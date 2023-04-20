The Best Movies To Watch Stoned On 420, According To Cannabis Pros

Although cannabis is the focus of 420, many people also use the hangover holiday to appreciate their favorite foods, films and music on a higher level.

Films can be especially enjoyable under the influence of marijuana, as anyone who has seen “Avatar: The Way Of Water” after eating edibles can attest.

“Let me tell you, it was out of this world — literally!” is how Jeff Dillon of Smoakland, a cannabis delivery service in Oakland, California, described his experience watching the film. “The 3D effects had me feeling like I was floating in space, and that water ― whoa baby, that water was like a psychedelic dream. I’m pretty sure I saw a unicorn swimming around in there.”

Allison Krongard, co-founder of Her Highness, which describes itself as a “female-forward” cannabis brand, explained how cannabis enhances the film-viewing experience.

“Cannabis heightens our senses, visuals and sounds are more vivid, it [keeps] you in the present and can draw you deeper into the story,” she told HuffPost by email. “When I’m high I notice art, architecture and costumes more readily. Movies especially in a good theater are richer when you’re high.”

Krongard’s own taste in stoner movies doesn’t lean toward sci-fi or fantasy, though.

“It’s very difficult to pinpoint a single favorite movie to watch stoned because I’ve been consuming weed for 30 years, but it could be ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare’ or [the ‘Pitch Perfect’ trilogy]. I want to hear music when I’m high and laugh. I want visual stimulation, and don’t want to see anyone die or act miserable, no sad endings, pets dying or difficult plot twists.”

“I don’t know why people love watching ‘Inception’ high. I’ve watched it 3 times stoned and I’m still lost in the dream or the reality.”

Considering Rob Sims played in the NFL before helping to launch the cannabis company Primitiv, it’s probably no surprise his favorite stoner flick has a football theme.

“‘Avatar’ is hard to beat but one of my favorites is ‘Any Given Sunday,’” Sims told HuffPost by email. “Being a former professional football player it hits home ― and Al Pacino’s dialogues can’t be beat.”

Sims’ business partner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and former wide receiver Calvin Johnson Jr., admits he’s torn between two films.

“‘Pineapple Express’ and ‘Tropic Thunder,’” Johnson told HuffPost by email. “I couldn’t just pick one. But ’Pineapple Express’ is a classic comedy as it goes on the wild story involving the government and black-market cannabis.”

Stephen Walden, the co-founder and COO of Farming First, a central California-based cannabis cultivator, admits he loves “The Big Lebowski” ― especially if he can get interactive with the film.

“The Dude abides. The Dude also likes to smoke doobies,” Walden explained to HuffPost. “Being able to smoke a joint alongside Jeff Bridges while watching the greatest movie of all time is unmatched.”

Meanwhile, Scott Vasterling of Humboldt Family Farms in Northern California is a sucker for a film starring another stoner icon: “Fast Times At Ridgemont High.”

“All I need are some tasty waves, a cool buzz, and I’m fine,” Vasterling said, quoting a famous line from Sean Penn’s Jeff Spicoli character.

And some people’s favorite stoner movies make them think about things in new ways.

Tamara Anderson, the founder of Culinary & Cannabis, an interactive cannabis event production company in Irvine, California, swears by the much-maligned comedy “Baby Geniuses.”

“It’s my favorite movie to watch stoned because as a parent it just made me respect my children as people,” she told HuffPost by email.

But not everyone is into watching movies high.

Former NFL running back Ricky Williams, CEO of the Highsman cannabis brand, admits he doesn’t actually like to watch films when he’s smoking.

“For me it has to be a really good movie I can get into, otherwise I just see actors acting,” he told HuffPost by email. “I prefer listening to music.”

Chris Karakosta, the general manager of the Belushi’s Farm cannabis brand and actor Jim Belushi’s cousin, jokes that there is one type of movie he cannot watch while high.

