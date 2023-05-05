ShoppingCleaninglaundryStain removal

Cleaning Products For Anyone Who Is Incapable Of Not Spilling On Themselves

If your shirt is turning into a canvas for your lunch, it's time to try one of these reviewer-vetted stain removers.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Folex-Carpet-Spot-Remover-32/dp/B001B0V5GG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Folex carpet spot remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Folex-Carpet-Spot-Remover-32/dp/B001B0V5GG?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Folex carpet spot remover</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fels-Naptha-Laundry-Soap-Bar/dp/B01N1ZHU12?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Fels-Naptha laundry bar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fels-Naptha-Laundry-Soap-Bar/dp/B01N1ZHU12?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Fels-Naptha laundry bar</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Grandmas-Secret-Spot-Remover-2-Ounce/dp/B00V3T7A6E?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Grandma&#x27;s Secret spot remover." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Grandmas-Secret-Spot-Remover-2-Ounce/dp/B00V3T7A6E?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64512039e4b0dac8fca0d3a9%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Grandma's Secret spot remover.</a>
Amazon
Folex carpet spot remover, Fels-Naptha laundry bar and Grandma's Secret spot remover.

Despite our best efforts, some of us are just spillers. Whether it’s red wine, pasta sauce or splashy soups, if you’re the kind of person that always ends up covered in stains, then we’re here to help make your life a little easier. We may not be able to assist with your hand-eye coordination, but we can lead you to the very best cleaning products and stain removers around.

Below, we’ve curated a list of the very best cleaning and stain-removing products available. They all have glowing reviews and high user ratings and can be used on everything from clothing to rugs, carpets, upholstery and more.

Keep them close at hand any time you’re eating something that you know will likely end up either on your person or surroundings and you won’t have to worry about causing a scene or leaving permanent damage. Pick them up from popular retailers like Amazon and Etsy and get ready to rest easy.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A two-pack of Fels-Naptha laundry bars
The Fels-Naptha bar is made of a blend of animal fats and coconut oil and works as a pre-treatment for stained clothing. You just wet the stained area, then rub the laundry bar into the stain, helping to lift it from the fabric, before tossing the item in the wash like normal. It’s highly effective at tackling yellow armpit marks on well-loved white shirts, oil on cuffs or collars, grease marks from foods, dirt and grass stains and even dried-on blood.

Promising review: "My biggest pet peeve is grease stains on clothes when cooking. I have tried many products...some work, some not so good. So far I have used this soap 4 times on grease stains from cooking and they came out with flying colors every time. I even tried using another product first in the wash and it came out still visible. Then I re washed it after rubbing it with this soap and it was completely gone. This is the best, cheapest, easiest to use stain fighter I have ever used. I’m sticking with Fels Naptha soap from now on.” ― Shopgirl
$8.90 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Woolite carpet and upholstery cleaner
I'll admit that I use this Woolite cleaner more for pet accidents than food stains, but have found it works just as well for food and drink spills on rugs and upholstery. I love that it has a scrubber at the top of the can; it's super easy to use and it can eradicate even the nastiest of stains with a bit of elbow grease. It used to annoy me that it comes in packs of four, but each one is so versatile and handy that I find myself to turning to it over and over again for all manner of stains.

Promising reviews: "Knocked over ginger ale all over couch and carpet. Grabbed the cleaner and was pleasantly surprised. did great!!!!!!!" — Katie Turner

"It cleaned greasy food stains off two fabric dining chairs and an unknown stain off my carpet. The stains were noticeable, but not dark (not tomato sauce, for example). Before using it for real, I tested it on an already-ruined chair of the same fabric - two tests, one day apart from each other. I rinsed the foam out of the applicator brush after the first test, and there was enough moisture left on the applicator the next day that the second test left a water mark. Don't rinse the applicator --just let the foam dry. The only negative is that the push button on my can is super hard to depress, and I have great hand strength. This could be a problem for some people." — Annie
$33.57+ at Amazon
3
Etsy
Shady Creek Farm stain stick
This vegan laundry stain remover gets out everything from food stains and dirt to grease and blood. It basically will erase all of those hard-to-get-out stains without the use of any harsh chemicals. Just wet the stained area of clothing with water, rub the stain stick over it then wash your clothing with the rest of your laundry. You don't need to wash it immediately — if you decide to put your laundry off a little longer it'll still work.

Promising review: "Our kitty cat had an upset tummy and on the first night we had our brand-new white organic quilt, threw up quite a bit on it. I had little faith in it working, but amazingly, my first try with it and IT WORKED 100%!!! I AM A CUSTOMER FOR LIFE! 😍” — michelemassoni
$8 at Etsy
4
Amazon
Wine Away
I remain utterly devoted to my Wine Away. It's the perfect food and drink stain remover, though I've been known to use it on dirt, mud and vomit stains as well. (What can I say, I have an elderly dog.) Sommeliers, bartenders and maître d’s have long sworn by this trusty, never-fail wine-spill solution, which I learned firsthand when I was a hostess in fine dining restaurants right out of college. It’s one of those cleaning products that work on even the most unexpected messes.

Promising review: "Awesome product! I had an unfortunate accident where a guest knocked over a glass of port wine from an end table which splashed on white window shades, white window sills, white baseboards, taupe-colored painted walls and white with dark beige carpeting. I left it that way for a few days in order to research the best way to hopefully clean it up without negative results... I eventually landed on a source in the UK which spoke specifically about Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover... I used it today, after days of doing nothing, mostly because I was afraid to make it worse. Lo and behold! I completely cleaned the window sills, the window shades, the baseboards, the walls and the carpeting! You cannot even tell it happened. No stains or color change to the carpet or the walls or the white painted surfaces. Before you try or use anything, buy this. It cannot be beat! I was afraid I might have to hire a professional to clean the carpet and that I might have to completely repaint walls, but no. I cannot recommend this product more highly! You will not be disappointed, I guarantee it." — Sharon Hamilton
$9.59 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Folex instant carpet spot remover
A bottle of Folex spot remover will make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets and other fabric surfaces. This includes wine stains, pet accidents, lipstick smeared into furniture and more. It truly can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly, and there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved. To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. It is non-toxic and won't irritate the skin.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany
$6.65 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Tide To Go instant stain removing stick three-pack
Having a Tide stick on hand is an absolute must for everyone, regardless of whether they're a known spiller or not. It's a lifesaver when you're on the go and can't change your clothes thanks to the powerful solution that breaks down stains while the microfiber tip lifts and absorbs the mess. It doesn't have bleach, but is good enough to use on things like ketchup, sauces, wine, coffee and more.

Promising review: "Everyone should seriously carry one in their bag and car, so freaking useful. Just last week, I wore a white sweater for a lunch meeting, and of course, stain ensues. Luckily, I had a tide pen in my purse and was squeaky clean in under 60 seconds before my next meeting. Stain, what stain? That's a YEP from me!" — Ms. Hala
$7.74 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Grandma's Secret Spot Remover solution
Grandma's Secret stain remover is a solution with serious stain-removing prowess — like, good enough to clean pen marksfrom a white leather couch. It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains.

Promising review: "I don’t know what’s in this stuff, but it works great on greasy food spots, tomato-based food spots, mustard, wine and the mystery spots that you don’t notice until your clothes come out of the dryer. Even then, most of the set-in spots will go away after using this amazing product. It’s also taken out the remainder of chewed gum (peeled off) from a pair of jeans. It’s better than other pre-treat products. It works very very well." — Jennifer Bechtel
$9.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Shout Advanced stain remover for clothes with scrubber brush
This popular stain remover is made with a thick gel formula and features a built-in scrubby brush so you can work a stain out quickly and easily without harming even the most delicate fabrics. It's powerful and strong and works on everything from food stains and more.

Promising review: "Phew... this saved me 3 T-Shirts from getting ruined. I'm an active parent of a 3 year old, and I run into messy situations. Whether it's ketchup, bit of oil, food while feeding my kiddo, etc. You name it, I get my shirts dirty. I've tried pretty much just about everything else and I thought my activewear was toast.. so much so that I bought new shirts. I am so thankful this came up on a google search for me and I tried it.. IT WORKS! I've previously tried the sprays, powders, baking soda, etc all the crap you think of, nothing worked. Thankfully due to this little brush and some magic & elbow grease, I was able to get it out. I am so thankful and I HIGHLY recommend this to anyone with a toddler or anyone that can't stand still and is active around the home & outside." — Amazon customer
$3.48 at Amazon
9
Amazon
OxiClean stain remover spray
From grass stains to dirt, food and wine detritus, this spray gets the job done on clothing, upholstery and rugs or carpets. It's fast-acting, chlorine-free and color-safe so you don't have to worry about damaging your clothes.

Promising review: "Works very well. This is my favorite stain remover so far. It even gets out set in stains. It took black grease off of my daughters jacket which I thought was ruined. This is the only stain remover I buy now." — Kentucky Phone Repair
$3.24 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Carbona laundry stain scrubber
This multi-tasking stain remover is made with natural bio-enzymes that are safe for both your skin and the environment. It can cut through and remove anything from grease, fat and oil to fruit, blood, ketchup and more. It is specifically formulated for washable fabrics only, like nylon, cotton and wool. Avoid using it on silk, carpets or upholstery.

Promising review: "I have used this on several types of stains (food, grease, dirt, and pen marks). It’s gotten all the ones caught before washing. Those stains not found until after washing….it’s helped to rid of a few. Overall I love this product. It’s easy to use with the gentle rubber scrubber on top to help rub it in." — Melissa K.
$19.89 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A roll of reusable "paper towels"

You Can Get Some Surprisingly Practical Home Cleaning And Organization Items At Etsy

MORE IN LIFE

Home & Living

Feel Discouraged About... Everything? Here’s How Activists Keep Their Spirits Up

Style & Beauty

5 Makeup Mistakes That’ll Age You, According To Makeup Artists Over 60

Travel

10 Underrated State Capitals To Add To Your Travel Bucket List

Relationships

29 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Vacationing As A Married Couple

Home & Living

How The Writers Strike May Affect Your TV Viewing This Week (And Beyond)

Work/Life

This Is What Experts Do When They’re Torn Between Career Opportunities

Food & Drink

Doctors Reveal ‘The 1 Food I Won’t Give Up’

Food & Drink

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

These Artist-Designed Rugs Will Instantly Elevate Your Home And They All Start Below $500

Shopping

The Best Paper Shredders For Protecting Your Personal Information

Shopping

Quick! The TikTok-Famous Stanley Cup Just Restocked In Two New Colors

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Home & Living

This New Political Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Home & Living

A 2019 Horror Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

20 Things Our Editors Actually Spent Money On This Month

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Wellness

Feeling Helpless After Yet Another Mass Shooting? Read This.

Shopping

The Most Stylish Leather Jackets For Men, According To Reviewers

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Shopping

45 Spring Wardrobe Basics You'll Wish You'd Bought Ages Ago

Shopping

6 Products That Can Help Back Pain If You're Sitting At A Desk All Day

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Food & Drink

At The 'Sports Bra' Bar, It's All Women's Sports, All The Time

Shopping

Here Are 20 Things That Martha Stewart Is Shopping On Etsy

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner