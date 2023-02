Shark S3501 steam pocket mop

4.4 out of 5 starsSay goodbye to carting around a bucket of dirty mop water. For a quick clean with a mop that’s easy to store, look no further than the Shark steam pocket hard floor cleaner. It heats up water in just 30 seconds and offers 99.9% sanitization against germs and bacteria. The mop comes with two washable microfiber pads that pick up stubborn dirt and debris."Y'all this takes five minutes to do ALL MY HARDWOOD FLOORS. Just fill with water and go. I have a Swiffer wet jet but the cleaning fluid is slightly sticky and leaves just enough film that footprint and paw print smudges show up immediately, so I was not able to keep my floors looking clean. Since this only uses steam to sanitize, it is getting that filmy layer off my floors one day at a time! I was lamenting the floors to my mom and she said no matter how much she mopped, the dirt wouldn't come out of the textured tile in her kitchen, so my nieces would have dirty feet even if she just mopped. So she switched to the steam mop and now they can play in bare feet and their feet stay clean, which means the mop is getting up all the trapped dirt! Since I have a newborn that's going to learn to crawl soon, I gave this mop a shot, and boy am I glad I did." — Kelsey