The Best Portable Stick Sunscreens To Reapply All Day Long

Dermatologist-recommend compact sticks, sprays and powders from brands like Neutrogena, CeraVe, Supergoop and more.

Easily reapply your SPF throughout the day or over makeup with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Eau-Thermale-Protection-Resistant-Non-Greasy/dp/B001NF2A3G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="tinted cream-to-powder compact" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Eau-Thermale-Protection-Resistant-Non-Greasy/dp/B001NF2A3G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">tinted cream-to-powder compact</a>, a <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=compactsunscreens-TessaFlores-063022-62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcerave-sunscreen-stick-spf-50-0-47oz%2F-%2FA-80173091%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012735304%26CPNG%3DPLA_Beauty%252BPersonal%2BCare%252BShopping_Local%257CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty%26adgroup%3DSC_Health%252BBeauty%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030971%26targetid%3Dpla-895745642360%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwquWVBhBrEiwAt1KmwryYV90RCr-T953RUMrdJYfCUvkK3_ijVbjqbt04jhSymxgizf22zxoC_QQQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="100% zinc oxide stick" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=compactsunscreens-TessaFlores-063022-62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fcerave-sunscreen-stick-spf-50-0-47oz%2F-%2FA-80173091%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df%26fndsrc%3Dtgtao%26DFA%3D71700000012735304%26CPNG%3DPLA_Beauty%252BPersonal%2BCare%252BShopping_Local%257CBeauty_Ecomm_Beauty%26adgroup%3DSC_Health%252BBeauty%26LID%3D700000001170770pgs%26LNM%3DPRODUCT_GROUP%26network%3Dg%26device%3Dc%26location%3D9030971%26targetid%3Dpla-895745642360%26ds_rl%3D1246978%26ds_rl%3D1248099%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjwquWVBhBrEiwAt1KmwryYV90RCr-T953RUMrdJYfCUvkK3_ijVbjqbt04jhSymxgizf22zxoC_QQQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">100% zinc oxide stick</a> made with skin-strengthening ceramides and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Colorescience-Sunforgettable-Mineral-Sunscreen-Brush/dp/B00RM4R0K0?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" mattifying brush-on sunscreen" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Colorescience-Sunforgettable-Mineral-Sunscreen-Brush/dp/B00RM4R0K0?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62ba1f9de4b0bddacaeec739%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2"> mattifying brush-on sunscreen</a>.
I will be the first to admit that as dedicated as I am to my daily morning sunscreen application, I’m just as terrible at remembering to reapply it throughout the day. Whether the reason is inconvenience, lack of purse space or an inability to figure out how to reapply it without disturbing my makeup, I am guilty of the cardinal skin care sin of not re-coating my face with SPF every few hours.

Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York City, said that I’m not alone; these are common deterrents for a lot of people who, although they value sun protection, don’t take the time to re-up the SPF when they should.

“Another reason people may not reapply is because they don’t realize they need to, however, in order for a sunscreen to maintain its benefits and efficacy, it needs to be reapplied. This is especially important to remember even if you are using a sunscreen with a higher number SPF,” Garshick said.

The general rule of thumb for sunscreen reapplication is every two hours spent outdoors, even on overcast days, and sooner if you are swimming or sweating, Garshick said. This is because the UV blocking (or absorbing) components of SPF loose their efficacy over time.

Dr. Nancy Parquet, a board-certified dermatologist at the University of Toledo Medical Center and an assistant professor at the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, said that even if you’re not outside, you should still reapply sunscreen due to the fact that some of the most damaging UV rays emitted by the sun even travel through glass.

“We can often think that if we are not outside for a ‘long time,’ then we are safe from sun damage. This is simply not true. One of the most common skin cancers is caused by multiple unprotected exposures to sun,” Parquet said.

The outdated, chalky and non-spreadable sunscreen formulations you might automatically picture in your mind don’t necessarily fall in line with what’s available now, said Dr. Elaine R. Kung, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City and the founder of Future Bright Dermatology. Current sunscreens often come in makeup-friendly powders, glossy finishing sticks and hydrating sprays.

“Modern-day sunscreens [often] contain moisturizers and antioxidants, such as vitamin C and E, which helps prevent oxidative stress from air pollutants besides sun damage,” she added.

Formats like powders and sprays shouldn’t be first in line for sun protection because they aren’t usually applied in a thick enough coat and might make it easier to miss larger areas of the body, but they are effective for reapplication, said Dr. Alexis Young, a board-certified dermatologist with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Young, along with some other trusted skin experts, helped compile the following list of sunscreen formulations that are portable and won’t be inconvenient to use repeatedly throughout the day. Grab yourself an antioxidant-infused powder that also blurs imperfections, an instant-dry sunscreen stick that goes on completely sheer or a clever SPF powder-spray that works just like a dry shampoo.

1
Target
An instant-dry mineral stick with an ultra-sheer finish
Neutrogena’s mineral ultra sheer sunscreen stick for the body and face is a crowd favorite for Young and her family. This instant-dry solid has SPF50, utilizes zinc oxide (a dermatologist favorite for sun protection) and contains vitamin E for added antioxidant benefits. It’s non-greasy, smooth and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
$12.99 at Target$16.99 at Ulta
2
Ulta
A cream-to-powder mineral tinted compact with SPF50
“This sunscreen compact can provide a great option for reapplication and on-the-go. As a mineral sunscreen, it contains titanium dioxide and zinc oxide and provides protection against UVA, UVB and blue light,” Garshick said of this genius tinted cream-to-powder sunscreen that can easily be applied over makeup. The spreadable sheer tint has also been formulated with defensive antioxidants and has a matte finish to help absorb excess oil production throughout the day.
$36 at Ulta$32.40 at Amazon$36 at Dermstore
3
Dermstore
A high SPF mineral solid that got a lot of mentions from derms
Elta MD’s 100% physical sunscreen solid was recommended by a lot of dermatologists including Garshick, who said that it’s “both mess-free and residue-free. It is an all-mineral formulation, making it a great option for those with sensitive skin, and is water-resistant.” The broad-spectrum SPF50+ protects against the different UV rays that age and damage the skin while also containing vitamin C to help fight free radicals that contribute to premature skin aging.
$34 at Dermstore$34 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A weightless antioxidant SPF powder that blurs imperfections
“This weightless powder offers SPF30 broad-spectrum coverage without leaving behind any chalky residue, Garshick said. "It only provides coverage but can help to set makeup and blurs the appearance of pores.” The finish is transparent, which means it works great with all skin tones, and it contains sea kelp, a powerful antioxidant, for added protection.
$16.04+ at Amazon$21.49 at Target
5
Target
A zinc oxide and titanium dioxide stick with hydrators that strengthen the skin’s barrier
Dr. Viktoryia D Kazlouskaya, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor at the University of Pittsburgh, recommended this 100% mineral sunscreen stick by Cerave which, like all of the brand’s products, contains three ceramides that help to restore compromised skin barriers and maintain healthy skin function. Along with a broad-spectrum SPF 50, the formula also has hyaluronic acid to keep skin hydrated and a clear residue-free finish.
$10.99 at Target$9.99 at Bed Bath & BeyondFour pack: $51.99 at Amazon
6
La Roche-Posay
A high-SPF sunscreen lotion spray with added antioxidant protection
Dr. Brendan Camp, a board-certified New York City-based dermatologist with MDCS Dermatology, suggested this hydrating lotion spray by La Roche-Posay that contains a bevy of photo-stable UVA and UVB protectants along with antioxidants. It's also made thermal water that’s rich in selenium. “This sunscreen spray offers SPF 60 sheer protection and is fragrance-free, paraben-free, oil-free and noncomedogenic,” Camp said.
$26.99 at La Roche-Posay$20.99 at Ulta$20.99 at Amazon
7
Supergoop!
A mineral-based sunscreen powder for the scalp that's similar to dry shampoo
The scalp is an area of the body that’s often forgotten when it comes to sun protection, even though it’s skin that's just as impacted by UV damage. “This is a mineral-based, SPF35 product that functions similar to dry shampoo and can be used to protect exposed scalp skin from UV rays,” Camp said of the Poof Part Powder by Supergoop. And like dry shampoo, this undetectable powder can also help you address excessive oil production on the scalp in between hair wash days.
$34 at Supergoop!$34 at Dermstore
8
Amazon
A brush-on mineral sunscreen powder that applies well over makeup
This brush-on powder by Colorescience has SPF 50 and according to Garshick, is a great option for both sunscreen and makeup touch-ups throughout the day. “It’s hydrating and rich in antioxidants,” she said. “It’s also water-resi-tant and mineral based, making it great even for those with sensitive skin, and won’t leave the face or hands looking or feeling greasy.” Available in three shades, this shielding powder leaves a sheer coverage finish that won’t leave a white cast on darker skin tones.
$69 at Amazon$69 at Nordstrom
9
Supergoop!
A glow-boosting dry oil sunscreen stick
For people with drier skin types or who want a more dewy skin finish, Kazlouskaya suggested the highly portable and completely invisible Glow Stick by the cult sunscreen brand Supergoop. This chemical sunscreen contains SPF 50, along with a blend of nourishing seed and fruit oils, and leaves skin hydrated without being greasy.
$25 at Supergoop!$25 at Sephora$25 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A mineral sunscreen spray for sensitive skin
Young also mentioned that Blue Lizard, a revered sun-care company based in Australia, offers a great mineral-based sunscreen spray that was developed with sensitive skin in mind. The formula has a high broad-spectrum SPF 50+, is enriched with protective antioxidants and contains nourishing botanicals that don't cause irritation for most people. It also uses an earth-friendly propellant to dispense the product and is both water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
$19.99 at Amazon$19.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond
11
Ulta
A water-resistant face stick formulated with vitamin E
According to Parquet, this reasonably priced and ultra-compact sunscreen stick can be a clean, hands-free way to keep up with your sunscreen reapplication. It’s water-resistant, offers broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection, and contains vitamin E, a nourishing ingredient that’s also an antioxidant.
$9.99 at Ulta$9.99 at Amazon$9.99 at Target
