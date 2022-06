28 Stain Removers Any Accident-Prone Adult May Want To Own

A stain and odor remover great for tackling pet-related messes

"HOLY (insert every expletive here)!!!! This stuff is amazing!!! Unbelievably good, a true miracle product. I recently moved into a house that I used to rent to college kids. Unfortunately one of them had a dog that apparently thought all carpeting was a place to pee. I had about given up (tried all the nature’s miracle formulas and several others) and was about to suck it up and figure out how to pay to have the entire house re-carpeted. I tried this as a last ditch effort after some research. I tested it on a particularly ugly, dark stain and followed the directions. I left it to for sit 2 hours and then put a bunch of paper towels (quality counts there too) and stepped on it a bunch of times to suck up the fluid.That was it for me, I bought the gallon size (you do use a considerably amount of product per stain) and went to town. I’m back for another gallon now to finish off the work and I am so shocked by how well this works I was compelled to shout it to the world. This is worth every cent you pay for it, it just works! I’m telling all my friends/family about this stuff because(Something I am unfortunately all too familiar with!) If you’re on the fence about the price tag — take the leap, you will NOT be sorry!" — Metal_will_never_die