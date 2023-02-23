If you find yourself wondering why your floors always seem to have a layer of stubborn grime even after cleaning them with your trusty mop and bucket, it may be time to invest in a steam mop. Unlike a regular mop or ones that use a cleaning solution, a steam mop works by heating up water inside a built-in tank to clean and sanitize floors all at once.

This cost-effective cleaning appliance may save you money in the long run since it only needs tap water and doesn’t require any additional cleaning chemicals to kill bacteria, thanks to the high temperature steam. And many brands have models that feature a ton of neat features, like Bissell’s PowerEdge Lift-Off mop that’s built with an angled design to reach corners and Shark’s steam and scrub mop that has rotating steam pads to target tough stains.

Below, we listed six highly reviewed steam mops (including those mentioned above) that you can get to achieve spotless floors.

