cleaning solution is made by Sunny & Honey — a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets.

Promising review: "Carpet Miracle is the absolute best product I have ever used! I have six kids, three dogs, and two cats. You can't even believe the messes that have happened in my house. But this product is basically magic. One of my kids spilled black acrylic paint on my two-weeks-brand-new carpet last year and carpet miracle got it completely out. There's not even a shadow left. I also use a cap full in stinky loads of laundry. It gets the smell out of anything! And there hasn't been a stain yet that this product hasn't defeated." —Lyndsey
$16.97 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An automatic robot mop that gently scrubs floors without you having to lift a finger
Promising review: "I love my Braava jet; it mops so I don't have to. I've had it for about six months and it makes my floors absolutely sparkle. It's not heavy duty; if you want something that really scrubs your floors, this won't do it. But a regular, gentle mop that keeps a floor clean and dirt/dust free? Absolutely. It picks up perfectly where my Roomba leaves off and grabs what it missed." —Danielle
$179.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A pack of four reusable microfiber pads compatible with your Swiffer WetJet
Promising review: "I wish that I had discovered these long ago! They work better than disposable pads! Not to mention that they are so much better for the environment and super easy to use. Our laminate and tile floors shine. Easy to throw in the wash and air dry. GREAT product!!" —G. P. Johnson
$24.95 at Amazon
5
Marley's Monsters / Etsy
An eco-friendly washable sponge that can be thrown in the dishwasher
Marley's Monsters is a woman-owned business creating eco-friendly essentials from Eugene, Oregon since 2013. This sponge is made from 100% cotton terry cloth on one side and 100% cotton flannel with 100% polyester mesh over it. It's also mildew-resistant, washable, and hypoallergenic.

Promising review: "This was my second purchase of these sponges because we love them so much and wanted more. The first are still in great shape, I just wanted to be able to have more in the rotation so we have some when others are sitting in the laundry pile. I wish I had gotten reusable sponges years ago!" —Kasey
$12+ at Etsy
6
www.amazon.com
A microfiber spin-mop that reviewers say makes mopping quick and easy
Promising review: "Ashamed to say, but I barely ever mop the floors. I purchased this O-Cedar Mop and Bucket based upon the great reviews. I am here to add a 5-star review of my own. This mop and bucket not only cleaned my floors, but it made the entire process easy (and dare I say fun?). I did the entire first floor of my house both tile and wood. Then wanted more fun, so I scooped up the handy handle and carried it upstairs where I continued on to the bedrooms and bathrooms. I don't want to go on and on, but this mop picked up lots of dirt and grime, then popped easily into the washing machine. It came out great. The swirly thing makes all the difference. It wrings out all of the excess water, so it's easy to mop without using too much muscle, which I do not have. And the mop heads are short, rather than long mop heads, which only make for heavier mops. If you're on the fence, go for it, you'll agree." —LauraP320
$53.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A stain and odor remover great for tackling pet-related messes
Promising review: "HOLY (insert every expletive here)!!!! This stuff is amazing!!! Unbelievably good, a true miracle product. I recently moved into a house that I used to rent to college kids. Unfortunately one of them had a dog that apparently thought all carpeting was a place to pee. I had about given up (tried all the nature’s miracle formulas and several others) and was about to suck it up and figure out how to pay to have the entire house re-carpeted. I tried this as a last ditch effort after some research. I tested it on a particularly ugly, dark stain and followed the directions. I left it to for sit 2 hours and then put a bunch of paper towels (quality counts there too) and stepped on it a bunch of times to suck up the fluid. The brand new carpet underneath was nothing short of amazing!!!! It looked fresh, smelled good and was the original color!!!! That was it for me, I bought the gallon size (you do use a considerably amount of product per stain) and went to town. I’m back for another gallon now to finish off the work and I am so shocked by how well this works I was compelled to shout it to the world. This is worth every cent you pay for it, it just works! I’m telling all my friends/family about this stuff because bonus — it works amazingly on kid vomit also! (Something I am unfortunately all too familiar with!) If you’re on the fence about the price tag — take the leap, you will NOT be sorry!" —Metal_will_never_die
$19.97 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A portable Bissell SpotBot that doesn't require you to get on your hands and knees to clean
This portable carpet cleaner will spray, brush, and suction up any stain, no adult supervision needed. It also comes with a hose and tool attachment if you'd prefer a more hands-on cleaning session.

Promising review: "I have two cats (ages 16 and 8), one dog, a 5-year-old kid, and several other dogs on occasion (I pet sit and board dogs). I have needed to rent a carpet cleaner at least twice a year since I can remember. No longer! The SpotBot has revolutionized cleaning in our household. It is ridiculously easy and fast! The best part is that I barely have to touch anything gross anymore. I always pick up the larger chunks first, but I let the SpotBot do the rest and all I have to do is follow-it up with a good dump and rinse. A single spot takes less than five minutes to clean depending on the setting used and your competency (again, super easy to set up and use). I've had good experience on the stairs and the upholstery using the wand as well." —Rainbow Chicken
$186.87 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A box of fan-favorite OxiClean that can be used in laundry or for spot treating household stains
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! It cleans clothes like nothing else. It makes whites as white as chlorine bleach and makes colors pop. This stuff cleans more than clothes too — bath tubs, grout, driveways, teeth (of your mechanical cogs and saw blades). Who could ask for more in a cleaner?" —mycull
$12.98 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
An effective ink remover that even dissolves permanent marker
Promising review: "My son wrote all over his brand-new Lego table with blue Sharpie marker. I tried everything to remove the stain. This product is EASY. Its consistency is like glue. I added one coat, let it soak in for an hour or two, scrubbed with a scrub pad, rinsed, added a second coat, scrubbed, and rinsed. It's all gone. It's magic. I am showing everyone the photos because it's unbelievable how this product worked." —Vicki
$11.98 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A foaming kitchen degreaser that breaks down tough grime buildup
This degreaser is safe for use on tile, ceramic and sealed stone surfaces *and* even safe for food prep areas.

Promising review: "The tops of my cupboards had been cleaned maybe once in 15 years. They were disgusting with grease and dust that I thought I’d never get off. Goo Gone Kitchen Degreaser worked a miracle for me! The cupboard that was directly above the oven took some elbow work, and all others were as simple as spray, and wipe. The tops of my cupboards look new again!" —JC
$6.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A concentrated leather cleaner that can work on old, stained leather.
The directions say to mix this concentrate with water before using.

Promising review: "My 15-year-old leather sectional hadn't been cleaned or conditioned in three to four years because I couldn't find anything that worked well without causing it to look blotchy. The color was also fading, and I thought it was a goner. After some elbow grease, the sectional looks great! It's now back to its original color without being blotchy. More importantly, the suppleness has returned. I can actually say that it looks as good as the day we bought it." —jellybean55
$18.95 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A non-toxic spot remover that works well with colorfast carpets, rugs, upholstery and clothing
This spot remover is good for removing spots and stains from colorfast carpet, rugs, upholstery, and clothing without leaving a sticky residue or needing to rinse or vacuum. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
$11.95 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A steaming microwave cleaner that just needs a couple minutes in the microwave to break down food stains
Promising review: "This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn, and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than one minute just wiping down the microwave!!! I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" —Desiree Barlow
$7.99+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A car cleaner formulated to remove dirt and grime from upholstery, fabric, canvas, leather, and much more
Promising review: "I tried everything to get my car mats clean; they have hexagonal wells that look cool but collect all kinds of crud. Nothing I tried would get all the stuff out. The advertising on this seemed too good to be true, but the reviews seem to support the hype. I'm here to tell you this stuff is magic. My mats look like they are brand-new. I didn't really scrub or brush them at all — I rinsed them down then sprayed this stuff on and then used a brush to just spread the solution evenly into all the wells. Let sit for 15 minutes, then rinsed. A miracle." —anthony
$16.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
An affordable multi-fabric cleaner that works well for lifting stains from soft surfaces
Promising review: “I just got a brand-new mattress and my cat got locked in my room and peed on my mattress in two places, leaving two big yellow SMELLY stains! I was worried about finding a product that would be OK on my pillow top mattress. I was skeptical at first with the product being so cheap but the reviews had me sold! I sprayed it on my mattress liberally and waited five minutes as instructed. It says to blot but with my stains I scrubbed and was amazed when the stain started to disappear. I repeated one time and I honestly can’t locate where the stains used to be! Super impressed! Like others I also really appreciated the nice fragrance! Didn’t smell like chemicals at all!” —Hailey Brown
$4.32 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A pack of 10 Mr. Clean Magic Erasers that can erase difficult stains from most hard surfaces
Promising reviews: "I use it everywhere: walls, baseboards, mirrors, window panes, cupboards, floors, lamps, glass, faucets...everything looks brand new. Just got red hair dye that had been there for over a year off the wall in a minute. Made shower glass look brand-new after five years of hard-water stains. This is the cleaning magic wand you’ve always wanted." —Michela
$11.44 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A pack of 20 stain removal pads that soaks up both fresh and set-in stains
Promising review: “These things are AMAZING. They are magical. If you have a pet who has accidents in the house, these are a MUST-HAVE. After your pet has an accident, all you need to do is open up the packet, place the pad on the accident spot, and then step on the pad to release the magic formula. Leave it there for at least a half an hour or up to 24 hours. Why the discrepancy, you might be asking? Because these pads work on DRIED STAINS! My puppy has been driving me bonkers with accidents in the house, but I don't sweat it anymore thanks to these pads. I will always have a supply of them in my house going forward.” —Lisa Coivu
$24.99 at Amazon
19
Cleaning Studio / Etsy
An all-natural oven scrub featuring an eco-friendly formula made with pumice stone
This oven scrub is made out of 100% plant and mineral-derived ingredients. To clean your oven, apply the scrub over the oven surface including the interior glass, scrub with a metallic or scouring sponge, then use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the surface.

Cleaning Studio is a small business based in Fairfield, Connecticut that specializes in natural cleaning products and microfiber cloths.

Promising review: "This is the first time in my 50+ years that I have actually enjoyed cleaning my oven. And no, I am not joking! This product is effective, easy to work with, smells amazing, AND I only used a tiny amount of product!!! I don't think I could imagine a way to improve this product. Highly, highly recommend it!!! Well worth any wait." —Diane Coury
$19.99+ at Etsy
20
www.amazon.com
A Bissell multi-purpose hand-held portable cleaner for furniture, carpets, hardwood and cars
Promising review: "This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing. But considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" —Davina
$123.59 at Amazon
21
Farmhouse Clean / Etsy
An 8-ounce bottle of all-natural floor deodorizer that will clean without damaging floors
Farmhouse Clean is a small business based in Illinois that sells all-natural cleaning products for the home in aesthetic packaging.

Promising review: "I have never felt so excited to clean. I LOVE the unique beachy scent. I love the design of the bottles. I love the natural ingredients. I loved the super fast shipping. I loved the funny (but serious message) labels on the shipping box. Everything gets a perfect score." —Randi J. Sayles
$7.95 at Etsy
22
www.amazon.com
A grout cleaning kit complete with a scrubber attachment to deeply lift stains
The kit comes with two bottles of Grout-Eez and a scrubber you can attach to a standard mop or broom pole.

Promising review: "This is an excellent product. I have tried several grout cleaners over the past 15 years since the majority of our flooring has been ceramic tile. This product surpassed all of them. In fact, nothing has ever worked this quickly. The three best features included (1) the instructions on both the bottle and with the product were clear and I followed them to a tee, (2) the perfect brush that came with it that fit perfectly into my grout lines and was easy to attach to an existing handle and (3) how easily the soil was removed from the grout. I would recommend using this around one tile first and definitely wait the 10 minutes then wiggle the brush in the grout lines. The soil comes up quickly." —Karen
$39.95 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A steam mop that utilizes concentrated steam to clean floors without needing harsh chemical-based cleaners
It comes with three steam-level controls and a washable double-sided microfiber pad. You can get two extra microfiber pads for $18.75, also on Amazon

Promising review: "OK, I admit it was an impulse buy. Wow, was I shocked when I used it the first time! Three dogs with a doggie door causes paw prints and dirt and it would take me up to three hours to really deep clean my hardwood floors. From setup to cleaning, getting shiny floors took about 45 minutes! It was super easy and fast deep cleaning!!! I really do believe whoever created this is a genius! Brilliant!" —Michelle
$99.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A beloved interior car cleaner that can clean surfaces without leaving streaks or strong odors
Promising review: "This does exactly what I wanted: clean all the interior surfaces of my car while not leaving any residues, streaks, or strong odors. I first used this on my 4-month-old Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that was CAKED in dust (inside!) from a recent off-road adventure. The Total Interior cleaner cleaned all my surfaces — dash, screen, leather seats, etc. without leaving any streaky residues or strong odors, good or bad. After things settled my car looked and smelled new again!" –T. Porter
$10.97 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of internet-famous cleaning paste that can work on just about every surface
Promising review: "Since moving into this apartment I have gradually come to hate this tub because of the water stains I have tried every product on the market including crazy things from the internet like Coca-Cola, vinegar, you name it...this stuff with a couple of swipes/scrubs and a toothbrush for the textured areas completely cleaned my tub in a way that I can only tell you excited me to the core of my being. All I can tell you is buy it and I wish you the best!" —Michelle
$14.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A soap bar and laundry additive that can make your clothes look like new
Promising review: "I use it to clean my makeup brushes and nothing else cleans them with ease like this." —Veronica

"This stuff is AWESOME! Has a pleasant, light citronella scent. Got grease out of a shirt that nothing else got out. I use it on everything. It's legit. Just buy it." —K. Hawley
$5.94 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A bottle of stain remover made specifically for red wine stains
Promising review: "I spilled red wine on my new white shirt and after feeling sad and mopey, I decided to try this! It worked like a charm, the stain came out, and it was a good price. Instead of trying to get your shirt dry cleaned try this first because it will save you time and money!" —Cora S.
$9.98 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A blood stain removing spray that doesn't require much scrubbing
Promising review: “This took hair dye and blood stains out of a white towel. And I only had to spray, let it sit for a few minutes, and then let water run through it; I didn’t even have to rub. Washed as normal and it’s good as new.” —Linda F
$7.95 at Amazon
