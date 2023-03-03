ShoppingPetshomeCleaning

10 Stain Removers That Anyone Who Spills A Lot Should Own

Reviewers are obsessed with these super effective cleaners for spotless results on clothing, carpets and everything in between.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Pink Stuff" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Pink Stuff</a>'s multi-purpose cleaning paste, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Wine-Away-Stain-Remover-12-Ounces/dp/B0000DDYOU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="red wine stain remover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Wine-Away-Stain-Remover-12-Ounces/dp/B0000DDYOU?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">red wine stain remover</a> and the<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Fels-Naptha-Laundry-Stain-Remover/dp/B00J4YW43E?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Fels-Naptha laundry bar" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Fels-Naptha-Laundry-Stain-Remover/dp/B00J4YW43E?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63fe96e3e4b0735bf87ac5ce%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> Fels-Naptha laundry bar</a>.
Amazon
The Pink Stuff's multi-purpose cleaning paste, a red wine stain remover and the Fels-Naptha laundry bar.

There are few experiences more universal than dealing with spills, stains and messes. Whether your pet had an accident on the carpet or your morning coffee ended up splashed across your white T-shirt, having an effective stain remover in your arsenal of cleaning supplies is a must.

“Effective” is the key word here, because not every product out there delivers, especially when it comes to more stubborn stains like blood, grease or red wine. In order to settle the matter once and for all, we turned to the reliable online testimonials from reviewers who swear by the upcoming selection of stain removers for all your mess-related needs.

Find products like an all-natural and multi-purpose stain stick, a pack of “stomp pads” that magically lift messes without any scrubbing or a no-rinse spray that extracts stubborn spots from upholstery.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
An insanely popular multi-purpose cleaning paste
As it turns out, the viral sensation that is The Pink Stuff actually lives up to the hype, according to the overwhelming number of positive ratings and testimonials. This non-toxic and multi-purpose cleaning paste can remove everything from that burnt-on mess on the bottom of your pots and pans to difficult rust stains left on stovetops. It can even work on removing permanent marker from walls. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula works on virtually any surface like glass, porcelain, marble and wood.

Promising Amazon review: "Not only my stove, but I’ve been trying to hard to get my walk in shower doors clean… the way this stuff cleaned the shower doors SO quick… literally mad at myself for keeping this in my wishlist and not just buying sooner.. I’m not even kidding… cleaned my glass stove top and my shower better than actual specific cleaners for each.. wow wow wow." — Leah

"I can't tell you how amazing this product is!! I have white porcelain kitchen sinks. They were both stained pretty badly. I tried bleach, soap, vinegar and scratch pads. I could not get the stains out. So I went online to find something to get them white again. This is what everyone recommend and I can't tell you how easy it was the get my sinks looking brand new. 5 stars!!! This is the best product I've seen for cleaning all around. Even pots and pans that are dingy come out looking new." — Robert A. Rowland
$5.97 at Amazon$5.97 at Walmart
2
Ethique
A natural and multi-purpose stain stick
This multi-purpose stain stick can be used to hand-treat delicates, spot-clean carpets or address stains on the go. It's made with 100% biodegradable and natural ingredients like kaolin clay and sodium bicarbonate that are safe on all fabrics.

Promising Ethique review: "So effective on grease and ink stains! I've been really pleased with how this has performed so far, and I'm looking forward to trying it out on more stains!" — Rachel M.
$6 at Ethique
3
Amazon
An stain extractor for upholstery
Perfect for car interiors, upholstery and carpet, this concentrated spray penetrates and lifts stains, including grease, and emulsifies them to restore fabrics back to their former glory. The brand and reviewers both claim that the stain-extracting powers are also effective on odors.

Promising Amazon review: "The reviews speak for themselves. I bought a used car recently that had a lot of random stains. I was hoping for a miracle because who knows how long those stains were there. Looked like stains from coffee that splattered onto the roof of the car along with other colored stains as well. This took alllllll of the stains out from various fabrics in my car and I even used it to clean the plastic areas as well. It made everything like new and I mean that literally. I then went in my house and used it on my carpet and it did the job there too." — Rose V.
$9.64 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Bissell's "stomp n' go" stain lifting pads
No hands-and-knees scrubbing is required with these stain-lifting pads by Bissell that soak up and dissolve both old and fresh stains with just a stomp of the foot. Each individually wrapped pad has been treated with Oxy to penetrate tough stains and neutralize odors on carpets, area rugs and upholstery.

Promising Amazon reviews: "Technically [these are] for pets but two of these removed an entire bottle of red wine that spilled on our white carpet. Everyone was amazed at how easily and fast they worked. We were very impressed and will buy more. — Kelly

"There aren't enough words to express how much I LOVE THESE!! I've used them on everything from pet messes to spaghetti stains that I thought would never come out of my white carpet. They're so easy to use and they work even better than any of those spray cleaners and scrubbing by hand. The only way these could be better is if they came in double the size that they currently [are]." — Amanda Colalillo
Pack of 20: $27.49 at AmazonPack of 20: $27.49 at Walmart
5
Amazon
An instant spot remover for carpet
This water-based and solvent-free carpet and upholstery cleaner claims to tackle everything from rust to grease, blood, pet messes and ink. Suitable for even colorfast fabrics, the Folex Instant carpet spot remover doesn't require any rinsing or vacuuming post-treatment.

Promising Amazon review: "I have no idea what surfactant is in this spray, but it's amazing. It immediately lifted some years-old hairball stains my dearly departed feline friend left on the carpet. It erased a paint stain on the same carpet. It even significantly lightened the stain from a nail polish spill! There is absolutely no scent, which I appreciate, because seemingly every scent bothers my nose. It didn't even irritate my skin. Love it." — Ashleigh M.
$6.65 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A cost-effective laundry bar
You might have seen this versatile laundry bar making the rounds on TikTok. The fresh linen-scented Fels-Naptha bar by Purex is a pre-wash treatment capable of removing difficult grease and oil stains, blood, grass and stubborn perspiration marks from clothing. You just wet the stain and rub the bar into the affected area before tossing it into the wash. It can also be used to make your own budget-friendly detergent that’s safe for all clothing at a fraction of the cost of traditional liquid detergents.

Promising Amazon review: “I was highly skeptical. I live in Georgia and nothing, I mean nothing, has worked to get Georgia red clay out of clothes until now!! I have no idea how I have never heard of this magic bar before but it works!! Never thought I would be able to clean his baseball pants and get the dirt out yet it worked like a dream! My son spilled salad dressing down the front of his brand new Polo shirt and it was covered in oil stains. I pretreated it with the bar and then washed as usual. VIOLA! No more oil stains!! It’s AMAZING!!!” ― American Girl
$7.45 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A stain-removing laundry powder
OxyClean’s oxygen-based and water-activated powder has 62,562 five-star ratings on Amazon and works with regular detergent to get rid of persistent spots and set-in stains. This three-pound container can last for 65 loads of laundry and also works for spot treatments on carpets and upholstery.

Promising Amazon review: “Holy moly this stuff is amazing!!!!! My child’s infant clothing had breast milk spit up stains all over them from 3 years ago and this product removed all of the stains. The stains were from so long ago and a really bad yellow that I soaked them overnight in this and BOOM, all stains gone in the morning. Threw them in the wash and they are perfect for the next baby. I am just amazed by how well this worked!!!” – SNA
$8.36 at Amazon3.5 pounds: $11.59 at Target
8
Amazon
A remover made just for red wine spills
Effective on both fresh and dried stains, this stain-removing spray works without the use of bleach or phosphates. Although it’s designed specifically for red wine, Wine Away can also be effective on stains such as coffee, blood and ink or even used as a degreaser. Use this citrus-scented spray on carpets, clothing and upholstery.

Promising Amazon review: “Awesome product! I had an unfortunate accident where a guest knocked over a glass of port wine from an end table which splashed on white window shades, white window sills, while baseboards, taupe-colored painted walls and white carpeting. I left it that way for a few days in order to research the best way to hopefully clean it up without negative results. I used it today, after days of doing nothing, mostly because I was afraid to make it worse. Lo and behold! I completely cleaned the window sills, the window shades, the baseboards, the walls and the carpeting! You cannot even tell it happened. No stains or color change to the carpet or the walls or the white painted surfaces. Before you try or use anything, buy this. It cannot be beat! I was afraid I might have to hire a professional to clean the carpet and that I might have to completely repaint walls, but no. I cannot recommend this product more highly! You will not be disappointed, I guarantee it.” – Sharon Hamilton
$9.91 at Amazon
9
Amazon
An enzyme-based stain remover
Although this best-selling cleaner is geared toward pet-related stains and odors, it’s also great at eliminating any old stubborn stains that you had long lost hope of getting rid of. It has an impressive 71,645 five-star ratings on Amazon and uses natural enzymes to target everything from pet urine to wine and food. It’s also chlorine- and hazardous repellent-free, which means it’s safe for colorfast carpets, tile, laminate flooring and for use around the whole family.

Promising Amazon review: “Oh my gosh!! ONE application of this product COMPLETELY removed a pet stain on carpet that had practically been cemented in from all of my other attempts to remove it. TOTALLY GONE! So was the smell! Since I didn't have anything to lose, I used this product across a whole variety of flooring. Carpet, Cement, Vinyl and Wood. Yep, even my expensive wood floors. On the carpet, I used the product as directed. It removed every single stain. ALL OF THEM and it also removed that lingering faint smell of pee. For the cement and vinyl flooring, I sprayed on the product and bye bye odors.” – V
$19.97 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Tide Pens for stain removing on the go
If you've given up wearing white because you always manage to spill on yourself, this handy pack of Tide Pens can be great to have in your car, purse or desk for stain removal on the go. Each pen is preloaded with a powerful solution that breaks down stains, and the microfiber tip helps to lift and absorb them. The solution is bleach-free, making it compatible with colorfast clothing, and no water is required.

Promising Amazon review: “These were lifesavers. I was walking to the bus and decided it was a great decision to drink coffee while walking. Like a scene from an infomercial, I spilled coffee all over my white shirt. Yes, the classic coffee on the white shirt. Luckily I had one of these in my bag (I put one in each of my most-used purses in anticipation of my clumsiness). I went into a store bathroom and quickly scrubbed the Tide To Go on my shirt. All of the coffee blobs went away and once the awkward wet splotches dried up, my shirt was perfectly white again. You've got yourself a big fan, Tide.” – NAD
3-Pack: $7.74 at Amazon3-Pack: $7.99 at Target3-Pack: $7.74 at Walmart
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pet hair-grabbing rubber rake

The Best Tools For Removing Pet Hair, According To Reviews

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Pro Bakers Share The Store-Bought Brownie Mixes They Swear By

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Vermont

Travel

Flying Soon? Here’s How To Get Free Upgrades And Other Perks.

Parenting

What We Can Learn From Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil’s Co-Parenting Drama

Relationships

There’s A Reason People Love Breakup Songs Even When They’re In Happy Relationships

Home & Living

The Rudest Things You Can Do At A Concert

Food & Drink

8 Healthy-ish Ice Cream Brands That Doctors And Nutritionists Swear By

Wellness

The 5 Biggest Myths About Pregnancy And Exercise, According To Experts

Shopping

These Reviewer-Favorite Men’s Chelsea Boots Are On Sale Right Now

Shopping

16 Things That Will Help You Get Through Airport Security Faster

Shopping

The Best Ways To Care For Menopausal Skin, According To Dermatologists

Shopping

The Affordable Faux Fur Blanket That Reviewers Are Buying In Multiples

Shopping

33 Excellent Products That Honestly Each Deserve A Trophy

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A 'No Gifts' Party?

Parenting

Someone Will Always Comment On Your Parenting. Here's How To Respond.

Shopping

This 4.7-Star Dyson Vacuum Is On Sale At Walmart (But Probably Not For Much Longer)

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

28 Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Originals But Just As Good

Shopping

The Facial Toning Device Everyone Loves Is Finally On Sale

Shopping

The Best Earbuds And Headphones For A Better Night’s Sleep

Food & Drink

Bars Need To Be A Safer Place For Everyone. Meet One Of The Women Making It Happen.

Shopping

If There’s A Toddler In Your Kitchen, You Might Need This One Thing

Shopping

9 Highly Rated Makeup Sponges That Cost Way Less Than The Beauty Blender

Relationships

25 Relatable Tweets About Not Being A Pet Person

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Shopping

39 Super Useful Items Reviewers Say 'Never Fail'

Wellness

Should You Replace Your Toothbrush After Being Sick? Here's The Truth.

Style & Beauty

According To This Viral Video, You're Probably Rolling Your Turtlenecks Wrong

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Horror Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

The Perimenopause Symptom We Don't Talk About Nearly Enough

Parenting

The Part Of A Mom's Mental Load That We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Food & Drink

Why Are People Eating Oranges In The Shower On TikTok?

Shopping

These Skin Care Ingredients Are Actually Worth The Money, According To A Cosmetic Chemist

Home & Living

How To Get Rid Of The Ads That Follow You Around Online

Shopping

This Brand Is Modernizing Hair Removal With The Help Of An Old-School Tool

Shopping

These Target Vases Look Like They Cost Hundreds More Than They Actually Do

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week