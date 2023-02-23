ShoppinghomeCleaning

The Best Steam Mops To Keep Your Floors Sparkling Clean

Clean and sanitize your floors with these mops from Bissell, Oapier, Shark and more.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

If you find yourself wondering why your floors always seem to have a layer of stubborn grime even after cleaning them with your trusty mop and bucket, it may be time to invest in a steam mop. Unlike a regular mop or ones that use a cleaning solution, a steam mop works by heating up water inside a built-in tank to clean and sanitize floors all at once.

This cost-effective cleaning appliance may save you money in the long run since it only needs tap water and doesn’t require any additional cleaning chemicals to kill bacteria, thanks to the high temperature steam. And many brands have models that feature a ton of neat features, like Bissell’s PowerEdge Lift-Off mop that’s built with an angled design to reach corners and Shark’s steam and scrub mop that has rotating steam pads to target tough stains.

Below, we listed six highly reviewed steam mops (including those mentioned above) that you can get to achieve spotless floors.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Ideal for everyday messes

Amazon
Shark S3501 steam pocket mop
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Say goodbye to carting around a bucket of dirty mop water. For a quick clean with a mop that’s easy to store, look no further than the Shark steam pocket hard floor cleaner. It heats up water in just 30 seconds and offers 99.9% sanitization against germs and bacteria. The mop comes with two washable microfiber pads that pick up stubborn dirt and debris.

Promising review: "Y'all this takes five minutes to do ALL MY HARDWOOD FLOORS. Just fill with water and go. I have a Swiffer wet jet but the cleaning fluid is slightly sticky and leaves just enough film that footprint and paw print smudges show up immediately, so I was not able to keep my floors looking clean. Since this only uses steam to sanitize, it is getting that filmy layer off my floors one day at a time! I was lamenting the floors to my mom and she said no matter how much she mopped, the dirt wouldn't come out of the textured tile in her kitchen, so my nieces would have dirty feet even if she just mopped. So she switched to the steam mop and now they can play in bare feet and their feet stay clean, which means the mop is getting up all the trapped dirt! Since I have a newborn that's going to learn to crawl soon, I gave this mop a shot, and boy am I glad I did." — Kelsey
$59.99 at Amazon

A reviewer favorite with a detachable brush

Bissell
Bissell PowerFresh deluxe steam mop
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

For detailed floor cleaning, look no further than this Bissell option that comes with a detachable brush to tackle the toughest messes and stains, and sanitizes 99.9% of germs and bacteria. The mop heats up in just 30 seconds and allows you to choose your own steam level for a custom clean. It's safe to use on multiple surfaces, including hardwood, ceramic, tile, marble and linoleum. It comes with one soft pad, one scrubby pad and two Bissell scent discs you can use to release a fresh fragrance as you clean.

Promising review: "It's unbelievable how great and easy this steam mop picks up dirt. A regular mop just wouldn't do the job. The dirty water would just stay trapped in my tile. I am so happy that I bought this mop. It really does feel like a miracle. I thought I was going to have to hire professionals. Now I am able to detail my tile myself." — SK
$102.99 at Bissell

An aesthetically pleasing option that gets the job done

Amazon
OApier S5 steam mop
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Function meets style with this sleek steam mop that weighs just 3.5 pounds without water. It heats up to 212 degrees in just 20 seconds to properly steam floors to get rid of stains and dirt. It comes with one washable and reusable triple-layered microfiber pad and a quick release cord for easy storage. The mop is suitable for use on many floor types, including hardwood, ceramic, marble and linoleum.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about buying a steam mop at first as I’ve only ever used a traditional mop and bucket with cleaner and wasn’t entirely convinced just water/steam would do the job – this steam mop proved me wrong! My floors look beautiful and shiny and from the pad on the bottom, I can tell they are getting cleaned well. This particular steam mop is super light, easy to put together and use, and took far less time than it would have taken me with a traditional mop and bucket. Living in an apartment, I also love how slim and light it is for storage purposes." — Courtney S.
$59.99 at Amazon

A swivel option for hard-to-reach corners

Bissell
Bissell PowerEdge Lift-Off sanitizing steam mop
Amazon rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

This 2-in-1 cleaning gadget eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria, and easily converts into a detachable handheld steam cleaner for higher spots. It also comes with bristle and grout tools for detailed cleaning. When using it on floors, you can maneuver around the corners of your home with a swiftness thanks to the swivel steering and triangular head.

Promising review: "I bought this primarily as a steam cleaner for the floors in our dog-inhabited apartment. However, it is the grout cleaner that amazes me the most. Are my floors clean? Yes. Does the grout make the tile floor look brand new/1000% better? Holy cow, yes. I should have bought this a year ago." — Janet
$59.99 at Bissell

A model for low-visibility spots

Amazon
Shark Steam and Scrub mop
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Equipped with powerful steam pads that provide over 150 rotating scrubs per minute, this mop is built for heavy duty cleaning. It has three steam modes — light, normal and deep — so you can choose the setting that's right for your dirty floors, all while sanitizing 99.9% of bacteria. The mop even has LED lights so you can spot hidden messes.

Promising review: "I seriously love this mop. If you’re considering buying, just do it. The rotating heads make me feel like it’s really deep cleaning. It has 3 settings. I live in a garage apartment on a farm and have 4 dogs, needless to say it’s inevitably messy no matter what… i usually only need to use the middle setting it’s THAT good. I recommend this steam mop to all my friends, Easy to use & Easy to clean. Light weight but feels quality, small enough to store anywhere" — WM
$139.99 at Amazon

A multipurpose model that will also steam your clothes

Amazon
PurSteam steam mop
Amazon rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

For a truly multipurpose steam mop option, grab this gadget that also serves as a carpet cleaner, steam cleaner, handheld garment steamer, glass cleaner and more. How, you ask? It comes with multiple attachments, including a window squeegee, straight nozzle, mop cleaning pads and nylon brushes. It provides up to 25 minutes of steam and heats up in just 30 seconds.

Promising review: "I really like how easy it is to get going. Just fill up the water tank and turn on. It gets up to temperature very fast, just a couple of minutes if not less than that. It seems to clean my laminate floors really well since the included cloth is always really dirty when I check it after a few minutes." — Jon K.
$69.97 at Amazon
