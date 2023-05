Cleaning Products For Anyone Who Is Incapable Of Not Spilling On Themselves

Woolite carpet and upholstery cleaner

I'll admit that I use this Woolite cleaner more for pet accidents than food stains, but have found it works just as well for food and drink spills on rugs and upholstery. I love that it has a scrubber at the top of the can; it's super easy to use and it can eradicate even the nastiest of stains with a bit of elbow grease. It used to annoy me that it comes in packs of four, but each one is so versatile and handy that I find myself to turning to it over and over again for all manner of stains.: "Knocked over ginger ale all over couch and carpet. Grabbed the cleaner and was pleasantly surprised. did great!!!!!!!" — Katie Turner "It. The stains were noticeable, but not dark (not tomato sauce, for example). Before using it for real, I tested it on an already-ruined chair of the same fabric - two tests, one day apart from each other. I rinsed the foam out of the applicator brush after the first test, and there was enough moisture left on the applicator the next day that the second test left a water mark. Don't rinse the applicator --just let the foam dry. The only negative is that the push button on my can is super hard to depress, and I have great hand strength. This could be a problem for some people." — Annie