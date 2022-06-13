28 Stain Removers Any Accident-Prone Adult May Want To Own

Spills happen to the best of us, and for those who are particularly prone to messes, it may seem that stained clothing, dingy carpets and grimy kitchen surfaces will always be in our future. Fortunately, there are a lot of clever products on the market that can make things in your home sparkle like new.
The next time your clumsiness strikes, grab one or more of these mess-busting items from this list below. Find non-toxic spot removers that dissolve everything from blood to red wine, a foaming degreaser that fights stubborn grime in your kitchen and a miracle ink-remover that even gets rid of permanent marker.
1
A cordless wet dry vacuum that works great for cleaning hardwood floors
2
A carpet cleaning solution that is great for lifting stubborn stains from high-traffic areas
3
An automatic robot mop that gently scrubs floors without you having to lift a finger
4
A pack of four reusable microfiber pads compatible with your Swiffer WetJet
5
An eco-friendly washable sponge that can be thrown in the dishwasher
6
A microfiber spin-mop that reviewers say makes mopping quick and easy
7
A stain and odor remover great for tackling pet-related messes
8
A portable Bissell SpotBot that doesn't require you to get on your hands and knees to clean
9
A box of fan-favorite OxiClean that can be used in laundry or for spot treating household stains
10
An effective ink remover that even dissolves permanent marker
11
A foaming kitchen degreaser that breaks down tough grime buildup
12
A concentrated leather cleaner that can work on old, stained leather.
13
A non-toxic spot remover that works well with colorfast carpets, rugs, upholstery and clothing
14
A steaming microwave cleaner that just needs a couple minutes in the microwave to break down food stains
15
A car cleaner formulated to remove dirt and grime from upholstery, fabric, canvas, leather, and much more
16
An affordable multi-fabric cleaner that works well for lifting stains from soft surfaces
17
A pack of 10 Mr. Clean Magic Erasers that can erase difficult stains from most hard surfaces
18
A pack of 20 stain removal pads that soaks up both fresh and set-in stains
19
An all-natural oven scrub featuring an eco-friendly formula made with pumice stone
20
A Bissell multi-purpose hand-held portable cleaner for furniture, carpets, hardwood and cars
21
An 8-ounce bottle of all-natural floor deodorizer that will clean without damaging floors
22
A grout cleaning kit complete with a scrubber attachment to deeply lift stains
23
A steam mop that utilizes concentrated steam to clean floors without needing harsh chemical-based cleaners
24
A beloved interior car cleaner that can clean surfaces without leaving streaks or strong odors
25
A two-pack of internet-famous cleaning paste that can work on just about every surface
26
A soap bar and laundry additive that can make your clothes look like new
27
A bottle of stain remover made specifically for red wine stains
28
A blood stain removing spray that doesn't require much scrubbing